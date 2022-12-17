ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KGO

DEA seized enough fentanyl to kill every American in 2022

The Drug Enforcement Administration on Tuesday said it has seized more than 379 million deadly doses of fentanyl this year, as the country continues to struggle with an epidemic of drug overdose deaths. The seizures include 50.6 million pills laced with the ultra-deadly synthetic opioid and 10,000 pounds of fentanyl...
KGO

American woman released from Russian captivity speaks to ABC News

An American woman held in Russia for over a year is speaking about her ordeal after her release on Dec. 8, the same day as WNBA star Brittney Griner. Sarah Krivanek, 46, told ABC News she moved to Russia in 2017 to teach English. Fluent in Russian, she enjoyed a successful career teaching at elite schools in Moscow.

