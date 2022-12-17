ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food recall news: Manzanola Feeds is Recalling Certain Lots of Top of the Rockies Alfalfa Cubes due to Possible Clostridium botulinum Health Risk

Company Announcement

Out of an abundance of caution Manzanola Feeds is voluntarily recalling certain lots of Top of the Rockies Alfalfa Cubes because it has the potential to be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum, an organism that can cause severe and potentially fatal toxicity in animals eating the contaminated food or coming into contact with contact areas that have been exposed to the product. Common symptoms may include dizziness, blurred or double vision, trouble with vocalizing or swallowing, difficulty breathing, muscle weakness, abdominal distension, and constipation. Animals experiencing these symptoms should receive immediate medical attention.

The recalled product was distributed directly to the following states: AR, CO, IL, KS, LA, MO, NM, OK, TX, WI. Further distribution may be possible, so it is important to check if you have this product.

The recalled Top of the Rockies Alfalfa Cubes are approximately 1 inch cubes, packaged in a 50 pound bag, and they are labeled with the following codes: 111222, 111322, 111422, 111522 and 111622. The code can be found on the front of the bag, towards the top of the bag. It is usually in the white portion of the bag, but can sometimes be found in the brown portion of the bag. The code represents the month, day and year the cubes were manufactured. These codes have been updated from our original post after our review of records.

If you have these date codes lots of alfalfa cubes, or you can’t be sure of date lot code of the products you have, do not feed them to your horses or any other animals. Throw them away in a secure container and place them in a covered trash can or dumpster so that no other animals can access them. Avoid handling the cubes directly and wear disposable gloves and a face mask while throwing the cubes away and cleaning any bins or containers where they were kept. Additionally, you should clean out all the empty bins or containers where the alfalfa cubes were kept by soaking them with a 1:10 dilution of household bleach for 15 to 20 minutes, followed by soap and water, then leave them to air dry. Dispose of the gloves and face mask in a secure trash receptacle. Wash your hands thoroughly after cleaning the containers. If you think your horse has become ill after eating this food, call your veterinarian.

There have been 45 horse deaths associated with this issue, to date.

If you have any questions, please contact us either by phone 719-462-5638, Monday through Friday 8AM-4 PM MST. or email manzyfeeds@hotmail.com.

We will continue to share updates on this platform.

