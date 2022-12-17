Read full article on original website
KTUL
Primrose School of Broken Arrow students wrap, donate holiday gifts to Tulsa organization
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Primrose School of Broken Arrow students are helping to spread holiday cheer this season. The students collected 75 toys over the course of two weeks and then parents helped to wrap the gifts to donate to the Family and Children Services. Students also provided treats for the staff at the donation centers.
KTUL
Warming stations available across Tulsa metro
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Organizations are offering warming stations for those trying to seek shelter from the cold. Individuals and families can find warmth at the following locations:. John 3:16 Mission: 506 North Cheyenne, Open 24/7. Salvation Army Center of Hope: 102 North Denver Avenue, Open 24/7. Tulsa County...
KTUL
City of Tulsa gearing up for upcoming winter weather
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Tulsa is monitoring and preparing for extreme cold weather that is expected to impact the metro area later this week. With snowfall anticipated and dropping temperatures with high winds, weather conditions could present life-threatening conditions. The City of Tulsa reminds residents that...
KTUL
Broken Arrow man surprised with $20,000
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — One Broken Arrow resident won big this holiday season. America's most welcome home guests visited Oklahoma today to surprise a Broken Arrow native with $20,000, and he had no clue. The Prize Patrol from Publishers Clearing House is known for traveling the country awarding over...
KTUL
Four Tulsa families surprised with holiday shopping spree at Academy Sports and Outdoors
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Academy Sports and Outdoors gifted four families with $250 shopping sprees and donated $500 to the Dickenson YMCA, just in time for the holiday season. The families were chosen because of how involved they are with the Dickenson YMCA. The group got to pick out...
KTUL
Tulsa Boys' Home gifted comfort, security blankets from Project Linus
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Boys' Home says they provide life-saving resources to broken and traumatized young boys in the Tulsa area. Most of the boys are "wards of the state" whose parent's rights were terminated by the court due to abuse and neglect. Having a tangible item...
KTUL
Delayed east Tulsa road project tests residents' patience
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — When cars drive down East 23rd Street they travel at parade speed, extremely slow. But there's nothing ticker tape about this stretch of road. "They tore up, will mess up your car," said Angela Hurt, one of several area residents fed up. "What we're looking...
KTUL
John 3:16 Mission hosts holiday drive-thru giveaway with turkeys, food boxes
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Tuesday, the John 3:16 Mission will be handing out turkeys and food boxes while supplies lasts at the John 3:16 Mission Family Youth Center. The mission says there is no information needed, all you need to do is pull up and they will load your car with food.
KTUL
VA hosts 5th annual holiday dinner for Veterans
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An annual dinner for Veterans was held Sunday, Dec. 18, for the fifth year in a row. Deniece Anderson along with the Black Emphasis Committee, and the Center for Development and Civic Engagement, hosted the 5th Annual Holiday Dinner for Veterans Without Families. The event...
KTUL
Man falls asleep at wheel, drives into nail salon on Cherry Street, officers say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Cherry Street nail salon is picking up the pieces after a driver fell asleep at the wheel and drove his truck into the building Tuesday morning, police say. The incident happened just before 8 a.m., and the man crossed over the opposite lanes of...
KTUL
Firefighter hits massive delay trying to get medical records from City of Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A former Tulsa firefighter has been waiting over a year to get a copy of his own medical records, and the long wait has forced him to take legal action against the city to try to get results. "I was a firefighter for the City...
KTUL
Terence Crutcher Foundation buys North Pointe Shopping Center for $1.7M
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Terence Crutcher Foundation has bought the North Pointe Shopping Center for $1.7 million, according to Tiffany Crutcher, the founder and executive director of the foundation. The foundation is moving its headquarters from a less than 1,000 square foot office space in Greenwood to an...
KTUL
Sapulpa firefighters battle structure fire believed to have started from heat lamp
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Sapulpa Fire Department received a call concerning a structure fire Monday afternoon just before 3 p.m. When crews arrived on the scene they contacted Kellyville fire to assist. SFD says the fire started on the front porch and quickly spread to the attic. Sapulpa...
KTUL
Tree of Life goes up at Woodland Hills Mall to remind drivers not to drink and drive
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County Tree of Life was recognized by local law enforcement agencies and the Oklahoma ABLE Commission in a ceremony at Woodland Hills Mall Monday morning. The community groups want to remind Tulsans to never drink and drive this holiday season. “Since 2018, 86...
KTUL
Tulsa International Airport monitoring weather conditions, crews on standby
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa International Airport says their team is closely monitoring weather conditions and snow crews are prepared for impending winter weather. Beginning at 2 a.m. Thursday morning, airport snow crews will be on standby with equipment, ready to treat the airport's runways and roadways as needed.
KTUL
Oklahoma Highway Patrol cancels Silver Alert for 69-year-old Tulsa man
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) -- The Tulsa Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 69-year-old Sylvester Gay. Gay is said to have memory conditions. Police say there was a previous Silver Alert issued for Gay on Dec. 9, but later canceled when he was located out of state. Gay is...
KTUL
Walmart donates 380 bikes, $10,000 to Operation Bikes for Kids Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Walmart donated 380 bikes and $10,000 to Operation Bikes for Kids Tulsa to surprise children across the state with a new bike. The $10,000 will be used to buy even more bikes for local children in every county. “Receiving your first bike is a memory...
KTUL
Stillwater Medical receives historic $1M donation from Oklahoma convenience store
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Monday, a family-owned Oklahoma convenience store, OnCue, donated $1 million to Stillwater Medical Center. The funds will play a vital role in establishing a neonatal intensive care unit in partnership with Oklahoma Children's Hospital. OnCue's president says she understands the difficulty of pregnancy and believes...
KTUL
Red Cross offers tips to prepare homes for below freezing temperatures
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The American Red Cross is offering tips to Oklahomans on how to prepare their homes as below freezing temperatures are expected to settle in the region for many days. Below freezing temperatures, strong winds, snow and ice can wreak havoc on an ill-prepared home. Hundreds...
KTUL
Oklahoma Animal Alliance offers extreme cold safety tips for pets, free straw pickup
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Alliance for Animals wants pet parents to be aware of upcoming extreme cold weather and how to protect their furry friends. Ensuring safety for outdoor pets during winter precipitation is critical. OAA offers to following tips to help keep pets safe, happy, and warm...
