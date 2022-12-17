ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

MLive.com

Mat Ishbia reportedly set to buy Phoenix Suns for $4 billion

Mat Ishbia is going from Michigan State walk-on to billionaire mortgage lender to NBA owner. The CEO of Michigan-based United Wholesale Mortgage is finalizing a purchase of the Phoenix Suns, according to a Tuesday report from ESPN. The purchase price is “in the neighborhood of $4 billion.”. The move...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Larkin, Rasmussen lead Red Wings past Lightning 7-4 to stop skid

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings went more than four years without beating the Tampa Bay Lightning not too long ago. Now they’ve defeated the three-time reigning Eastern Conference champions twice in a span of 15 days. Dylan Larkin and Michael Rasmussen each scored twice and added an...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Indiana PG Xavier Johnson out indefinitely due to foot injury

Indiana was the preseason favorite to win the Big Ten, but the Hoosiers will be without a significant contributor for the foreseeable future. Fifth-year senior guard Xavier Johnson will be out indefinitely after undergoing surgery on Wednesday. He suffered a broken foot in the Hoosiers’ lopsided loss to Kansas on Saturday.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
MLive.com

Red Wings look to stop skid against Lightning in Jeff Blashill’s return

Jeff Blashill experienced that strange feeling of coaching against his former team earlier this month. Tonight, he will experience a more awkward moment standing behind the visitors bench at Little Caesars Arena for the first time. Blashill, the Red Wings head coach for seven seasons from 2015-2022, returns to Detroit...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Muskegon-area high school basketball highlights and reactions from Dec. 19

MUSKEGON -- Below is a roundup of how all the Muskegon-area high school basketball teams performed on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. NOTE: Coaches are encouraged to send player stats and scoring summaries to jvandyke@mlive.com after each contest to be included in nightly roundups. --- GIRLS BASKETBALL. --- Mason County Central...
MUSKEGON, MI
MLive.com

Derek Lalonde on underachieving Red Wings: We’re better than that

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings were looking good after winning at Tampa Bay on Dec. 8, extending a promising start to the season. They have lost six in a row since (0-4-2) and are searching for solutions as they face the Lightning again Wednesday at Little Caesars Arena (7 p.m., Bally Sports Detroit).
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Anything is possible for these remarkable Detroit Lions

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- No one loses quite like the Detroit Lions, and no one has played longer for the Detroit Lions than Taylor Decker. As such, that man has seen some, well, you know. He’s the only player left who even knows what it’s like to play for a Lions team that wasn’t in last place by now, that didn’t finish in last place by season’s end. He’s been blown out, had his heart ripped out, gone through all manner of loss and hardship in between. He’s seen buzzer beaters, batted balls, blown calls and clock runoffs. He’s seen Lamar Jackson pick up a fourth-and-forever, then the officials swallow their whistles on an obvious delay of game before Justin Tucker kissed the longest field goal in NFL history off the crossbar as time expired.
DETROIT, MI

