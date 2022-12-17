Read full article on original website
Related
Guillermo Del Toro's Poignant Advice For Young Directors Everywhere
"Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio" is just another one of the many excellent feature films the popular director has added to his impressive list of accomplishments, and the experienced cinematic auteur has a pretty solid tip for anyone looking to follow in his footsteps. The tale of "Pinocchio" has been around...
Babylon Director Damien Chazelle Explains Why The Movie Took 15 Years To Come Together
Damien Chazelle is nothing if not ambitious. Perhaps that's why so many of his films are about all-consuming ambition, whether it's a nascent jazz legend's climb to the top in "Whiplash," two star-crossed artists' yearning for Hollywood success in "La La Land," or an astronaut's otherworldly aspirations in "First Man." "I ... naturally find myself drawn for whatever reason towards stories of people living in their dreams, for better or worse," the filmmaker told Screen Rant. "This idea of always reaching towards something that obviously can inspire achievements and progress and whatnot, but can also come with so much collateral damage."
We'll Never See A Director's Cut Of Avatar: The Way Of Water, And That's A Good Thing
"Avatar: The Way of Water" marks the epic return of legendary filmmaker James Cameron to the director's chair, with it being his very first movie since 2009 when the original "Avatar" came out. At 192 minutes long, the cinematic behemoth was reportedly a massive undertaking for both Cameron and the crew, and many people believe — or at least wish — that a director's cut will be released in the future to show off all their hard work, especially since "The Way of Water" runtime was one of Cameron's biggest battles during post-production.
Ranking Every James Cameron Movie From Worst To Best
The films of James Cameron are full of compelling contradictions. For decades he has been at the forefront of cinematic technology, yet his cutting-edge techniques are put to the service of old-fashioned (sometimes clichéd) storytelling. He's a bleeding heart liberal and peacenik, but is fascinated with military hardware and violence on screen. His films are personal and idiosyncratic, and sometimes downright weird, but have proven to be some of the most popular movies of all time.
Joaquin Phoenix Was Deeply Involved In Shaping Ridley Scott's Upcoming Napoleon Movie
It's now been over two decades since director-producer Ridley Scott collaborated with Joaquin Phoenix on a movie. That movie, of course, was 2000's "Gladiator," in which Phoenix played Commodus, the ruthless leader of ancient Rome. Flash forward to today, and fans now are looking forward to seeing Phoenix as another historical leader in Scott's upcoming film, "Napoleon."
James Cameron Claims Avatar's Performance Capture Prevents On-Set Distractions
"Avatar 2: The Way of Water" has already made waves, so to speak, for its technological advances. The film takes place almost entirely in the CGI landscapes and seascapes of Pandora, with internationally beloved actors like Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, and Kate Winslet rendered unrecognizable by digital effects; yet the film never fails to showcase its actors' performances. "Avatar 2" is already considered to be a sure thing for the Best Visual Effects Oscar at this year's Academy Awards. After all, the movie's first iteration, "Avatar," already nabbed the Visual Effects Oscar — as well as two other Academy Awards — in 2010.
James Cameron Lost Some Serious Bets On Avatar Star Zoe Saldaña's Archery Skills
13 years after the original film hit theaters, "Avatar: The Way of Water," the first of many planned "Avatar" sequels, finally arrived in December 2022. Moviegoers can, of course, expect both good and bad aspects of "Avatar: The Way of Water," but the film has been a massive hit, with an emotional and tense story alongside groundbreaking motion capture technology that adds to the film's immersion.
The Avatar 2 Scene That Proves Humans Still Beat CGI
Making a serious splash with ticket-buying audiences during its feverishly anticipated big-screen debut, the special-effects-drenched "Avatar: The Way of Water" recently delivered the second-most-profitable Monday of the year for theaters, coming in just behind 2022's Monday box office champion, "Top Gun: Maverick" (via Deadline). Racking up roughly $150 million domestically since its December 16 opening, director James Cameron's big-budget sci-fi-action flick is also closing in on the $500 million mark globally.
James Cameron Just Coined The Term 'Stranger Things Effect' To Describe Aging Young Actors
Although "Stranger Things" is a series that features a host of interdimensional monsters, a secret government facility filled with child psychics, and a parallel universe known simply as "the Upside Down," it's safe to say that one of the strangest things about the show is just how fast the residents of Hawkins, Indiana seem to age.
Solo: A Star Wars Story Writer Jonathan Kasdan Wants To Fix A Plot Hole
"Solo: A Star Wars Story" tried to bring the "Star Wars" franchise to a new corner of the galaxy where the series could explore standalone movies focusing on individual characters. The film was, at the time, just the latest in numerous efforts by George Lucas to give his favorite smuggler the spotlight. First, he began developing a young Han Solo movie, hiring Lawrence Kasdan ("The Empire Strikes Back") to write the script. After Lucas sold Lucasfilm to Disney, Kasdan shifted focus to writing "The Force Awakens," and the studio brought in his son, Jonathan Kasdan, to finish. Unfortunately, after numerous behind-the-scenes production difficulties, "Solo: A Star Wars Story" hit theaters and fairly quickly bombed. It was a surprising turn of events for the "Star Wars" franchise, which hadn't ever failed at the box office before.
Rian Johnson Admits He Was Nervous To Work With Knives Out's Star-Studded Cast
Rian Johnson has been making exceptional films for nearly 20 years now. He broke onto the scene with 2005's "Brick," establishing himself as a voice that needed to be heard. With his brilliant deconstruction of the neo-noir mystery thriller, Johnson was on his way to paving a path filled with some of the most deliciously sly films to come out in recent memory. From the twisty time travel tale in "Looper" to the deconstructive nuances of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," Johnson was merely setting the stage for what would become his greatest caper of all.
James Cameron Spills On The Origin Of Titanic's Most Iconic Line
If there's one line people likely remember from "Titanic," it's Jack Dawson (Leonardo DiCaprio) exclaiming, "I'm the king of the world!" DiCaprio spreads his arms out in the scene as if on he's flying. Preceding this moment, we've seen Jack is barely scraping by and only earned his way onto the doomed Titanic through a poker game, but the moment declared to anyone listening that Jack — and likely DiCaprio — never felt better. Considering the 1997 epic went on to become the top-grossing movie of all time upon its initial release, it's safe to say there were plenty of folks listening, per Variety.
Director Rian Johnson Details Working With Bryan Cranston On Breaking Bad
Rian Johnson has emerged as one of the most bold and exciting filmmakers of the 21st century. From his debut with the neo-noir high school murder mystery "Brick" to his suspenseful time-travel thriller "Looper" (which would admittedly make a great name for a website) to his successful Benoit Blanc whodunnit franchise kicked off with "Knives Out," Johnson has become a household name for film fans.
Did Willow's Tony Revolori Just Tease That He Wants To Play Agent Venom In An Upcoming Spider-Man Film? - Exclusive
While the fate of the iconic web-slinger remains dangling in the air following the smashing global box office success of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" in 2021, it hasn't prevented the stars of the blockbuster MCU film from expressing their hopes to return for another "Spider-Man" chapter — including Flash Thompson actor Tony Revolori.
The Simpsons' Harry Shearer's First Film Role Was In An Abbott And Costello Movie
As long-running as it can be confusing, "The Simpsons" has been around for a long time, and many of its voice cast members have stayed on the job for actual decades — some since the show's humble "The Tracey Ullman Show" beginnings in 1987. As such, many of them are considerably older than you'd assume from the characters they're voicing.
Avatar Fans Think They've Already Spotted Spoilers For Spider's Future
This article contains spoilers for "Avatar: The Way of Water." "Avatar: The Way of Water" has finally hit screens, and loyal fans are generally happy with the way things turned out for their favorite Na'vi characters. While the movie had a slightly smaller box office debut than expected, it's still the subject of much praise, both critical and casual, for its stunning visuals and moving, world-expanding story.
Steven Spielberg Sees A Goodfellas Parallel To The Godfather That Most Viewers Miss
"Goodfellas" has appeared on Variety's new list of the 100 Greatest Movies (at number 12 on the list), a fact that shouldn't surprise too many film buffs. The Martin Scorsese gangster classic scored an Academy Award nomination for Best Picture when it came out in 1990 and has appeared in several rankings of the greatest films ever made.
Olivia Wilde Discusses Casting Florence Pugh In Don't Worry Darling
"Don't Worry Darling" was a film that, admittedly, left a lot of us scratching our heads, for better or worse. The Olivia Wilde-directed psychological thriller — based on a spec script by Carey Van Dyke, Shane Van Dyke, and Katie Silberman (via Deadline) — follows housewife Alice Chambers (Florence Pugh) as she tries to uncover a dark secret about her suburb's seemingly idyllic lifestyle that is being hidden from everyone else. As Wilde's second directorial effort following her 2019 hit "Booksmart," "Don't Worry Darling" saw a good amount of anticipation and promise, but its release was a different story. While the film was a moderate box office success, earning over $86 million worldwide (via Box Office Mojo), the film polarized critics, with many unfavorably comparing it to similar films such as "Get Out" (via Rotten Tomatoes).
Hugh Jackman Explains Why Deadpool 3 Won't Mess With Logan's Timeline
In one of the biggest announcements of 2022, Ryan Reynolds took to Twitter to provide an update on "Deadpool 3": Hugh Jackman will return as Wolverine. Fans have been begging to see the two characters together on-screen for years, and now Marvel Studios will make everyone's wish come true, bringing both into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. For years, however, Jackman was adamant about not returning to the role, wanting "Logan" to serve as his final appearance as the character.
Finn Wolfhard Nearly Quit Acting After A Frustrating Experience
When "Stranger Things" hit Netflix in 2016, the paranormal series became an unlikely megahit for the streaming service. The series' cultural impact is undeniable, and it also made household names out of its teen stars. Fueled by the success of "Stranger Things," Millie Bobby Brown kept Netflix audiences rapt in "Enola Holmes," and Sadie Sink was praised for her performance in Darren Aronofsky's "The Whale."
Looper
15K+
Followers
58K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.https://www.looper.com/
Comments / 0