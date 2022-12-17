SARASOTA (WSNN) - Multiple agencies are investigating a bank robbery in Sarasota. The suspect in the robbery fled the scene and has not been located at this time. According to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, the Wells Fargo Bank, located at 3625 Bee Ridge Rd. in Sarasota, was the location of the robbery. The suspect entered the bank and demanded cash from one of the bank tellers, also implying he had a gun.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 16 HOURS AGO