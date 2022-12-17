In Case You Missed It: England take Multan, Australia eye South Africa contest after West Indies demolition

There's no stopping the Bazbus in Pakistan as England clinch the series with wins in consecutive Tests with Pakistan looking to salvage some dignity in the final one. Australia completed their steamrolling of West Indies with a 400-plus run win in the second Test, and now have their sights set on South Africa, who haven't lost a series in Australia since… take our quiz to find out . India have given Bangladesh a target of 513 to get in the first Test while India Women are looking to equalise and hopefully win the ODI series against Australia at home. Here's all the action from a very busy week of cricket.

Mark Wood makes the difference as England seal the series in 26-run thriller

For a while it seemed like the Test in Multan would go Pakistan's way with Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Nawaz's sixth-wicket stand of 80 giving the hosts hope, but Wood's double-strike on the stroke of lunch set up the win. How far will the Bazbus go? Alan Gardner , Andrew Miller and Vithushan Ehantharajah chat through the Multan Test and England's series win on the Switch Hit podcast .

Australia complete series sweep with a crushing 419-run win

Lyon, Starc and Neser ran through a beleaguered West Indies to wrap up victory 30 minutes before the dinner break on day four. West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite lamented that his team showed no fight at all , but he felt they had had an encouraging year in Test cricket.

Ishan Kishan drags India's top-order batting into the 2020s

Ishan Kishan set up a consolation win for India after Bangladesh won the ODI series, but he did it in sensational fashion, obliterating the record for the fastest double-hundred, but the bigger story lay in his unfettered approach, says Sidharth Monga . Mohammad Isam says the series win was good for Bangladesh but their batting continues to be a major concern .

Packed crowd in Navi Mumbai heralds good times for women's cricket in India

Australia Women took a 2-1 lead over India in the T20I series but an exciting Super Over finish in the second T20I was a small step towards India exorcising the ghosts of Lord's and Edgbaston , says S Sudarshanan . Moreover, the 47,000 people that filled the stadium for the second match, showed, in Smriti Mandhana's words, "that it is a sport worth investing [in]".

Festive season comes alive as cricket's most abrasive rivalry resumes

The last time South Africa and Australia met for Tests was in the infamous Sandpapergate series in 2018. The two are like oil and water, they are the top two teams on the WTC table, and their meetings usually fill both ends of the newspaper. What more can you ask for, says Firdose Moonda . Andrew McGlashan has a few talking points ahead of the big clash - top orders, bowling depths, and South Africa's combos, among others.

What India, Australia, South Africa need to do to make the World Test Championship final

Pakistan's chances of finishing in the top two of the points table have taken a massive hit after their loss to England at home. S Rajesh takes stock of where the teams stand.

Good on David Warner for telling Cricket Australia where to get off

Ian Chappell says the Australian board is operating from a position where all it is looking to do is protect itself.

Keshav Maharaj: 'When I retire I'm going to stuff myself with all of my mom's cooking'

The South Africa spinner and foodie talks to Daniel Gallan about learning to eat healthy, the pineapple-on-pizza debate, and why you should try to cadge a dinner invitation to his place.

Sara McGlashan: 'The key is ensuring players outside of franchise cricket have opportunities to accelerate their game'

The former New Zealand batter and now high-performance coach spoke to Vishal Dikshit about her career and about shaping the players of the future.

What has been the longest gap between a player's international debuts?

And is Ishan Kishan the youngest and fastest to score a double-hundred in an ODI? All your cricket questions answered in this week's Ask Steven.

Watch: Matt Prior builds his 360 batter

Who does the batter think has the most beautiful cover drive? Stokes, Buttler and more feature on Prior's list.

Swing when you're winning

Nearly 20 years to the day since James Anderson's international debut, a look back at the fast bowler's remarkable career, in pictures.

Watch: how well does Cheteshwar Pujara know his Test team-mates?

Does he remember who was at the other end when he scored his first double-hundred in the format? And who has the most consecutive Test four-wicket hauls? We put the batter to the test.

Jayasuriya's stunner in Singapore, and other outliers from ODI history

Anantha Narayanan analyses instances when a player or a team stood out for performing way above, or below, the mean.