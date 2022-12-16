WARRANTY OR SERVICE CONTRACT? CONSUMER PROTECTION DIVISION CLARIFIES DISTINCTION. As part of its consumer alert holiday series, the New York Department of State’s Division of Consumer Protection reminds shoppers of state laws regarding warranties and service contracts so consumers can make informed decisions about holiday purchases, particularly in their understanding of the differences between warranties and service contracts for appliances and other major purchases. A warranty is a promise to the consumer that the product purchased, or service provided, will meet certain quality standards, and that repair, maintenance, replacement or refund of a product will be made for a certain time period if these certain quality standards are not met. Whereas a service contract, sometimes called an “extended warranty,” is not actually a warranty but simply a contract to perform repairs or maintenance on a product, usually with exclusions.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO