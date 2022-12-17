ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Page County, VA

fredericksburg.today

Fredericksburg District: Prepared to adjust holiday week plans to avoid travel during potentially bad weather

Fredericksburg District: Prepared to adjust holiday week plans to avoid travel during potentially bad weather. Travelers are advised that hazardous road conditions may develop later this week in the Fredericksburg area along the Interstate 95 corridor and in the Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula, and to prepare now to adjust holiday departure and arrival plans to avoid driving during inclement weather.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
WHSV

Hundreds flood Staunton streets to welcome Natalie Dodge home

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A Staunton family is officially back together again after some of its members have spent most of the year in Memphis, Tennessee. Natalie Dodge and her mother, Nicole, returned home Sunday with a huge welcoming party. Natalie is a two-year-old girl from Augusta County. In...
STAUNTON, VA
fredericksburg.today

Expect I-95 S delays overnight this week in the Fredericksburg area

Expect I-95 S delays overnight this week in the Fredericksburg area. Travelers on Interstate 95 southbound are advised that lane closures and intermittent full traffic stops are scheduled overnight on the evenings of Monday Dec. 19 through Thursday, Dec. 22, ending by 5 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23, for construction on the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
WHSV

Runaway juvenile reported in Stuarts Draft

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a runaway juvenile who was last seen yesterday, Dec. 18 at around 7:00 PM in Stuarts Draft. He was reported missing today by a family member. According to the ACSO,...
STUARTS DRAFT, VA
Inside Nova

Manassas man killed in crash on Sudley Road

A 26-year-old Manassas man was killed in a Tuesday night crash on Sudley Road. Police were called to the 8400 block of Sudley Road at 10:43 p.m. after a 2014 Honda Civic was traveling at a high rate of speed east struck a curb approaching Rixlew Lane, Prince William County Police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
MANASSAS, VA
WUSA9

6-year-old found dead in Spotsylvania home

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. — Investigators are awaiting autopsy results after a 6-year-old was found dead in a Spotsylvania home days ago. The young girl died on Friday, Dec. 18. Since then, her mother, along with her mother's boyfriend, have been charged. Jonathan Copenhaver, 36, and Cera Harper, 32, were each...
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
Daily Voice

Unbelted Driver Ejected, Killed In VA Crash, Police Say

A 26-year-old man who wasn’t wearing a seatbelt died after crashing his Honda while speeding in Northern Virginia overnight, police said.Manassas resident Alex Randy Portillo died at a Virginia hospital late on Tuesday, Dec. 20, following a single-vehicle crash where he rolled over his 2014 Honda C…
MANASSAS, VA
NBC 29 News

New retirement saving program for Virginians coming in 2023

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - According to Pew, 63% of private-sector workers in Charlottesville lack access to a retirement saving plan at work. Retire Path Virginia, a program set to launch early next year, aims to close that gap. “This is the latest thing that the General Assembly has asked us...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
theriver953.com

SNP issues a warning for winter hikers

The Skyline Drive Shenandoah National Park (SNP) remains closed from Front Royal to Waynesboro due to the past storm and icy conditions. The SNP has issued a warning and reminder that winter hikers should use extreme caution while exploring the park. There have already been 3 rescues in this early...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
theburn.com

Loudoun’s latest Dunkin’ Donuts taking shape

The rough building is up at the new Dunkin’ Donuts shop coming to southern Loudoun County. It will be part of the Whitman Farm shopping plaza taking shape. That’s located on the southeast corner of Gum Spring Road and Braddock Road. The Burn first reported on plans for...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

ICACTF: 18 individuals face over 40 charges and over 100 years

The Northern Virginia Washington DC Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICACTF) announced by email that 18 individuals from across the east are facing over 40 felony charges and 128 years of active incarceration. Arrest have been made from New Hampshire to Virginia over the last 8 months. The charges...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
WHSV

Trio Steals $115,000 worth of jewelry from Kohl’s in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) has announced that two individuals suspected of stealing more than $115,000 of jewelry from Kohl’s in Harrisonburg have been arrested following a similar incident in Alabama. A third suspect remains at large at this time according to the HPD.. Allegedly...
HARRISONBURG, VA

