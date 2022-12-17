ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Providence, RI

Turnto10.com

Education council approves money for new Central Falls High School, other projects

The Rhode Island Council on Elementary and Secondary Education said it has approved millions of dollars for 13 school construction projects. The $330 million in funding will help pay for new schools or renovations to existing buildings in four districts. The council said Central Falls would get a new high school to replace a building that’s almost 100 years old.
CENTRAL FALLS, RI
Turnto10.com

Customers call this Woonsocket eatery for Cheap Eats a hidden gem

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Long-time customers have called this Woonsocket eatery a hidden gem. "So, Kay's Restaurant has been around for 55 years. It will be 56 on March 1. I worked here when I was a kid and then later on, back in 2000, Kay asked me if I had interest buying it and I did,” said David Lahousse, the owner.
WOONSOCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Cumberland woman says stand where she sells candles was vandalized

(WJAR) — A Cumberland woman said the stand in her yard where she displays candles to be sold was vandalized. Jennifer Hanson started Hanson Handcrafted Co. two years ago, during the pandemic. Her candle stand sits outside of her home, in the 100 block of Pound Road in Cumberland.
CUMBERLAND, RI
Turnto10.com

Exeter welcomes town's first hybrid marijuana dispensary

EXETER, R.I. (WJAR) — The town of Exeter just welcomed its first dual-use marijuana dispensary Tuesday. Sweetspot is at 526 South County Trail, the first dispensary in the state planted in a rural area. A dispensary is not what first comes to mind when you think of the rural...
EXETER, RI
Turnto10.com

Suspect in Providence homicide captured in Ohio

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police said Wednesday that a suspect in a deadly shooting in the West End was captured in Ohio. The U.S. Marshals Service arrested Mayobanex Martinez-Abreu, 22, of Providence, in a hotel room in Youngstown. He's accused of killing 28-year-old Michael Luciano De La Rosa,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Tony Freitas, key witness in Operation Plunder Dome, dies at 73

The government’s star witness in Operation Plunder Dome -- the FBI investigation that exposed corruption in Providence City Hall in the late 1990s -- died Tuesday at his home in Cranston, his family told NBC 10 News. Antonio "Tony" Freitas was 73. "One of his greatest accomplishments was being...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

New traffic pattern stirs ongoing nightmare for Newport couple

While a new traffic pattern opened earlier this week for drivers getting off the Newport Pell Bridge into the City by the Sea, the project is an ongoing nightmare for one couple. The project is too close for their comfort. A large concrete wall now separates the new ramp from...
NEWPORT, RI
Turnto10.com

Dartmouth residents push back on vote for District 2 fire chief

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WJAR) — Town turmoil in Dartmouth is coming to a head this week as residents push back on a vote for fire chief. The town is split into three separate fire districts and District 2 is currently without a fire chief. Town officials have selected Scott Brooks...
DARTMOUTH, MA
Turnto10.com

Peer recovery specialist uses his own road to recovery to help others

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Victor Lambert is a peer recovery specialist at Parent Support Network of Rhode Island. He said he's grateful to be here, not just because his work is saving lives, but because he's alive. “I feel like I'm a true miracle,” Lambert said. “I’ve lost so...
NEWPORT, RI
Turnto10.com

Coventry Town Council votes to suspend town manager

(WJAR) — The Coventry Town Council voted to suspend their town manager on Tuesday due to concerns about his handling of town finances. The council suspended Town Manager Ben Marchant with pay pending an investigation. Previously town council members have told NBC 10 about their frustration with the lack...
COVENTRY, RI
Turnto10.com

Man stabbed in the leg in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police said a man was stabbed in the leg in the city on Tuesday afternoon. According to police, the man suffered non-life threatening injuries. No word on a cause was immediately available.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Police pull body from Coventry pond

COVENTRY, R.I. (WJAR) — Authorities have not yet publicly identified a woman whose body was found Wednesday morning in Carbuncle Pond in Coventry. Investigators had the area blocked off until about 4 p.m. During an early morning fishing trip, a man called police saying he was staring at a...
COVENTRY, RI
Turnto10.com

Fire breaks out on roof at Chapel View shopping center

CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — A fire broke out Monday morning at the Chapel View shopping center in Cranston. An NBC 10 News crew saw smoke coming from the roof of the T.J. Maxx store. The shopping center is located at New London Avenue and Sockanosset Cross Road. No additional...
CRANSTON, RI

