VDOT advises against traveling in Virginia Thursday: what to know about Northern Neck, Fredericksburg, & I-81 corridor
Travel on Thursday in and through Virginia is not advised, VDOT warned today. The department is strongly encouraging people to change travel plans for Thursday, and travel today instead if possible.
fredericksburg.today
Fredericksburg District: Prepared to adjust holiday week plans to avoid travel during potentially bad weather
Fredericksburg District: Prepared to adjust holiday week plans to avoid travel during potentially bad weather. Travelers are advised that hazardous road conditions may develop later this week in the Fredericksburg area along the Interstate 95 corridor and in the Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula, and to prepare now to adjust holiday departure and arrival plans to avoid driving during inclement weather.
WHSV
Hundreds flood Staunton streets to welcome Natalie Dodge home
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A Staunton family is officially back together again after some of its members have spent most of the year in Memphis, Tennessee. Natalie Dodge and her mother, Nicole, returned home Sunday with a huge welcoming party. Natalie is a two-year-old girl from Augusta County. In...
fredericksburg.today
Expect I-95 S delays overnight this week in the Fredericksburg area
Expect I-95 S delays overnight this week in the Fredericksburg area. Travelers on Interstate 95 southbound are advised that lane closures and intermittent full traffic stops are scheduled overnight on the evenings of Monday Dec. 19 through Thursday, Dec. 22, ending by 5 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23, for construction on the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project.
Augusta Free Press
Snow, ice, flash freeze on the way; black ice possible through holiday weekend
The forecast for the next couple of days is shaping up, and snow, ice and a flash freeze are all possible from early Thursday morning through Friday afternoon in the Shenandoah Valley. The Virginia Department of Transportation is advising drivers to avoid travel during the pending winter storm and black-ice...
Inside Nova
Prince William County high school senior football players signing early
The following Prince William County high school senior football players are expected to sign Dec. 21, the first day of the early signing period. They are:. Note: Bannister, Campbell and Bush are the only players in the group scheduled to graduate early and enroll in college in January.
WHSV
Runaway juvenile reported in Stuarts Draft
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a runaway juvenile who was last seen yesterday, Dec. 18 at around 7:00 PM in Stuarts Draft. He was reported missing today by a family member. According to the ACSO,...
Inside Nova
Manassas man killed in crash on Sudley Road
A 26-year-old Manassas man was killed in a Tuesday night crash on Sudley Road. Police were called to the 8400 block of Sudley Road at 10:43 p.m. after a 2014 Honda Civic was traveling at a high rate of speed east struck a curb approaching Rixlew Lane, Prince William County Police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
6-year-old found dead in Spotsylvania home
SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. — Investigators are awaiting autopsy results after a 6-year-old was found dead in a Spotsylvania home days ago. The young girl died on Friday, Dec. 18. Since then, her mother, along with her mother's boyfriend, have been charged. Jonathan Copenhaver, 36, and Cera Harper, 32, were each...
Unbelted Driver Ejected, Killed In VA Crash, Police Say
A 26-year-old man who wasn’t wearing a seatbelt died after crashing his Honda while speeding in Northern Virginia overnight, police said.Manassas resident Alex Randy Portillo died at a Virginia hospital late on Tuesday, Dec. 20, following a single-vehicle crash where he rolled over his 2014 Honda C…
NBC 29 News
New retirement saving program for Virginians coming in 2023
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - According to Pew, 63% of private-sector workers in Charlottesville lack access to a retirement saving plan at work. Retire Path Virginia, a program set to launch early next year, aims to close that gap. “This is the latest thing that the General Assembly has asked us...
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: Police make arrest in connection with reported package larcenies
A Stanardsville man is in custody in Albemarle County on charges related to a recent raft of thefts and package larcenies. And now, Albemarle County Police want to know if the man and his truck might have been involved in more of the same. William H. Kennedy, 50, was arrested...
Regional Home Decoration Chain is Permanently Closing 1 Location in Virginia
Photo byBy Dwight Burdette at English Wikipedia, CC BY 3.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Metro News
Hampshire County still has thousands of power outages following last week’s ice storm
ROMNEY, W.Va. — Power is still out for thousands of customers in West Virginia’s Potomac Highlands following Thursday’s ice storm. Potomac Edison listed more than 3,600 customers statewide still without service as of Sunday morning. The most outages were in Hampshire County with more than 2,400. A...
theriver953.com
SNP issues a warning for winter hikers
The Skyline Drive Shenandoah National Park (SNP) remains closed from Front Royal to Waynesboro due to the past storm and icy conditions. The SNP has issued a warning and reminder that winter hikers should use extreme caution while exploring the park. There have already been 3 rescues in this early...
theburn.com
Loudoun’s latest Dunkin’ Donuts taking shape
The rough building is up at the new Dunkin’ Donuts shop coming to southern Loudoun County. It will be part of the Whitman Farm shopping plaza taking shape. That’s located on the southeast corner of Gum Spring Road and Braddock Road. The Burn first reported on plans for...
theriver953.com
ICACTF: 18 individuals face over 40 charges and over 100 years
The Northern Virginia Washington DC Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICACTF) announced by email that 18 individuals from across the east are facing over 40 felony charges and 128 years of active incarceration. Arrest have been made from New Hampshire to Virginia over the last 8 months. The charges...
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule announced
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Hampshire, Mineral, and Fayette Counties will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
Power cord sets off Albermarle County house fire
An Albermarle County home caught fire early Saturday morning in what investigators say was likely an accidental electrical fire.
WHSV
Trio Steals $115,000 worth of jewelry from Kohl’s in Harrisonburg
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) has announced that two individuals suspected of stealing more than $115,000 of jewelry from Kohl’s in Harrisonburg have been arrested following a similar incident in Alabama. A third suspect remains at large at this time according to the HPD.. Allegedly...
