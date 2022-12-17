Read full article on original website
News-Herald.com
Lake Catholic vs. Madison boys basketball: Cougars overcome slow start to win home opener, 81-61
After five road games to open the season, Lake Catholic was happy to find itself in its home gym Dec. 20 against Madison for the first time this season. It was a very slow start for the Cougars, and they needed to mount a comeback early. With the Blue Streaks...
Mentor vs. Rocky River hockey: Cardinals pull away for 4-1 road win
Mentor didn’t traverse crosstown with a full roster complement Dec. 21 at Rocky River. So the performance by the Cardinals anyway was a compliment — a testament, even — to the standard of the program in recent years regardless of circumstance. A.J. Trobenter scored a pair of...
Mentor vs. VASJ boys basketball: Cardinals roll, 87-66, as 2012-13 Division I state title team watches
The living embodiment of what the Mentor program strives for was present in the Cardinals’ gym Dec. 20 prior to Mentor’s nonconference game against Villa Angela-St. Joseph. The 2012-13 Division I state championship team was introduced to the crowd in a brief ceremony before the game started, posing...
North vs. Lake Catholic girls basketball: Third-quarter blitz leads Rangers to victory
The North girls basketball earned its halftime lead over visiting Lake Catholic from a distance, hitting nine 3-pointers in the first half on Dec. 19. The Rangers delivered the knockout blow from point-blank range in the third quarter, though. Thanks to a pair of steals, North scored six points in...
National signing day: Mentor’s Brenan Vernon signs with Notre Dame, says the best is yet to come
That was the premise of Brenan Vernon’s mindset as he signed a national letter of intent to play college football for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in a special ceremony at Mentor’s Paradigm Center on Dec. 21. The 6-foot-5, 280-pound defensive lineman has been verbally committed to Coach...
Mentor completes Headlands Area Road Reconstruction Project
Mentor recently completed the ambitious Headlands Area Road Reconstruction Project, which replaced over 7 miles of roadway on 11 city streets. The effort was finalized with the paving of Brooksdale Road, which was marked with a ribbon cutting by members of Mentor City Council and other city officials, according to a news release.
