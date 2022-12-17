Read full article on original website
Morning Journal
Berea-Midpark at Midview girls basketball: Brittney, Middies defeat Kevin, Titans in McNamara Bowl, 67-32
This game meant more than a normal conference matchup in December. Midview coach Brittney McNamara was going up against her toughest coaching opponent yet, her father Kevin McNamara. With the duo of Mary Meng and Olivia DiFranco leading the charge and Grace Seymour also chipping in, the advantage went to the daughter in a 67-32 thrashing on Dec. 21.
Morning Journal
North Ridgeville vs. Elyria boys basketball: Rangers rally for dramatic 64-62 decision
According to North Ridgeville coach Ben Chase, he may have seen the greatest basketball game in which he’s ever participated. Dec. 20, North Ridgeville trailed Elyria, 45-27, in the third quarter and came back to topple the Pioneers, 64-62. “That may have been the best game I have ever...
Morning Journal
Keystone vs. Lakewood wrestling: Tristin Greene leads young Wildcats to win
Coming off the mat after losing the Division II 138-pound third-place match in Columbus on March 13, then Keystone sophomore Tristin Greene was, to keep it simple, not happy. He finished 49-5, just shy of a 50-win campaign. He knew he could do better. Greene always knew he could take on anybody in any match. It’s always been confidence, not arrogance.
Morning Journal
Brookside vs. Columbia boys basketball: Cardinals rally late to steal game away from Raiders, 74-72
The biggest game in town turned out to be at Columbia on Dec. 20, as the Raiders hosted Brookside in a contest that would determine who’d be tied for first place in the Lorain County League with Oberlin. After starting off on a 12-2 run thanks to half of...
Morning Journal
Oberlin vs. Westlake boys basketball: Demons get out in transition for 65-53 victory
For the second straight night at the Westlake Holiday Hoops Classic, Oberlin got burned in transition. Will Ostrowski and Derek Occhipinti took advantage in the open court for Westlake early to build a first-half lead, and ultimately a 65-53 win in the consolation game of the Demons’ home tournament Dec. 20.
Morning Journal
Elyria football: Pioneers coach Devlin Culliver steps down
Elyria is looking for a new football coach. As of Dec. 20, Devlin Culliver will no longer be Elyria’s head coach after he spent four years with the program. “I love Elyria. (The people) have been good to me, treated me fairly and were nice. (Stepping down) was definitely a hard decision,” Culliver said. “Sometimes as a person in life, you have to make some tough decisions. … The bottom line was that I had to do the right thing for my family this time.”
Morning Journal
Amherst football: Comets hire Tom Thome as coach
Amherst is ready to rebuild. The Amherst football coaching position was vacant for almost two months, but no more as the Comets are set to hire Tom Thome, pending board approval. “We are excited to add Tom Thome to our school district and our athletic department,” Amherst athletic director Casey...
Morning Journal
Sheffield-Sheffield Lake Schools students paint murals at VFW Post No. 8686
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 8686 in Sheffield Lake teamed up with the Brookside High School Drama Club to beautify the hall. Art students from Sheffield-Sheffield Lake City Schools are painting art installations with patriotic themes on the walls of the post, 577 Harris Road, as a community service project to help the veterans.
Morning Journal
Lorain police officers cleared in October shooting death of Christopher Boggess
Each of the three Lorain police officers involved in the Oct. 7 shooting death of Christopher Boggess are cleared of any wrongdoing. Three separate investigation summary reports conducted by Lorain Police Department, Lorain County Sheriff’s Office and Lorain County Prosecutor’s Office were released Dec. 19. “This is a...
