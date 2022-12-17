ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

WPFO

Maine lawmakers reach deal on heating aid package after long hearing

AUGUSTA, Maine (BDN) — After Democrats agreed to a key demand for a public hearing, the top Republican in the Maine Senate voted to advance a heating aid package, paving the way for passage when the Legislature convenes early next month. Two weeks after Senate Republicans voted down a...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Record $28 million spent on Maine governor's race

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- The 2022 Maine governor’s race was reportedly the most expensive in state history. According to the Portland Press Herald, candidates, state party committees, and outside groups raised and spent more than $28.5 million in the race. Just over $8.3 million was spent by the governor candidates...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Mainers weigh in on home heating help

You probably feel it every time you open your heating bills or have to pay for oil. The costs are skyrocketing and on Wednesday state leaders held a public hearing to talk about a plan to provide you some relief. Temperatures are dropping and bills are rising, and many Mainers...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

95 Maine schools in illness outbreak status

Nearly 100 Maine schools are in an illness outbreak status. The Maine CDC says as of Friday, 95 schools had outbreaks. This includes 22 with COVID-19 outbreaks and 73 with influenza outbreaks. Officials say the definition of an outbreak varies by condition, but in general when there is at least...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

LifeFlight of Maine 'completes the fleet' with third helicopter

After a 5-year $20 million campaign, LifeFlight of Maine has completed its fleet. The organization says they now have three upgraded critical care helicopters. LifeFlight of Maine says having the three identical choppers creates a standardization that is important for pilots, clinical crews, and mechanics who work across the fleet.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Gas prices at 15-month low, Maine prices still above national average

Your wallet is likely taking a hit this holiday season but prices at the pump are providing some relief. Gas prices have dropped again, falling to a 15-month low. AAA reports the average cost for a gallon of gas in Maine is now $3.48. That's down 10 cents from a week ago and 44 cents from a month ago, but it's still 7 cents higher than this time last year.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Hiker rescued on New Hampshire mountain

NEW HAMPSHIRE (WGME) -- A hiker was rescued this weekend after getting lost on Mt. Monadnock in New Hampshire. New Hampshire wildlife officials say on Saturday, a solo hiker from Oklahoma contacted the Cheshire County Sheriff's Office in need of help, saying he may have strayed off the trail. The...
OKLAHOMA STATE
WPFO

UMaine studies impact of warming Arctic on New England lobster industry

ORONO (WGME) -- You may not think of lobster when you think of melting icebergs, but UMaine researchers are leading a study to show how the two things are related. The $3 million study is focusing how the warming Arctic waters influence lobster in New England and Canada. Researchers will look how the rise in temperatures and melting ice impact the number of lobsters, as well as where they’re found. The goal is to help improve lobster population forecast models and get a deeper understanding of the economic impact of the fishery in coastal communities.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Maine holds first-ever in-person high school e-sports championship

AUBURN (WGME) -- Teams gathered for the first ever in-person fall e-sports high school state championship at Central Maine Community College Monday. The Maine Principals' Association says teams competed in Super Smash Brothers Ultimate, Rocket League and League of Legends. Thirty-four schools participated throughout the fall. That was narrowed down...
MAINE STATE

