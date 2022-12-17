Read full article on original website
whdh.com
Holiday Helping: Brandon Gunnoe’s homemade hot fudge sauce
7News Holiday Helping is back! In this edition, Brandon Gunnoe is making his homemade hot fudge sauce. Order new 2022 recipes from the 7News team to get all of their favorite holiday recipes! Your donation will help Project Bread feed hungry families right here in Massachusetts. Did you try this...
whdh.com
Revere man wins $1M Mass. lottery prize
Daniel Torres of Revere is the first $1 million prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Emeralds 50X” instant ticket game. Torres chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes). His winning ticket was purchased at Super Convenience Store...
whdh.com
2 people are dead, 12 injured after 6.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Northern California
(CNN) — A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck Northern California’s Eureka area early Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said, leaving at least two people dead, drawing reports of damage to roads and homes, shaking residents from their sleep and leaving tens of thousands without electricity. The epicenter of the...
whdh.com
Riley “Shocked” By Union’s Push For Teacher Strikes
Allowing public school teachers to strike would be “a bridge too far” and disregards the pandemic lessons about the importance of in-person learning, the state’s education commissioner said Tuesday as the largest teachers’ unions gears up to lobby legislators for that authority in the new session.
whdh.com
Suspended Troopers Continue Push For Reinstatement
After a full-day hearing in front of the American Arbitration Association, the state police union’s efforts to get seven troopers back on the force after they were suspended in connection with a COVID-19 vaccine mandate will have to hold out at least another month. Union representatives appeared before the...
