Kings get balanced scoring in victory over Lakers
Kevin Huerter, Keegan Murray, De’Aaron Fox and Harrison Barnes combined for 91 points, Domantas Sabonis logged a triple-double and the
MLive.com
Ivey’s career-high 30 points not enough as Pistons lose to Jazz, 126-111
DETROIT – The Detroit Pistons had an efficient first half, shooting 57% from the floor, but it wasn’t enough to withstand the three-point onslaught from the Utah Jazz, losing 126-111 on Tuesday night. Jaden Ivey had another hot start for the Pistons, with 18 first-half points. He was...
MLive.com
Mat Ishbia reportedly set to buy Phoenix Suns for $4 billion
Mat Ishbia is going from Michigan State walk-on to billionaire mortgage lender to NBA owner. The CEO of Michigan-based United Wholesale Mortgage is finalizing a purchase of the Phoenix Suns, according to a Tuesday report from ESPN. The purchase price is “in the neighborhood of $4 billion.”. The move...
MLive.com
Former Michigan State guard making most of increased role with Lakers
An injury to an NBA all-star has been a gain for former Michigan State guard Max Christie in his rookie season. Christie has seen a significantly increased role in the Los Angeles Lakers’ last two games since star Anthony Davis went down with a foot injury on Dec. 16.
MLive.com
Larkin, Rasmussen lead Red Wings past Lightning 7-4 to stop skid
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings went more than four years without beating the Tampa Bay Lightning not too long ago. Now they’ve defeated the three-time reigning Eastern Conference champions twice in a span of 15 days. Dylan Larkin and Michael Rasmussen each scored twice and added an...
MLive.com
Indiana PG Xavier Johnson out indefinitely due to foot injury
Indiana was the preseason favorite to win the Big Ten, but the Hoosiers will be without a significant contributor for the foreseeable future. Fifth-year senior guard Xavier Johnson will be out indefinitely after undergoing surgery on Wednesday. He suffered a broken foot in the Hoosiers’ lopsided loss to Kansas on Saturday.
MLive.com
Red Wings look to stop skid against Lightning in Jeff Blashill’s return
Jeff Blashill experienced that strange feeling of coaching against his former team earlier this month. Tonight, he will experience a more awkward moment standing behind the visitors bench at Little Caesars Arena for the first time. Blashill, the Red Wings head coach for seven seasons from 2015-2022, returns to Detroit...
MLive.com
Muskegon-area high school basketball highlights and reactions from Dec. 19
MUSKEGON -- Below is a roundup of how all the Muskegon-area high school basketball teams performed on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. NOTE: Coaches are encouraged to send player stats and scoring summaries to jvandyke@mlive.com after each contest to be included in nightly roundups. --- GIRLS BASKETBALL. --- Mason County Central...
MLive.com
Red Wings acquire Danny O’Regan for organizational depth, moving Givani Smith
The Detroit Red Wings acquired center Danny O’Regan Monday for some organizational depth at the position. The Red Wings first traded right wing Givani Smith to the Florida Panthers for veteran defenseman Michael Del Zotto and then sent Del Zotto to the Anaheim Ducks for O’Regan. O’Regan, 28,...
MLive.com
Jackson roundup: Springport girls win Leslie tournament
The Springport girls basketball team took first place in the Leslie Holiday Tournament with 50-32 win over the host Blackhawks. In the process, Springport extended its winning streak to five games.
MLive.com
Derek Lalonde on underachieving Red Wings: We’re better than that
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings were looking good after winning at Tampa Bay on Dec. 8, extending a promising start to the season. They have lost six in a row since (0-4-2) and are searching for solutions as they face the Lightning again Wednesday at Little Caesars Arena (7 p.m., Bally Sports Detroit).
MLive.com
Playoff outlook: Lions just half-game back, could move into 7 seed next weekend
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- In the 103 years this game has been played, just one team, the 1970 Cincinnati Bengals, has ever stormed back from a 1-6 start to make the playoffs. With three games to go, these Detroit Lions (7-7) are a half-game from doing it. Detroit won for...
MLive.com
Anything is possible for these remarkable Detroit Lions
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- No one loses quite like the Detroit Lions, and no one has played longer for the Detroit Lions than Taylor Decker. As such, that man has seen some, well, you know. He’s the only player left who even knows what it’s like to play for a Lions team that wasn’t in last place by now, that didn’t finish in last place by season’s end. He’s been blown out, had his heart ripped out, gone through all manner of loss and hardship in between. He’s seen buzzer beaters, batted balls, blown calls and clock runoffs. He’s seen Lamar Jackson pick up a fourth-and-forever, then the officials swallow their whistles on an obvious delay of game before Justin Tucker kissed the longest field goal in NFL history off the crossbar as time expired.
