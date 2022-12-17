Read full article on original website
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Appears to Respond to Gunna Snitching Allegations
NBA YoungBoy has appeared to respond to the allegations of snitching surrounding Gunna's recent plea deal. This past Friday (Dec. 16), YoungBoy premiered the second episode of his weekly Amazon radio show, Never Broke Again Radio. Top began last week's installment by making it clear that he didn't want anyone calling in and asking about snitching allegations. Although he never named Gunna, it was obvious that YB was referring to the recent situation of Gunna taking a plea deal in YSL's RICO case and getting released from jail.
RHOP's Ashley Darby Just Gave An Update on Budding Relationship with Luke Gulbranson
Watch: Luke Gulbranson Updates Budding Romance With Ashley Darby. Looks like The Real Housewives of Potomac's Ashley Darby is officially taken. After going on a handful of sporty dates with Winter House star Luke Gulbranson, Ashley revealed that she and her fellow Bravolebrity have taken their budding romance one step further on the Dec. 19 episode of Betches Media's Mention It All podcast: meeting Luke's family in Minnesota.
