ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTUL

Warming stations available across Tulsa metro

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Organizations are offering warming stations for those trying to seek shelter from the cold. Individuals and families can find warmth at the following locations:. John 3:16 Mission: 506 North Cheyenne, Open 24/7. Salvation Army Center of Hope: 102 North Denver Avenue, Open 24/7. Tulsa County...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

City of Tulsa gearing up for upcoming winter weather

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Tulsa is monitoring and preparing for extreme cold weather that is expected to impact the metro area later this week. With snowfall anticipated and dropping temperatures with high winds, weather conditions could present life-threatening conditions. The City of Tulsa reminds residents that...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Broken Arrow man surprised with $20,000

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — One Broken Arrow resident won big this holiday season. America's most welcome home guests visited Oklahoma today to surprise a Broken Arrow native with $20,000, and he had no clue. The Prize Patrol from Publishers Clearing House is known for traveling the country awarding over...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KTUL

Tulsa Boys' Home gifted comfort, security blankets from Project Linus

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Boys' Home says they provide life-saving resources to broken and traumatized young boys in the Tulsa area. Most of the boys are "wards of the state" whose parent's rights were terminated by the court due to abuse and neglect. Having a tangible item...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Delayed east Tulsa road project tests residents' patience

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — When cars drive down East 23rd Street they travel at parade speed, extremely slow. But there's nothing ticker tape about this stretch of road. "They tore up, will mess up your car," said Angela Hurt, one of several area residents fed up. "What we're looking...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

VA hosts 5th annual holiday dinner for Veterans

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An annual dinner for Veterans was held Sunday, Dec. 18, for the fifth year in a row. Deniece Anderson along with the Black Emphasis Committee, and the Center for Development and Civic Engagement, hosted the 5th Annual Holiday Dinner for Veterans Without Families. The event...
MUSKOGEE, OK
KTUL

Terence Crutcher Foundation buys North Pointe Shopping Center for $1.7M

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Terence Crutcher Foundation has bought the North Pointe Shopping Center for $1.7 million, according to Tiffany Crutcher, the founder and executive director of the foundation. The foundation is moving its headquarters from a less than 1,000 square foot office space in Greenwood to an...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa International Airport monitoring weather conditions, crews on standby

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa International Airport says their team is closely monitoring weather conditions and snow crews are prepared for impending winter weather. Beginning at 2 a.m. Thursday morning, airport snow crews will be on standby with equipment, ready to treat the airport's runways and roadways as needed.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Walmart donates 380 bikes, $10,000 to Operation Bikes for Kids Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Walmart donated 380 bikes and $10,000 to Operation Bikes for Kids Tulsa to surprise children across the state with a new bike. The $10,000 will be used to buy even more bikes for local children in every county. “Receiving your first bike is a memory...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Red Cross offers tips to prepare homes for below freezing temperatures

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The American Red Cross is offering tips to Oklahomans on how to prepare their homes as below freezing temperatures are expected to settle in the region for many days. Below freezing temperatures, strong winds, snow and ice can wreak havoc on an ill-prepared home. Hundreds...
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy