No. 3 Houston opposes McNeese after attention-grabbing win
Third-ranked Houston has its sights set on another deep NCAA Tournament run but doesn’t always feel it receives the proper
Texas' high school football championships: What we love, and what to change
State title games in Arlington have become a tradition. Should it stay that way?
UH & Rice Add Experienced Transfer Quarterbacks
Both Houston schools got big boosts to their rosters on Tuesday night as UH added Texas Tech transfer QB Donovan Smith, while Rice added former five-star QB JT Daniels.
KENS 5
Traylor defends viral tweet asking NCAA to step in amid tampering concerns
SAN ANTONIO — UTSA head football coach Jeff Traylor has, on several occasions this season, emphasized that San Antonio stepping up to financially support the program is how it will survive in the current climate of college athletics—particularly with his sport. San Antonio corporations have stepped up this...
WFAA
Legacy Tour: New Edition coming to Texas with Keith Sweat, Guy, and Tank
FORT WORTH, Texas — If it isn't love ... why do we feel this way ... about New Edition coming to Texas?. After ending their "The Culture Tour" this year, the iconic R&B supergroup is going back on the road in 2023 with a 30-city "Legacy Tour." This time,...
ABC13 Houston welcomes new meteorologist from Rio Grande Valley
Meteorologist Alan Shoemaker leaves KRGV Channel 5 News in Rio Grande Valley after 17 years.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston plumbers say these simple tips will keep your pipes from freezing
With freezing weather on the way to Houston, many homeowners are wondering about the fate of their pipes, fearing a repeat of what happened during Winter Storm Uri early last year. Pipes in thousands of homes across the city froze and then burst during the historic cold snap in February of 2021, causing millions of dollars in damage.
Houston restaurant named the best seafood restaurant in Texas, among best in US: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone loves a good plate or platter of seafood and while Texas is known for its BBQ, Tex-Mex and meats, it’s still a great state for the fishy side of things. Wednesday, December 21 is National French Fried Shrimp, and there’s truly nothing better than...
Could All These Earthquakes Mean A Big One is Coming in Texas?
It has happened again. One month after the earthquake last month just northwest of Pecos, another one hit. This one was another 5.4 magnitude quake striking at 5:35 pm on December 16th with a 3.3 magnitude aftershock about three minutes later. Earthquakes in Texas are generally minor events. On Wednesday,...
Mardi Gras Southeast Texas announces 2023 musical lineup heavy on Houston rappers
BEAUMONT, Texas — Mardi Gras Southeast Texas' third year in Beaumont will be an homage to H-Town hip hop with rapper Paul Wall headlining a night of four Houston rappers in February. The 2023 musical lineup was released on Friday and features several different genres including cumbia, zydeco, rap...
Sinking Houston suburbs: How groundwater extraction is causing neighborhoods to sink
And it doesn't end with the once-influential neighborhood. Others are under a dangerous threat for flooding in these low-lying communities.
Here's The Best RV Campsite In Texas
Cheapism compiled a list of each state's best RV campsites and when to book them.
The Deepest Lake In Texas Is In The Desert And On The Border
That headline makes it sound like the lake could be in El Paso. While it's actually about 700 miles away, it is still in the Southwestern part of the state. Lake Amistad is about 12 miles from Del Rio, Texas and just under 200 miles from San Antonio. The lake straddles the border between the United States of America and Mexico.
fox26houston.com
Lotus Seafood $5 popcorn shrimp deal set for Wednesday
Houston - Lotus Seafood, a Houston staple and cult favorite since 2006, is giving shrimp lovers cause for celebration this Wednesday with a $5 Popcorn Shrimp & Fries deal. Lotus will be serving up the budget-friendly deal on their crunchy Popcorn Shrimp on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, in celebration of National French Fried Shrimp Day – an annual foodie holiday that honors one of America’s favorite seafood dishes.
spacecityweather.com
A prolonged hard freeze is coming to Houston just ahead of the Christmas holiday
The forecast is now pretty well locked in for this week: We’ll see wet conditions today, followed by three cloudy and not too cold, not too hot days. Then on Thursday, likely during the afternoon or evening hours, temperatures are going to plunge as a very sharp front whips into the area and causes temperatures to plummet. Precautions for a hard freeze, including protecting exposed pipes, plants, pets, and people should be taken ahead of time.
cw39.com
Why is Texas’ water brown?
HOUSTON (KIAH) – Whether it be along the coast of Galveston, Brazosport, or even out to Corpus Christi, Texas waters have what many have described as an unsettling, murky tint. Why is that?. Historic testing and reporting show there is some pollution, and some bacteria along the southeastern coast,...
hbsdealer.com
McCoy's Building Supply honored for philanthropy
At its recent Excellence in Leadership dinner, the Texas Association of Builders (TAB) presented McCoy’s Building Supply with its 2022 “Philanthropist of the Year” award. “Through donations of building materials and time, communities can be strengthened, and a strong community is a worthwhile investment for all of...
KENS 5
Hard freeze to hit San Antonio and the Hill Country ahead of Christmas
TEXAS, USA — Late this week and the Christmas weekend, San Antonio, the Hill Country and surrounding areas will get hit hard with an arctic blast and a hard freeze. Low temperatures on Friday morning in the city 18° degrees with a wind chill that could reach negative numbers. We will see highs only in the mid 30s.
globalconstructionreview.com
Work to begin this week on $3bn masterplan in Frisco, Texas
The first phase of a major mixed-use development in the city of Frisco in the Dallas–Fort Worth metropolitan area will break ground this week. Texas developer StreetLights Residential is managing the residential element of The Mix project, which will occupy a 28ha area formerly known as Wade Park. When...
saturdaytradition.com
College football coach takes to social media asking NCAA how he can report transfer portal tampering
In the transfer portal era, players are not to be contacted by other programs until their name shows up in the portal. That isn’t always the case, however. With the introduction of NIL, tampering has become more common than ever. If a player enters his name into the transfer portal, how his scholarship is handled is up to the school. In the NIL era, some players hear offers about what they can make if they transfer elsewhere. NIL-related tampering is in a gray area as much of the tampering is done by those who are not part of a team’s coaching staff.
