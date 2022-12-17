ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, OH

Mentor vs. Rocky River hockey: Cardinals pull away for 4-1 road win

Mentor didn’t traverse crosstown with a full roster complement Dec. 21 at Rocky River. So the performance by the Cardinals anyway was a compliment — a testament, even — to the standard of the program in recent years regardless of circumstance. A.J. Trobenter scored a pair of...
MENTOR, OH
Mentor completes Headlands Area Road Reconstruction Project

Mentor recently completed the ambitious Headlands Area Road Reconstruction Project, which replaced over 7 miles of roadway on 11 city streets. The effort was finalized with the paving of Brooksdale Road, which was marked with a ribbon cutting by members of Mentor City Council and other city officials, according to a news release.
MENTOR, OH

