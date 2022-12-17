Read full article on original website
Fox 59
Knicks Lose Draft Pick Due to Tampering With Jalen Brunson
New York signed him to a massive four-year deal in free agency. View the original article to see embedded media. The NBA announced Wednesday that the Knicks were found to have “violated league rules governing the timing of this season’s free agency discussions” with guard Jalen Brunson. As a result, New York was stripped of its second-round pick in the 2025 NBA draft.
Fox 59
NBA All-Stars: Early Picks for the Western Conference
Which potential first-time All-Star is most deserving of making the West roster?. The 72nd NBA All-Star Game will take place Sunday, Feb. 19, in Salt Lake City. With voting officially open, The Crossover staff weighs in on potential starters and first-time All-Stars in the West. (Eastern Conference picks are here.)
Fox 59
Durant Rips Media After Gio Bernard Incident With Reporters
The Nets star supported the Buccaneers running back after a confrontation with reporters on Sunday. View the original article to see embedded media. NBA star Kevin Durant took to Twitter on Monday morning to show support for Buccaneers running back Giovani Bernard and rip media members after an awkward locker room interview on Sunday.
Fox 59
Report: Billionaire Mat Ishbia Finalizing Purchase of Suns
The record-setting deal is also expected to include the WNBA’s Mercury. Billionaire mortgage lender Mat Ishbia is finalizing a purchase of the Suns, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The deal, which Wojnarowski reports is expected to be completed soon, will officially bring an end to the tenure of...
Fox 59
Nikola Jokic Records Statistical Feat Unseen Since 1968
The Nuggets star is nearly averaging a triple double to start the season. View the original article to see embedded media. Nikola Jokić notched his fifth triple double of the season on Sunday night, and his monstrous stat line was the first of its kind in the NBA in more than 54 years, when Wilt Chamberlain put up similar numbers.
Fox 59
LeBron James Is an Aging Legend. Another Season Is Slipping Away.
The Lakers, who appear to be going nowhere (again), are squandering the last, best years of one of the greatest players in NBA history. Dirk Nowitzki can’t recall exactly when it hit him, that his greatest moments of glory—of 50-win seasons and thrilling playoff runs and championship chases—were over. Only that it did hit him. Hard.
Fox 59
Report: Giants Concerned With Carlos Correa Medical Issue
San Francisco called off a Tuesday news conference to introduce the superstar shortstop. Superstar shortstop Carlos Correa was supposed to be introduced as a franchise cornerstone by the Giants at a news conference Tuesday morning. It didn’t happen. One week after striking a 13-year, $350 million agreement with the...
Fox 59
Commanders React to Controversial Officiating in Loss to Giants
Washington’s last drive of the game resulted in two questionable decisions by officials. Officiating was a hot topic in the wake of the Giants’ 20-12 win over the Commanders on Sunday night, with two pivotal decisions going against Washington in the final moments of the game. “Don’t ask...
Fox 59
SI:AM | College Basketball’s Unbeatens
Good morning, I’m Dan Gartland. I wish I could be in Buenos Aires for Argentina’s World Cup parade, but at least I can follow along on Twitter. If you're reading this on SI.com, you can sign up to get this free newsletter in your inbox each weekday at SI.com/newsletters.
Fox 59
The Best Moments From the 2022 WNBA Season
The league’s 26th campaign featured fresh faces, bittersweet farewells and clutch plays in a year to remember. The 2022 WNBA season, which culminated with an inaugural championship for the Las Vegas Aces, was one for the history books. New records, heartfelt farewells and fresh faces punctuated the 26th WNBA campaign as the league enjoyed peaks in viewership and heightened parity.
Fox 59
Report: Jonathan Taylor Likely Suffered High Ankle Sprain
The Colts tailback left early in Saturday’s game, and it appears the injury is worse than it initially appeared. View the original article to see embedded media. Colts running back Jonathan Taylor’s season is likely over after he suffered a high ankle sprain on Saturday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Even if there is a slim chance Taylor could return to play again this season, Indianapolis likely will elect to keep him sidelined since the team has almost no chance of making it to the postseason with a 4–9–1 record.
Fox 59
Aaron Rodgers Calls Out Watson After Missing Late TD
The Packers quarterback had a simple message for the rookie receiver after an unconverted chance in the fourth quarter. Much has been made this season about the Packers’ young receivers working to get on the same page as two-time reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers. If Monday night’s game is evidence, it seems like there are still some growing pains in Green Bay.
Fox 59
Steelers President Shares Statement About Death of Franco Harris
The team is scheduled to retire his jersey on Saturday at halftime against the Raiders. Steelers president Art Rooney II released a statement Wednesday after the death of legendary running back Franco Harris was announced. Harris was 72 years old. “It is difficult to find the appropriate words to describe...
Fox 59
Texas Running Back Bijan Robinson Declares for 2023 NFL Draft
Robinson is expected to be the first running back selected in April’s draft. View the original article to see embedded media. Texas star running back Bijan Robinson will forgo his final season of eligibility with the Longhorns and enter the 2023 NFL draft, he told reporters on Monday. Robinson...
Fox 59
Week 16 Rankings: Team Defenses
Sauce Gardner and the Jets look to slow down Jacksonville. If you're reading this, congrats. That likely means you've made it to the next round of the fantasy playoffs. Nine times out of 10, you should stick with the players who got you to the postseason, but it's important to remember that every roster spot and every lineup decision is critical.
Fox 59
Lions-Panthers Week 16 Odds, Lines and Spread
The Lions are favored by a field goal in Week 16 on the road against the Panthers as they aim for their fourth straight win. The Lions (7-7) head to Charlotte to face the Panthers (5-9) for a Week 16 matchup Saturday. The game total has been set at 44.5 with the Lions favored by three.
Fox 59
Zion Clark, Born Without Legs, Makes Impressive MMA Debut
Clark earned a unanimous decision, but how far will his MMA career go?. View the original article to see embedded media. The power of the fighting spirit was on full display this past Saturday in San Diego, as Zion Clark won his MMA debut. Clark defeated Eugene Murray by unanimous...
Fox 59
Ten Takeaways: Chandler Jones Tells Us About ‘Desperado’
Why we may never see anything like what happened in the final three seconds of the Raiders’ win. Plus, the Chargers and Bills are winning close games and NFL officiating has taken a turn for the worst. I’m not sure we’ll ever see another game end the way that...
