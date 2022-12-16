John Poelman led a team that supported Governor Spencer Cox’s office throughout the design and community input phase of forming the One Utah Health Collaborative. The collaborative is a community-owned organization that is focused on enabling the health system to scale successful outcomes for all Utahns. Poelman’s efforts included facilitating community town hall meetings, aggregating ideas, and supporting the committees that formed the goals and drafted the Collaborative’s charter.

