If there's one line people likely remember from "Titanic," it's Jack Dawson (Leonardo DiCaprio) exclaiming, "I'm the king of the world!" DiCaprio spreads his arms out in the scene as if on he's flying. Preceding this moment, we've seen Jack is barely scraping by and only earned his way onto the doomed Titanic through a poker game, but the moment declared to anyone listening that Jack — and likely DiCaprio — never felt better. Considering the 1997 epic went on to become the top-grossing movie of all time upon its initial release, it's safe to say there were plenty of folks listening, per Variety.

4 HOURS AGO