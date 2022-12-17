Read full article on original website
Related
'The View' hosts mock Prince Harry and Meghan's Netflix documentary: 'Do we really care?'
Several co-hosts of ABC's "The View" mocked the new Netflix documentary about Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, claiming they don't really care.
'Harry & Meghan' Netflix documentary slammed by critics: 'They come off like such Whiny b------'
Critics, including Howard Stern and Piers Morgan, slammed Netflix's new docuseries on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ahead of the release of three new episodes.
LAURA INGRAHAM: Now we see just how corrupt, how cut-throat and how devious Big Tech is
Fox News host Laura Ingraham says Twitter's mission of sharing information and ideas without barriers was only a marketing campaign on ‘The Ingraham Angle.’
Kate Middleton's Friend Refutes Meghan Markle's 'Formality' Claim: She's A 'Big Hugger'
Despite Meghan Markle hinting that Kate Middleton comes off rather stiff when meeting her, the latter's pal claimed that couldn't be farther from the truth. "Kate's a big hugger," a friend of the Princess of Wales spilled after Meghan made her claims in the new Netflix show, Harry & Meghan. "She is warm and friendly and greets everyone with a big hug and kiss. It comes naturally to her to be like that."Kate's pal commented on her warm greeting to a news outlet days after Meghan and Prince Harry's docuseries was released, in which the Duchess of Sussex recalled the...
Prince Harry Has Reportedly Decided To 'Walk Out' On Meghan Markle Because Of Their Constant Fights
This post has been updated since it was originally published to include recent facts. If we are to believe some of the rumors doing the rounds online, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle *could* be splitting up in the next few years, as according to reports, Prince Harry, 38, reportedly decided to “walk out” on Meghan, 41, for a few days due to their ongoing fights. Wow – we weren’t expecting this!
Archie’s former nanny describes life with Harry and Meghan as unseen photos of the Sussex children revealed
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s former nanny has spoken about working for the couple in their joint Netflix documentary Harry and Meghan, which features several never-before-seen photos of their first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor.In the fourth episode of the show, Lorren Khumalo recalls being hired by the couple to care for Archie.“When I arrive at Frogmore Cottage, I see this guy: he’s tall, he’s ginger, and he’s walking barefoot,” she said.“And I have gone and bought a new pair of shoes in Clarks. And suddenly whatever I thought or felt, the formality just sort of slid, and...
Meghan's mom Doria Ragland said she was 'absolutely stunned' Thomas Markle reportedly staged paparazzi photos: 'That's not parenting'
Doria Ragland refused to interact with the paparazzi after Meghan Markle started dating Prince Harry, according to "Harry & Meghan."
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Christmas Cards Get Cuter Every Year
It's a tradition for most families during the holidays to send out a Christmas card, and the same is true for the British royal family. Each year, royalists anticipate the release of Prince William and Kate Middleton's holiday card featuring their adorable children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Kids Archie and Lilibet Steal the Show in Netflix Docuseries
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's story isn't complete without their children. After Netflix premiered its new docuseries Harry & Meghan on Dec. 8, fans were treated to plenty of royal tea and bombshells from the couple. But while sharing their story, with the couple's Archewell Productions serving as one of the production companies involved in the project, Harry and Meghan also provided a glimpse into their life as parents to Archie, 3, and 18-month-old Lilibet.
Here's Why A Royal Expert Believes Sarah Ferguson's Christmas Invite Is A Good Sign For Prince Harry
Even before the tragic death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022, it was widely expected that her oldest son would make some changes once he ascended the throne. Now that he's there, King Charles III shows every sign of doing just that. Per The Washington Post, Charles is already proving himself to be more approachable to the public, more eco-conscious, and determined to "slim down" the monarchy by eliminating some titles and delegating others.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle warned not to attend King Charles coronation after Netflix docuseries drop
Former leaders in Britain are telling Prince Harry and Meghan Markle not to attend King Charles' coronation in June due to their Netflix release.
Prince Harry pictured in stunned silence at brother William’s text following explosive Oprah expose
A stunned Prince Harry was filmed holding an apparently grim text from older brother Prince William, whom Harry portrayed as a screaming bully who forced him “out of the family.” The final episode of “Harry & Meghan” caught the explosive aftermath of Harry’s damning 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview, after which heir to the throne William told a reporter, “I haven’t spoken to him yet, but I will do.” The Netflix cameras were rolling when William, 40, sent that message — while Meghan Markle was on the phone with celebrity pal Tyler Perry. While Markle, 41, finished reading out the response of Queen Elizabeth...
Prince Harry’s Net Worth Reveals How Much He & Meghan Made For Their Netflix Doc—It’s in the 9 Figures
For years, royal followers have been fascinated with Prince Harry’s net worth. The fascination grew even more after the Duke of Sussex and his wife, Meghan Markle, announced their decision to take a step back from the British royal family to move from London to North America in January 2020. “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” Meghan and Harry wrote on their Instagram at the time. “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family...
Harper's Bazaar
The Princess of Wales pairs a sparkling red gown with earrings that once belonged to Queen Elizabeth II
The Princess of Wales attended a Buckingham Palace reception for members of the Diplomatic Corps last night, continuing her recent run of winning fashion moments in the process. The annual fête — also attended by King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla, and Prince William — returned this year to welcome hundreds...
Body Language Expert Says Prince Harry Sees Meghan Markle and Princess Diana as ‘Intertwined in His Mind’
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are the subject of the docuseries Harry and Meghan. A body language expert says Harry has 'intertwined' Meghan and his mother, Princess Diana.
blavity.com
Doria Ragland, Meghan Markle's Mother, Is Heard Loud And Clear In 'Harry & Meghan' Netflix Doc
Doria Ragland, the mother of Meghan Markle, is getting her flowers after fans got to hear her voice in the new Harry & Meghan documentary on Netflix. “I’m ready to have my voice heard, that’s for sure. A little bit of my experience, you know, as her mom,” Ragland said in the series, much to the delight of viewers who have been waiting to hear her thoughts.
Body Language Expert Says Prince Harry Was ‘Embarrassed’ About Bizarre Meghan Markle Moment in Netflix Docuseries
A body language expert looked at the moment Prince Harry seemed embarrassed when Meghan Markle recreated the curtsy she performed when she met the queen.
See inside Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's first home, a 'leaning' 1,324-square-foot cottage on Kensington Palace grounds
In Netflix's "Harry & Meghan," Meghan described Nottingham Cottage as "so small" and said Harry often bumped his head on the low ceilings.
Bustle
Meghan Markle’s Suits co-star Recalls “Screaming” Moment They Shared Over Prince Harry
As the world reacts to the first three episodes of Netflix’s Harry & Meghan, viewers may wonder what Meghan Meghan’s former Suits co-stars are saying about the new release. Particularly since the legal drama is featured pretty heavily when talking about Markle’s life before she met her now-husband.
'Self-Obsessed Narcissism': Princess Diana's Butler Calls On King Charles III To Strip Harry & Meghan Of Royal Titles Over Netflix Docuseries
Princess Diana's former butler said King Charles III should not tolerate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to speak out against the royal family, suggesting he strip the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of their titles. Paul Burrell chatted with Piers Morgan on Talk TV last night, RadarOnline.com can confirm, revealing his thoughts about the couple's explosive six-episode Netflix docuseries which explores the days of their early courtship and the challenges that led up to Harry and Meghan's decision to step back from their full-time senior roles.Volume I is set to be released on December 8 and Volume II will...
Fox News
906K+
Followers
4K+
Post
707M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 3