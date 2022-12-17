ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avon, OH

Morning Journal

Berea-Midpark at Midview girls basketball: Brittney, Middies defeat Kevin, Titans in McNamara Bowl, 67-32

This game meant more than a normal conference matchup in December. Midview coach Brittney McNamara was going up against her toughest coaching opponent yet, her father Kevin McNamara. With the duo of Mary Meng and Olivia DiFranco leading the charge and Grace Seymour also chipping in, the advantage went to the daughter in a 67-32 thrashing on Dec. 21.
BEREA, OH
Morning Journal

Keystone vs. Lakewood wrestling: Tristin Greene leads young Wildcats to win

Coming off the mat after losing the Division II 138-pound third-place match in Columbus on March 13, then Keystone sophomore Tristin Greene was, to keep it simple, not happy. He finished 49-5, just shy of a 50-win campaign. He knew he could do better. Greene always knew he could take on anybody in any match. It’s always been confidence, not arrogance.
LAKEWOOD, OH
Morning Journal

Elyria football: Pioneers coach Devlin Culliver steps down

Elyria is looking for a new football coach. As of Dec. 20, Devlin Culliver will no longer be Elyria’s head coach after he spent four years with the program. “I love Elyria. (The people) have been good to me, treated me fairly and were nice. (Stepping down) was definitely a hard decision,” Culliver said. “Sometimes as a person in life, you have to make some tough decisions. … The bottom line was that I had to do the right thing for my family this time.”
ELYRIA, OH
Morning Journal

Amherst football: Comets hire Tom Thome as coach

Amherst is ready to rebuild. The Amherst football coaching position was vacant for almost two months, but no more as the Comets are set to hire Tom Thome, pending board approval. “We are excited to add Tom Thome to our school district and our athletic department,” Amherst athletic director Casey...
AMHERST, OH
Morning Journal

Sheffield-Sheffield Lake Schools students paint murals at VFW Post No. 8686

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 8686 in Sheffield Lake teamed up with the Brookside High School Drama Club to beautify the hall. Art students from Sheffield-Sheffield Lake City Schools are painting art installations with patriotic themes on the walls of the post, 577 Harris Road, as a community service project to help the veterans.
SHEFFIELD LAKE, OH
Morning Journal

Lorain police officers cleared in October shooting death of Christopher Boggess

Each of the three Lorain police officers involved in the Oct. 7 shooting death of Christopher Boggess are cleared of any wrongdoing. Three separate investigation summary reports conducted by Lorain Police Department, Lorain County Sheriff’s Office and Lorain County Prosecutor’s Office were released Dec. 19. “This is a...
LORAIN, OH

