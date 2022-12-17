NBA YoungBoy has appeared to respond to the allegations of snitching surrounding Gunna's recent plea deal. This past Friday (Dec. 16), YoungBoy premiered the second episode of his weekly Amazon radio show, Never Broke Again Radio. Top began last week's installment by making it clear that he didn't want anyone calling in and asking about snitching allegations. Although he never named Gunna, it was obvious that YB was referring to the recent situation of Gunna taking a plea deal in YSL's RICO case and getting released from jail.

