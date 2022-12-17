ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Former Rhode Island OT Ajani Cornelius Commits To Oregon Over Ohio State

Former Rhode Island offensive tackle Ajani Cornelius announced on Wednesday evening he has committed to Oregon over finalists Nebraska, Ohio State and Tennessee. The 6-foot-5 and 310-pound Cornelius has started 22 games at right tackle for the Rams over the last two seasons, earning first-team All-Colonial Athletic Association honors this fall after allowing just one sack.
