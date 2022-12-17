Read full article on original website
Top 5 hotels in Rosswald, Switzerland
Discover the best hotels in Rosswald, Canton of Valais, Swiss Alps including Berghotel Klenenhorn, Gruppenhaus im Walliser Alpstyle, Chalet Avista, Restaurant Fleschboden, Chalet Alphutte. 1. Berghotel Klenenhorn. Glimmuschir, Rosswald 3913 Switzerland. Excellent. 47%. Good. 27%. Satisfactory. 20%. Poor. 0%. Terrible. 7%. Overall Ratings. 4 based on 15 reviews. Looking for...
5 hotels in Bourg-en-Lavaux: Best hotel deals for 2023
Discover the best hotels in Bourg-en-Lavaux, Canton of Vaud including Auberge Du Raisin, Le Major Davel, Auberge Du Raisin, Auberge de la Gare, Hotel Lavaux. place de l' Hotel-de-Ville 1, Cully, Bourg-en-Lavaux 1096 Switzerland. Excellent. 65%. Good. 21%. Satisfactory. 6%. Poor. 5%. Terrible. 2%. Overall Ratings. 4.5 based on 112...
The 6 best hotels in Granges-Sur-Vologne, France
1 Bis le Haut Rain, 88640 Granges-Sur-Vologne France. Located in the heart of the Vosges forest, 730 m altitude flower camping Sténiole is a haven of peace and friendliness. Rudi and Natacha are there to welcome you all year for rental (mobile home or studio) or from 15/04 to 30/09 on their 125 camping pitches. Our campsite has since 2015 an indoor pool heated to 28 °C which will be open from may to September.. Favoring the wellbeing of everyone, many practical services are available in high season hostel, takeaway, children's entertainment from 15/07 to 15/08, bread and groceries ... This campsite, a paradise Children have many games for children and larger (slide, trampolines, table tennis, soccer field, volleyball, bocce). In the camping , you can find a restaurant , a pizzeria and also take away . A navigation pond for inflatable boats, a special fishing pond is also reserved for lovers of fishing. A wonderful starting point for beautiful hikes to the springs and waterfalls or beautiful days to the big lake of Gerardmer. At night, the whole family gathers around the campfire. Not forgetting the delicious pie soaring wood fire Saturday night. In winter, the family resorts of Gerardmer and La Bresse are nearby. What makes this site:- The swimming pool heated and cover. Family campsite. Campfires on your own camping spot.
The 9 best hotels in Targu Ocna, Romania
Situated in the balneary and climatic resort Tg. Ocna, very close to the salt mine of Tg. Ocna, Creanga Tourist Complex offers to its guests a chance to relax, accommodation in wide, generous spaces, traditionally cooked meals carefully served by a professional staff but also numerous ways of spending leisure time such as: sport fishing, sauna, pool, Jacuzzi, riding, lawn tennis, table tennis, billiards etc.
The 7 best hotels in Telve, Italy
Hotel Aurai is a new complex open from June 2018 located in a Lagorai mountains in the Alpen! Hotel Aurai is the ideal place where to spend a romantic holiday. This is a late review of the three nights I spent in this this hotel in 2020. Hotel Aurai is new and beautiful (replacing the old and antiquated Hotel Calamento). The location is in one of my favourite valleys in Trentino. Perfectly clean, the structure combines simplicity with modernity, and the service friendliness with professionalism. Breakfast is quite appealing, and the restaurant proposes a fairly valid offer. With a special offer, at the time I paid a reasonable price, though in general prices look to me a little bit high for a three star hotel. This is not to detract from what is a nice place that brings a more modern dimension to the tourist offer in this area.
The 5 best hotels in Sachsenheim, Germany
Discover the best hotels in Sachsenheim, Baden-Wurttemberg including Naturparkhotel & Landgasthof Stromberg, Hotel am Kirchplatz, Gemutliche Gastezimmer in einem neu sanierten Fachwerkhaus, Gasthof Zum Hirsch, Apartments Eva Und Wolf. 1. Naturparkhotel & Landgasthof Stromberg. Gueglinger Str. 5, 74343 Sachsenheim, Baden-Württemberg Germany. Excellent. 50%. Good. 33%. Satisfactory. 17%. Poor. 0%
10 hotels in Geelong & Bellarine: Best hotel deals for 2023
Discover the best hotels in Geelong & Bellarine, Victoria including Novotel Geelong, Admiralty Inn, Rydges Geelong, Quest Geelong, R Hotel Geelong, Anchor Geelong, Vue Grand Hotel, Vue Geelong Apartments, Barwon Valley Lodge, Best Western Geelong Motor Inn & Serviced Apartments. 1. Novotel Geelong. 10-14 Eastern Beach Rd, Geelong, City of...
6 hotels in Donja Lastva: Best hotel deals for 2023
Our hotel is located in an old picturesque village Donja Lastva, from where you need 15-minute walk to reach Porto Montenegro - the biggest luxury yacht marina in the Adriatic Sea. The center of Tivat with lively nightlife and shopping street are located at a distance of 1,5 km. Our hotel is equipped with advanced "green" technologies: solar panels, a modern wastewater cleaning system and geothermal heating system to help us take care of the natural splendor around us. The hotel building is built in the XIX century and carefully restored by using marble, wood and granite. We are happy to suggest you an impeccable service and the highest standard of living.
The best available hotels & places to stay near Visconde de Maua
Discover the best hotels in Visconde de Maua, Resende, State of Rio de Janeiro including Pousada Aguas Claras, Pousada Sol Nascente, Pousada Pinales, Pousada Infinito, Maua Brasil, Portal dos Ventos, Pousada dos Amores, Pousada Moria, Pousada Fazenda Rio das Pedras, Pousada Refugio das Aves. 1. Pousada Aguas Claras. Beco da...
Top 7 hotels in Burgersdorp, South Africa
Discover the best hotels in Burgersdorp, Eastern Cape including Dusk to Dawn Garden Court, The Kingsman Boutique Hotel, The Hut Bed and Breakfast, DeKat Self Catering, Artisan, The Jubilee Manor, Diepkloof eco Guest Farm. 1. Dusk to Dawn Garden Court. 1 Kleine Weide Road, Burgersdorp 9744 South Africa. Excellent. 87%
Glavatartsi Hotels | Places to Stay in Glavatartsi
Discover the best hotels in Glavatartsi, Kardzhali Province including Rocca Resort, Hotel Saint Konstantin, Trifon Zarezan Family Hotel, Mobi Dick Family Hotel, Guest Villas Ecopolis Bolyarka. 1. Rocca Resort. Glavatartsi 6600 Bulgaria. Excellent. 37%. Good. 44%. Satisfactory. 8%. Poor. 6%. Terrible. 6%. Overall Ratings. 4 based on 52 reviews. Restaurant.
Haghpat Hotels | Places to Stay in Haghpat
Discover the best hotels in Haghpat, Lori Province including Haghpat Hotel, Guest House Mary, Qefo Hotel, Hotel Gayane, B&B Edem, Kanchaqar. Haghpat ,Street -3, House 1/1, Haghpat 1722 Armenia. Excellent. 39%. Good. 43%. Satisfactory. 9%. Poor. 0%. Terrible. 9%. Overall Ratings. 4 based on 23 reviews. The hotel "Haghpat" features...
Prinos Hotels | Places to Stay in Prinos
Discover the best hotels in Prinos, Rethymnon Prefecture, Crete including Lofos Apartments, Aeri, Hotel Proteas, Lito Hotel, Pension Lakis. A great clean place, with extraordinary kind people who know you by name from the start. The location is perfect, since you have the possibility to find a cute place with great food or a club to party at as well. The guests were international and are aged probably between 25 and 65, which made it a nice mixture between everyone. It's a good place to connect with people but find rest as well. The owners are at the appartement as well, which makes it feel like one big Lofos family. We had an amazing week, we had fun and found the peace we were looking for. Thank you Maria, Georgia and crew!! Maybe see you again! The Dutchies.
Top 5 hotels in Metabetchouan-Lac-a-la-Croix, Canada
Discover the best hotels in Metabetchouan-Lac-a-la-Croix, Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean Region, Quebec including Gite de la Montagne Enchantee, Restaurant Motel le Rond Point, Le Gite du Pecheur, Seminaire Marie-Reine-du-Clerge, Restaurant Motel le Rond Point. 1. Gite de la Montagne Enchantee. 227 Route des Laurentides, Metabetchouan-Lac-a-la-Croix, Quebec G8G 1N2 Canada. Excellent. 85%. Good.
Top 10 hotels in Geyikli, Turkey
Discover the best hotels in Geyikli, Canakkale Province, Turkish Aegean Coast including Bazyel Apart Hotel, EDE Apart Otel, Zeytin Cicegi Pansiyon, Bazyel Apart Hotel, Helen Troya Hotel, Odunluk Taskonak Otel, Berfin Hotel, Geyikli Aqua Otel, Geyikli Herrara, Deniz Otel. 1. Bazyel Apart Hotel. Ezine Cd. No.: 7/8 39°48'24.8n 26°10'00.8e, Geyikli...
8 Top-Rated Hotels in Reghin, Mures County, Central Romania, Transylvania
Discover the best hotels in Reghin, Mures County, Central Romania, Transylvania including Pensiunea Blanca, Hunter Vip, Restaurant Equinoxe Royal, Hotel Valea Regilor, Pensiunea Casablanca, Hotel Marion, Hotel Central, Hotel Monte Carlo. 1. Pensiunea Blanca. Str. Scolii nr. 9, Reghin 545300 Romania. Excellent. 35%. Good. 53%. Satisfactory. 6%. Poor. 0%. Terrible.
6 Top-Rated Hotels in Kalsdorf bei Graz, Styria
Discover the best hotels in Kalsdorf bei Graz, Styria including Das Leo, OEKOTEL Graz Airport, Hotel Meyer, Airbase Hotel, Gasthof Pendl, Gartler's Appartements. Everyone needs a place to lay their weary head. For travelers visiting Kalsdorf bei Graz, Das Leo is an excellent choice for rest and rejuvenation. Well-known for its budget friendly environment and proximity to great restaurants, Das Leo makes it easy to enjoy the best of Kalsdorf bei Graz. You can take advantage of some of the amenities offered by Das Leo, including outdoor furniture and a sun terrace. In addition, guests can enjoy an on-site restaurant during their visit. As an added convenience, there is free parking available to guests. While you’re here, be sure to check out Leo, one of the diners that can be found in Kalsdorf bei Graz, which is a short distance from Das Leo. Das Leo is sure to make your visit to Kalsdorf bei Graz one worth remembering.
6 Top-Rated Hotels in Afumati, Ilfov County, Southern Romania
Discover the best hotels in Afumati, Ilfov County, Southern Romania including Hotel Cristian, Pensiunea La Puiu, Hotel Le Mer, Grande Palace, Hotel Doi Taurasi, Casa Bucurr. Bucuresti-Urziceni, Nr. 125, Afumati 70000 Romania. Excellent. 73%. Good. 13%. Satisfactory. 7%. Poor. 7%. Terrible. 0%. Overall Ratings. 4.5 based on 15 reviews. Great...
