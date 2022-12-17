Read full article on original website
Related
Wichita Eagle
‘The best Brandon Moreno ever’: Coach Hector Vasquez says former champ laser focused entering UFC 283
UFC 283 approaches and while former flyweight champion Brandon Moreno faces a change in the loss of James Krause from his coaching squad, his head grappling coach says the level of focus and stability is better than ever. That’s largely due to the tight-knit team Moreno crafted around him. For...
Since hiring Deion Sanders, 13 Colorado recruits have already lost their scholarships
At least 13 Colorado recruits have lost their scholarships since the school hired Deion Sanders as its new coach. Sanders had previously encouraged players to enter the transfer portal to make room for his incoming recruits.
Wichita Eagle
Former Rhode Island OT Ajani Cornelius Commits To Oregon Over Ohio State
Former Rhode Island offensive tackle Ajani Cornelius announced on Wednesday evening he has committed to Oregon over finalists Nebraska, Ohio State and Tennessee. The 6-foot-5 and 310-pound Cornelius has started 22 games at right tackle for the Rams over the last two seasons, earning first-team All-Colonial Athletic Association honors this fall after allowing just one sack.
Comments / 0