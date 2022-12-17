Despite Meghan Markle hinting that Kate Middleton comes off rather stiff when meeting her, the latter's pal claimed that couldn't be farther from the truth. "Kate's a big hugger," a friend of the Princess of Wales spilled after Meghan made her claims in the new Netflix show, Harry & Meghan. "She is warm and friendly and greets everyone with a big hug and kiss. It comes naturally to her to be like that."Kate's pal commented on her warm greeting to a news outlet days after Meghan and Prince Harry's docuseries was released, in which the Duchess of Sussex recalled the...

7 DAYS AGO