Giving HOPE to those in need: MJUSD, community organizations provide gifts to homeless families

By Michaela Harris / mharris@appealdemocrat.com
 5 days ago
Community members, trade workers and representatives of Marysville Joint Unified School District gathered Friday morning to distribute food and Christmas gifts to struggling families.

Each family who received gifts was selected under the school district’s Homeless Outreach Program for Education (HOPE). Homeless liaisons and advocates with the program identified around 350 homeless children and youths within the district. Of this group, 227 students and 97 families received food boxes, multiple Christmas gifts, blankets, winter hats, gloves and pajamas.

