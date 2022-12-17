Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Providence wants to give his fortune awayAsh JurbergProvidence, RI
Firefighters Contain House Fire to Basement in BrooklynQuiet Corner AlertsBrooklyn, CT
Rhode Island Regulators Licensed a Sixth Recreational Marijuana Store as Sales Figures Reach $1.4 MillionWilliam DavisExeter, RI
Local Spotlight: Neroli Italian Restaurant and MercatoYana BostongirlWestwood, MA
Breaking: TJ Maxx Temporarily Closed After Building Caught Fire in Rhode IslandBryan DijkhuizenCranston, RI
Related
Turnto10.com
Education council approves money for new Central Falls High School, other projects
The Rhode Island Council on Elementary and Secondary Education said it has approved millions of dollars for 13 school construction projects. The $330 million in funding will help pay for new schools or renovations to existing buildings in four districts. The council said Central Falls would get a new high school to replace a building that’s almost 100 years old.
Turnto10.com
Newport business spreads holiday cheer to seniors with the 'gift of help'
NEWPORT, R.I. (WJAR) — If you are a senior and need a hand around the house, Santa and his helpers have a special gift for you. Santa and one of his many little helpers spent Wednesday delivering a valuable gift: their time. The holiday help comes from SURV, a...
Turnto10.com
Customers call this Woonsocket eatery for Cheap Eats a hidden gem
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Long-time customers have called this Woonsocket eatery a hidden gem. "So, Kay's Restaurant has been around for 55 years. It will be 56 on March 1. I worked here when I was a kid and then later on, back in 2000, Kay asked me if I had interest buying it and I did,” said David Lahousse, the owner.
Turnto10.com
Cumberland woman says stand where she sells candles was vandalized
(WJAR) — A Cumberland woman said the stand in her yard where she displays candles to be sold was vandalized. Jennifer Hanson started Hanson Handcrafted Co. two years ago, during the pandemic. Her candle stand sits outside of her home, in the 100 block of Pound Road in Cumberland.
Turnto10.com
Exeter welcomes town's first hybrid marijuana dispensary
EXETER, R.I. (WJAR) — The town of Exeter just welcomed its first dual-use marijuana dispensary Tuesday. Sweetspot is at 526 South County Trail, the first dispensary in the state planted in a rural area. A dispensary is not what first comes to mind when you think of the rural...
Turnto10.com
Travelers depart TF Green Airport ahead of stormy weather across nation
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — A major winter storm is expected to disrupt pre-Christmas travel at the end of the week. Frigid cold and heavy snow is predicted for the Midwest and parts of the Northeast, but Storm Team 10 forecasts rain and wind in Southern New England. Rhode Island...
Turnto10.com
New 'mystery tree' appears in Middletown and town says people are decorating it
(WJAR) — A new “Mystery Tree” has appeared in Middletown, and town officials say its arrival is more than welcome. The Christmas tree with a driftwood cross on top appeared on the Surfer’s End of Second Beach on Sachuest Point Road. According to the town many...
Turnto10.com
Suspect in Providence homicide captured in Ohio
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police said Wednesday that a suspect in a deadly shooting in the West End was captured in Ohio. The U.S. Marshals Service arrested Mayobanex Martinez-Abreu, 22, of Providence, in a hotel room in Youngstown. He's accused of killing 28-year-old Michael Luciano De La Rosa,...
Turnto10.com
Tony Freitas, key witness in Operation Plunder Dome, dies at 73
The government’s star witness in Operation Plunder Dome -- the FBI investigation that exposed corruption in Providence City Hall in the late 1990s -- died Tuesday at his home in Cranston, his family told NBC 10 News. Antonio "Tony" Freitas was 73. "One of his greatest accomplishments was being...
Turnto10.com
New traffic pattern stirs ongoing nightmare for Newport couple
While a new traffic pattern opened earlier this week for drivers getting off the Newport Pell Bridge into the City by the Sea, the project is an ongoing nightmare for one couple. The project is too close for their comfort. A large concrete wall now separates the new ramp from...
Turnto10.com
Dartmouth residents push back on vote for District 2 fire chief
DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WJAR) — Town turmoil in Dartmouth is coming to a head this week as residents push back on a vote for fire chief. The town is split into three separate fire districts and District 2 is currently without a fire chief. Town officials have selected Scott Brooks...
Turnto10.com
Peer recovery specialist uses his own road to recovery to help others
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Victor Lambert is a peer recovery specialist at Parent Support Network of Rhode Island. He said he's grateful to be here, not just because his work is saving lives, but because he's alive. “I feel like I'm a true miracle,” Lambert said. “I’ve lost so...
Turnto10.com
Coventry Town Council votes to suspend town manager
(WJAR) — The Coventry Town Council voted to suspend their town manager on Tuesday due to concerns about his handling of town finances. The council suspended Town Manager Ben Marchant with pay pending an investigation. Previously town council members have told NBC 10 about their frustration with the lack...
Turnto10.com
Man stabbed in the leg in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police said a man was stabbed in the leg in the city on Tuesday afternoon. According to police, the man suffered non-life threatening injuries. No word on a cause was immediately available.
Turnto10.com
Police pull body from Coventry pond
COVENTRY, R.I. (WJAR) — Authorities have not yet publicly identified a woman whose body was found Wednesday morning in Carbuncle Pond in Coventry. Investigators had the area blocked off until about 4 p.m. During an early morning fishing trip, a man called police saying he was staring at a...
Turnto10.com
Fall River veteran wins six $25,000 a year for life prizes in lottery drawing
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — A Fall River veteran won six $25,000 a year for life prizes in the same drawing, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission. Raymond Roberts Sr. matched the first five numbers on six tickets for last Wednesday’s drawing in the Lucky for Life game.
Turnto10.com
Fall River project will introduce one-way roadways to help create developable lots in city
(WJAR) — Fall River officials celebrated on Wednesday a road improvement project that is supposed to spark economic development by creating new developable land. The Route 79 and Davol Street Corridor Improvement project seeks to change the landscape near the Taunton River waterfront, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.
Turnto10.com
Fire breaks out on roof at Chapel View shopping center
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — A fire broke out Monday morning at the Chapel View shopping center in Cranston. An NBC 10 News crew saw smoke coming from the roof of the T.J. Maxx store. The shopping center is located at New London Avenue and Sockanosset Cross Road. No additional...
Turnto10.com
New Bedford firefighters spread Christmas cheer and information about fire safety
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — This holiday season the New Bedford Fire Department is spreading joy and useful information with their new rendition of the "The Twelve Days of Christmas." "Everyone knows 'The Twelve Days of Christmas,' but here at the New Bedford Fire Department we've changed it to...
Comments / 0