In the transfer portal era, players are not to be contacted by other programs until their name shows up in the portal. That isn’t always the case, however. With the introduction of NIL, tampering has become more common than ever. If a player enters his name into the transfer portal, how his scholarship is handled is up to the school. In the NIL era, some players hear offers about what they can make if they transfer elsewhere. NIL-related tampering is in a gray area as much of the tampering is done by those who are not part of a team’s coaching staff.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO