Authorities say a 75-year-old man was killed after shooting his girlfriend and himself in a Sarasota residence.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Post-Hurricane Ian Caused Major Damage For Boat Docks
Mary Vesely is a resident of a house in Bradenton where dock completely collapse as the result of Hurricane Ian. "We evacuated during hurricane Ian and we came back to a unexpected surprise," Vesely said. Vesely says the damage is around 100,000 and home owners insurance will not cover any...
Bicyclist killed in Osprey crash, Monday
SARASOTA COUNTY (WSNN ) - A bicyclist was killed in a crash in Sarasota County, Monday night, troopers say. It happened on South Tamiami Trail and Bay Acres Avenue around 8:45 p.m. Florida highway troopers say a 61-year-old bicyclist was southbound on U.S. 41 when a pick-up truck driven by...
Man robs Sarasota bank in broad daylight
A man robbed a bank in broad daylight and got away with cash. Deputies say the suspect entered the Wells Fargo on Bee Ridge Road in Sarasota at 10 Wednesday morning. Moments later he told bank tellers he had a gun, demanded cash, and ran. A photo released of the...
Sheriff's Office investigating bank robbery in Sarasota
SARASOTA (WSNN) - Multiple agencies are investigating a bank robbery in Sarasota. The suspect in the robbery fled the scene and has not been located at this time. According to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, the Wells Fargo Bank, located at 3625 Bee Ridge Rd. in Sarasota, was the location of the robbery. The suspect entered the bank and demanded cash from one of the bank tellers, also implying he had a gun.
Woman survives being shot by live-in boyfriend
Sarasota Sheriff’s Office confirms 75-yer-old Alan Otis Smith shot his girlfriend. After being wounded she fled and neighbors called 911. The female was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital as deputies evacuated surrounding apartments, as they believed Smith was armed and still inside. Sarasota Sheriff's Office SWAT and Hostage Negotiation Team spent several hours trying to contact him. Eventually SWAT forced entry and found Smith dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot. The Medical Examiner's Office will determine his official cause of death.
Update: Shooting suspect found dead inside apartment, girlfriend recovering at hospital
SARASOTA (WSNN) - A shooting investigation is still ongoing in the 6200 block of Sawyer Loop Road in Sarasota. According to a report from the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a shooting at Anson Apartments at Palmer Ranch at around 9:30 a.m. on Monday. Authorities said that a...
Hundreds of kids gifted shoes this holiday season
MANATEE COUNTY (WSNN) - More than 900 kids will be rocking a new pair of shoes this Christmas. The Bower Foundation in Manatee County raised enough money to make this happen over the weekend. On Saturday, kids lined up to pick up the shoes they wanted at the Walmart on...
FEMA Helps The Community Post-Hurricane Ian
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has open disaster recovery centers through Sarasota and Manatee county. The resources they are providing are rental assistance, transportation assistance and home repair including residents who live on boats. FEMA also offers counseling services. FEMA disaster recovery manager Maurice Humphries says many people in the...
Santa surprises medically fragile children
SARASOTA (WSNN) - The Big Man in the red suit surprised some special kids Tuesday morning. Banyan Pediatric Care Centers is a medical daycare for children who need skilled nursing. More than a dozen of these kids were welcomed with some Christmas magic when Santa came by to visit. "It’s...
CMHS students, staff deliver Christmas joy
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN TV) Dec. 19, 2022 - Cardinal Mooney High School students and staff are giving back to the community during this Christmas season. Cougars' students purchased needed items for nursing home residents, and held a toy drive to benefit children at Sarasota memorial hospital campuses. In fact, the students came back to school during their Christmas break today to pack cars and the Cardinal Mooney bus with all of the donated items so they could deliver them.
Hanukkah celebrations continue on the Suncoast
SARASOTA - Sunday marked the beginning of Hanukkah celebrations for many across the country and the Suncoast is no exception. The eight-day Jewish festivities that commemorate the re-dedication of the second temple in Jerusalem started this Sunday. “There’s eight days of Hanukkah but we actually have nine events this year...
WATCH: Full ballroom performance by SNN's Marco La Manno to Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow
SARASOTA (SNN TV) - Some of you may remember I started ballroom dancing as a hobby five years ago. My partner, Sonia Ragan of Ballroom City, and I have took over this routine that started with my previous late instructor, Kristen Easterday, in late 2020/early 2021. I'd like to share our bolero performance at a recent showcase at The Ballroom of Sarasota to Amy Winehouse's "Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow?"
4 Indians sign Letters of Intent for college football
VENICE (SNN TV) Dec. 21, 2022 - Today was early signing day for high school athletes. Four Venice Indians football players signed their letters of intent. All played on last year's State Championship team, or this year's State Runner-Up. Fin Jones to Florida Atlantic, Elliot Washington is heading to Penn...
