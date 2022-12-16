Read full article on original website
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Primark opening creates a sensation in Downtown Brooklyn
DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN — There was quite a scene on Fulton Street in Downtown Brooklyn on Tuesday morning as hundreds of shoppers lined up around the block for the grand opening of the new Primark outlet at City Point. The chain is known for low-cost clothing and accessories, shoes, beauty...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Our world in photos: December 20
PERU – Drying hides: A woman hung sheep skin in the sun outside her home in Ayacucho Monday. Photo: Hugo Curotto/AP.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
What’s News, Breaking: Tuesday, December 20, 2022
WARRANTY OR SERVICE CONTRACT? CONSUMER PROTECTION DIVISION CLARIFIES DISTINCTION. As part of its consumer alert holiday series, the New York Department of State’s Division of Consumer Protection reminds shoppers of state laws regarding warranties and service contracts so consumers can make informed decisions about holiday purchases, particularly in their understanding of the differences between warranties and service contracts for appliances and other major purchases. A warranty is a promise to the consumer that the product purchased, or service provided, will meet certain quality standards, and that repair, maintenance, replacement or refund of a product will be made for a certain time period if these certain quality standards are not met. Whereas a service contract, sometimes called an “extended warranty,” is not actually a warranty but simply a contract to perform repairs or maintenance on a product, usually with exclusions.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Brooklyn Bridge Park completes $115M pier preservation project
Brooklyn Bridge Park completed a critical preventative maintenance project Tuesday to protect and preserve the formerly industrial piers that were transformed into parkland. About one-third of Brooklyn Bridge Park sits atop four piers, which are held up in the East River with approximately 13,000 timber wood piles. The $115 million...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce’s winter gala shows strength
Over 550 people attended the El Caribe Country Club Winter Gala for the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce on Thursday. The chamber is in full swing, and the mercantile health of the borough was on display from small business owners to capital tycoons. The Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce was founded in...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Brooklyn Bridge Park Conservancy announces Hilary Jager as new board member
The Brooklyn Bridge Park Conservancy (Conservancy) is pleased to announce the election of Hilary Jager to the organization’s Board of Directors. The election took place at today’s Conservancy December 8 Board Meeting. “Hilary makes a wonderful addition to the team,” said Chris Coffey, Conservancy Board Chairman. “Her back-...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
4 charged in Brooklyn for providing ISIS with Cryptocurrency
DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN — Four people were charged in Brooklyn’s federal court this week with conspiring to provide material support to the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS) after they were allegedly caught making more than $35,000 in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency contributions. Following early morning arrests, a...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Uber, Lyft drivers bring Brooklyn Bridge traffic to a crawl in pay protest
Horns were honking and tempers flared. Traffic over the Brooklyn Bridge heading towards Manhattan slowed to a crawl Monday morning shortly after 9 a.m. as hundreds of New York Uber and Lyft drivers formed a slow-moving caravan to protest a judge’s temporary restraining order blocking a scheduled pay raise.
