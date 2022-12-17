Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
12-20 Locals Arrested by Law EnforcmentCharleston News BreakCharleston, TN
12-22 Christianity and the KoranCharleston News BreakCharleston, TN
12-21 Tis' the Season for GratitudeCharleston News BreakCharleston, TN
12-19 Charleston Officials Meet for DecemberCharleston News BreakCharleston, TN
2 Tennessee Women Were Charged For Blocking The Abortion Clinic AccessAbdul GhaniOoltewah, TN
chattanoogapulse.com
Police Escort Helps Deliver Presents And Joy Around Chattanooga
A police-escorted caravan took to the streets of Chattanooga to deliver more than 1,000 gifts donated by Unum to local nonprofit Partnership for Families, Children and Adults. Through their Seasonal Gifts for Partnership campaign, Unum employees adopted more than 270 local adults and children in need this holiday season through one of Partnership’s community programs. With personalized wish lists from Partnership clients, Unum employees purchased and hand-wrapped each requested gift.
WDEF
Homeless Man Prepares for Cold Weather
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Extremely cold temperatures are headed our way this weekend, getting as low as 10 degrees. For those without a home this holiday season, keeping warm is their utmost priority. Walter Hairston, a local man who has been homeless for almost eight months, has been struggling.
Train collision leaves two employees injured in Hamilton County
Two people were injured after a train crash led to a derailment in Collegedale Tuesday afternoon, according to Chattanooga ABC affiliate WTVC.
Train slams into semi-truck carrying concrete beam in East Tennessee
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WKRN) — An active investigation is underway in Collegedale after a train derailment Tuesday afternoon The train hit a semi-truck carrying a134 ft. concrete truss bridge beam that was intended to be used for a reconstruction project on SR 317, according to Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson Rae Anne Bradley. Two Norfolk Southern […]
Smash-up on the tracks: Train slams into truck, derailing cars in TN town
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. — UPDATE: Several emergency agencies are responding to crash that led to a train derailment in Collegedale on Tuesday. It happened at the intersection of Apison Pike and University Drive around 12:20pm. Hamilton County EMS spokesperson Amy Maxwell says a truck carrying a 60-foot concrete barrier to...
tripsavvy.com
18 Best Restaurants in Chattanooga, Tennessee
Memphis has barbecue. Nashville has hot chicken. And in Chattanooga, a sleeper foodie town nestled in the shadow of the Appalachian mountains, you can find both of those dishes—plus Neapolitan-style pizzas, Mexican street tacos, Cajun and Creole-inspired fare, and everything in between. From high-end restaurants serving modern Appalachian cuisine to casual joints with standout sandwiches, ribs, and elevated bar bites, these are the 18 best restaurants in Chattanooga.
WDEF
Are your pipes and chimneys ready for the cold spell?
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Austen is predicting a brush with temperatures in the low teens around Christmas Eve. So the water company and local fire departments are reminding us on how to prepare with the first hard freeze of the season. Now is the time to prepare for the low...
wvlt.tv
Sheriff: Nails intentionally dumped on East Tennessee roadways
MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials announced Monday that roofing nails had been intentionally dumped on roads in multiple East Tennessee counties. McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy said deputies and Tennessee Department of Transportation personnel had responded to several incidents involving “large quantities” of roofing nails being found on various highways.
chattanoogacw.com
Bald eagle saved at Nickajack Lake Sunday afternoon on road to recovery
JASPER, Tenn. — UPDATE (December 19th):. An injured bald eagle is recovering after 2 men rescued it from Nickajack Lake in Jasper on Sunday. Alix Parks with Happy Nest Wildlife Rehab and rescue took the eagle in. Parks says the rescue and rehabilitation for this eagle was nothing short...
WDEF
Homeless Coalition Respond to Critical Wamp Letter
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp sent a letter to the Hamilton County Commission criticizing the placement of certain individuals displaced by the Budgetel Evictions. Her criticism was aimed directly at the Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition. In the letter, she says that many of the displaced residents...
wvlt.tv
Train crashes, derails near Chattanooga
Carmen Simpher and her family, from Maryville, traveled to Peru and got stuck due to civil unrest and deadly protests. An East Tennessee woman battling addiction got a second chance to get her family back together in time for Christmas. Demolition project clears land for new facility at Y-12 Updated:...
rejournals.com
Cooper Commercial sells Cheddar’s restaurant in Tennessee
The Cooper Commercial Investment Group closed the sale of a free-standing Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen in Cleveland, Tennessee. The build is shadow-anchored by Home Depot and surrounded by other complimentary retailers. The restaurant opened in August of 2022 on a 10-year absolute NNN lease. Bob Havasi and Dan Cooper of...
WDEF
More To The Story With Staley: Benton’s Grinch
BENTON, Tennessee (WDEF) – Downtown Benton!! Always a friendly place to be. At the courthouse, well, the Christmas spirit is alive and well. Right across the street, Marlena Miller is cutting hair. It’s what she does, as the owner of the popular salon “Faith And Football.”. But...
WTVCFOX
Do you recognize them? East Ridge shoplifters caught on camera
East Ridge Police need help locating a man and woman accused of stealing from a local Dollar General, and they hope you can recognize them. The incident happened on December 16th at 3920 Ringgold Road. Police say the man and woman went into the store and filled two carts with...
WDEF
Driving Our Economy Forward: Chattanooga Chamber’s Impact on Businesses
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — When companies are looking to locate their operations in a new location, the local chamber of commerce can provide valuable information and resources. The Chattanooga Chamber talked to News 12 about how they’re driving our economy forward. “The chamber has an economic development arm...
WDEF
UTC Mocs football sign 16 players including Cleveland’s D.J. Adams
CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- UTC Mocs sign 16 players on early signing day. This group of new recruits includes seven 4-year transfers, one junior college and eight high school signings. Full list:. D.J. Adams – 6-2, 165, CB – Cleveland HS – Cleveland, Tenn. Chase Artopoeus – 6-1,...
Illegal Snacks Seized in Decherd
The Decherd Police Department wants to raise awareness to all parents and citizens that may not be aware of a growing issue. At first look officers could have thought that some items looked like a normal bag of chips during a traffic stop on December 15, but they later seized the items.
WDEF
City arrives at compromise maximum tow truck rates
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Mayor’s Office announces a deal over how much companies can charge for a tow in certain circumstances. The city sets a maximum charge that wrecker companies can charge if they are on the city call list (meaning they tow after wrecks, breakdowns or illegal parking).
A Georgia business owner was ambushed at work 14 years ago. His killing is still a mystery.
WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — On Dec. 19, 2008, business owner Michael Mullens arrived for work. He was shot in the back of the head moments later. Mullens owned Premier Pattern and Machine on Woodburn Rd. in Flintstone, a town located in Walker County. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
WTVCFOX
2 adults, 7 minors charged in shooting in Chattanooga Tuesday, police say
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — 2 adults and 7 minors are facing charges after a shooting in Chattanooga Tuesday, the Chattanooga Police Department says. CPD says patrol officers and K9 responded to Sheridan Ave after hearing multiple gunshots. Police located shell casings in the backyard of a house in the area,...
