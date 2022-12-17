ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethton community center feeds 700 at Christmas Meal

By Katherine Simpson
Elizabethton, Tenn. (WJHL) — The TLC community center returned with its first in-person Christmas event this year by serving meals and giving Christmas presents to hundreds of people.

On top of serving 700 people – their largest crowd in 22 years – founder and director Angie Odom said this year she’s noticed more Spanish-speaking clients than ever this year.

She started noticing an uptick of clients moving to the area from Spanish-speaking countries in September.

“It’s just happened in three months. We started out with a few, and then they told more,” Odom recounted, “Then within no time, I’m having to have a separate check-out and check-in, having to redo paperwork. I have to have translators here on site every week at our regular shopping time.”

The demographic shift means Odom had to re-work some of TLC’s services.

“It was something I’ve never had experienced in 22 years,” Odom said. “I mean, when you have almost 40-something clients in languages that I can’t read.” Odom said she’s had to hire or find volunteer translators to fill out paperwork and translate at events.

Because these families are often new arrivals to the United States, Odom said, they have different needs than her typical clientele. For example, many put items you’d need for a new home, like bedding, on their Christmas lists.

She’s also hoping to add programming in January to help new immigrants adjust to life in the U.S.

Odom says many of her regular clients attended tonight, including Mira Mendez and her mother who brings her to TLC events regularly.

“I know this place and I am very thankful for this place because it’s very fun,” Mendez said. “It’s amazing that you guys do this place for everyone for helping out.”

Families waited in line for a private visit with Santa in TLC’s Christmas village. There, volunteers took pictures and selected age-appropriate gifts.

TLC pulled all of this off without any local, state or government funding, Odom says – just donations from individuals, churches and businesses.

“This is a night I look forward to every year,” Odom said. “I’m just so grateful of how God just provided all the help and the people.”

“I always pray for our food to last,” Odom said. “It was like, let it be like loaves and fishes, you know, because we need it to feed the multitude today.”

