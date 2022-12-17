ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuba CIty launches first Holiday Truck Parade

By Shamaya Sutton / ssutton@appealdemocrat.com
Appeal-Democrat
Appeal-Democrat
 5 days ago
Volunteers test out the smoke machine attached to this decorated street sweeper during Yuba City’s first Holiday Truck Parade on Thursday in Yuba City. Shamaya Sutton/Appeal-Democrat

Yuba City enjoyed its first Holiday Truck Parade on Thursday starting outside the Yuba City Fire Department Station 3 off Lincoln Road.

City vehicles decked in lights and decor gathered along the streets with drivers and volunteers dressed as elves and other holiday characters. Seven trucks were scheduled to be in the parade including a city bus, a street sweeper, a fire engine, and a unique half taxi and half police car hybrid, but attendees reported that it appeared a few extra cars joined in along the way.

Mel Singh
5d ago

this made my son's night tonight 💗☺️ thank you all so much for doing another night and coming down bogue and Sanborn:)

