Pima County, AZ

Comments

Norma Rosales
4d ago

how in God's name are they trying to house these people when they have all the homeless to house first!!!.US CITIZENS SHOULD BE HOUSED FIRST

Reply
17
-=Realist=-
4d ago

The county should start by asking the liberal border deniers if they will take some of them in.

Reply
18
traitor Biden
4d ago

your tax dollars. these parasites are lowering your quality of life

Reply
11
