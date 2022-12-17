Read full article on original website
Tayla Dillard’s career night leads Kalamazoo Central to girls hoops win over rival Loy Norrix
KALAMAZOO, MI – Tayla Dillard drained a 3-pointer from the left wing, then sank another from the right side on Kalamazoo Central’s next possession to spark a third-quarter run that proved to be the difference in Tuesday’s 64-50 road win over rival Kalamazoo Loy Norrix. Dillard finished...
State’s longest winning streak headlines Tuesday’s Kalamazoo-area prep hoops action
KALAMAZOO, MI – Between their size, skill and experience, Schoolcraft class of 2022 seniors Tyler DeGroote and Ty Rykse were irreplaceable players from last year’s state championship squad. Factor in a new head coach, and it appeared the Eagles might be in for a rebuilding year this winter.
Jackson roundup: Springport girls win Leslie tournament
The Springport girls basketball team took first place in the Leslie Holiday Tournament with 50-32 win over the host Blackhawks. In the process, Springport extended its winning streak to five games.
Here is the schedule for the Pat Paterson Tournament in Hillsdale Dec. 28-29
Here is the schedule for the Pat Paterson which will tip off next week in Hillsdale, with games at both Hillsdale College and Hillsdale High School. There will be a Pool A, consisting of Hillsdale, Jonesville, Reading and Hillsdale Academy.
Grand Rapids high school basketball scoreboard for Dec. 20, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS – Below are the final scores from across the Grand Rapids-area high school basketball landscape from Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. NOTE: This post will be updated as scores are made available. Coaches are encouraged to send final scores and player stats to jvandyke@mlive.com at the conclusion of each contest.
WMU football locks in RB recruit, loses WR to EMU ahead of early signing day
KALAMAZOO, MI – A coaching change can wreak havoc on a college football recruiting class, but Western Michigan appears to have salvaged what is shaping up to be one of the Mid-American Conference’s best groups heading into Wednesday’s early signing day. The Broncos’ boasted the MAC’s second-best...
See Western Michigan football’s 2023 recruiting class from early signing day
KALAMAZOO, MI – What the future holds for the newest bunch of Broncos is unclear, but one thing is certain: Western Michigan’s 2023 recruiting class will be remembered as the first group brought in by new head football coach Lance Taylor. WMU received letters of intent from 12...
Michigan football commit kicks 52-yard field goal at high school All-American game
Cordell Jones-McNally doesn’t get a ton of opportunities to show off his long field goal abilities for his Marcellus High School team. In fact, he had just six field goal attempts this fall during his senior season.
Berlin Raceway added to Superstar Racing Experience 2023 schedule
GRAND RAPIDS – Some of the greatest race car drivers of all time will be coming to Grand Rapids next summer, as the Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) announced its 2023 schedule with a pitstop at Berlin Raceway slated for Aug. 3. All SRX races will be televised on ESPN...
