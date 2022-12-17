NOGALES, MEXICO (3TV/CBS 5) — It is the tiny legs and small feet that stand out. Looking at the bottom of the Christmas tree in the corner of the Kino Border Initiative (KBI) shelter in Nogales, Sonora, Mexico, you can see the legs of children hanging from the bench seats at the lunch tables. These children will be spending Christmas away from home in this shelter. “The idea that the end of Title 42 was on the horizon was a huge hope. They were very hopeful and now that hope has been dashed,” said Gia Del Pino, communications director for KBI.

NOGALES, AZ ・ 5 HOURS AGO