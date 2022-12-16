Read full article on original website
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
What’s News, Breaking: Tuesday, December 20, 2022
WARRANTY OR SERVICE CONTRACT? CONSUMER PROTECTION DIVISION CLARIFIES DISTINCTION. As part of its consumer alert holiday series, the New York Department of State’s Division of Consumer Protection reminds shoppers of state laws regarding warranties and service contracts so consumers can make informed decisions about holiday purchases, particularly in their understanding of the differences between warranties and service contracts for appliances and other major purchases. A warranty is a promise to the consumer that the product purchased, or service provided, will meet certain quality standards, and that repair, maintenance, replacement or refund of a product will be made for a certain time period if these certain quality standards are not met. Whereas a service contract, sometimes called an “extended warranty,” is not actually a warranty but simply a contract to perform repairs or maintenance on a product, usually with exclusions.
Upcoming MTA service changes will mean longer subway waits on these lines
Commuters could soon be stuck waiting longer for subway trains under new service changes proposed for next summer, transit officials said Monday. Service on Mondays and Fridays would be cut back on seven subway lines — the 1, 6, 7, L, E, F and Q lines, officials — adding up to 30 seconds of extra wait-time. “Subway ridership overall has been consistently lower on Mondays and Fridays than midweek days, reflecting the growing trend of hyper work,” New York City Transit President Rich Davey told MTA board members during their monthly Transit Committee meeting. “Our suggested changes will add wait times...
New York City's worst landlords of 2022 called out in annual list
The list is determined by the number of "widespread, unchecked, repeated violations that have led to horrific conditions" at affected properties.
Stretch of 5th Avenue to become permanent pedestrian-friendly zone with mass transit, bike lanes
The proposal includes wider sidewalks, more green spaces and less cars. Roadways would be reserved for mass transit and ridesharing services with a special lane for cyclists.
Staten Island speed cameras issued $15M+ in fines in 2022. We break down the top 20.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The speed cameras scattered across Staten Island have been busy this year, issuing hundreds of thousands of violations resulting in millions of dollars in fines. The total number of violations being issued has spiked since the city’s speed cameras switched to 24/7 operation at the beginning...
bkreader.com
‘E’ is for Equity, not Express: DOT Seeks Public Input on Triple Cantilever Designs in a Move to Reimagine the B.Q.E.
Around 150 NY’ers gathered in downtown Brooklyn this past Tuesday evening to weigh in on the Department of Transportation (DOT) long-awaited design drafts of the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway (B.Q.E.) Central, a 1.5-mile city-owned section with a 0.4-mile historic “triple cantilever” that extends from south of Atlantic Avenue to Sands Street.
2 people dead after being struck by subway in Chelsea, major delays on L train line
Reports came in that two people were struck by a train at the 6th Avenue and 14th Street subway stop in Chelsea.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Uber, Lyft drivers bring Brooklyn Bridge traffic to a crawl in pay protest
Horns were honking and tempers flared. Traffic over the Brooklyn Bridge heading towards Manhattan slowed to a crawl Monday morning shortly after 9 a.m. as hundreds of New York Uber and Lyft drivers formed a slow-moving caravan to protest a judge’s temporary restraining order blocking a scheduled pay raise.
Express bus riders left out in the cold in free MTA bus ride proposal for NYC (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Some New York State lawmakers want to make riding MTA buses free in the five boroughs. Sorry, express bus riders. You’ll still have to pay your fare. The “Fix the MTA” proposal right now only covers local buses. The plan, put forth...
NYCHA Brownsville building has inconsistent heat, hot water
BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — People who live in a Brownsville New York City Housing Authority building say the last few weeks have been miserable. Aleathia Cofield lives at the Howard Houses and says that for the last few weeks, her building has had inconsistent heat and hot water. Neighbor Jessica Chiaramonte has a 10-day-old daughter […]
New York witness reports cloud-like object moving over Hudson River
The Hudson River.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A New York witness at New York City reported watching a cloud-like object moving over the Hudson River at about 6 p.m. on November 26, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
amny.com
PACT Renaissance Collaborative works to upgrade Manhattan’s NYCHA developments for residents and the community
A New York City organization is working to make sure that those living in NYCHA housing developments are getting the necessary apartment repairs and upgrades they need. PACT Renaissance Collaborative (PRC) is a joint partnership of not-for-profit and for-profit entities that was selected by NYCHA to conduct repairs and capital improvements at 16 NYCHA developments in Manhattan.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Brooklyn Bridge Park completes $115M pier preservation project
Brooklyn Bridge Park completed a critical preventative maintenance project Tuesday to protect and preserve the formerly industrial piers that were transformed into parkland. About one-third of Brooklyn Bridge Park sits atop four piers, which are held up in the East River with approximately 13,000 timber wood piles. The $115 million...
Families in Brownsville Houses say they have no running water
The families say they have not been able to cook, bathe or flush their toilets.
Nassau County lawmakers seek repeal of red light camera ticket fees
MINEOLA, N.Y. - A move is in the works on Long Island to repeal whopping fees on red light camera tickets. In Nassau County, the cost is $150 if you pay it on time. Drivers told CBS2's Jennifer McLogan exorbitant fees are nothing more than backdoor taxes and should be illegal. There were strong feelings from irate Long Island drivers. Their $50 red light camera violation is tripled with various administration feeds. "It's robbery. I'm going in to get robbed right now," one person said. "I took another day off just for them to tell me the cost, $150, became $199," said another. Nassau County...
Drunk investment banker arrested after slugging MTA worker in face: officials
A drunken investment banker slugged a female transit worker at a Brooklyn subway station — before she gave him a black eye with her lunch bag and coworkers cornered him for cops, officials said Sunday. Well-heeled suspect Jean-Francois Coste, 53, was in the Stillwell Avenue station on Coney Island around 12:15 a.m. when he punched the 56-year-old train operator, cops said. Tanya McCray, 56, had been starting her shift and just leaving the “crew room” on the public mezzanine at the station when Coste – a senior equity analyst at Tocqueville Asset Management – tried to get inside, a TWU Local 100 spokesman...
caribbeantoday.com
NYC Mayor Announces New Childcare Vouchers for Undocumented Families
NEW YORK, New York – Immigration advocates here have welcomed a new childcare assistance program that will, for the first time in New York City’s history, provide childcare assistance to low-income families with children whose immigration status makes them ineligible for other, federally-funded subsidized childcare. New York City...
Rikers visitors wait in line for hours without seeing jailed loved ones; NYC Correction officials ‘make it as difficult as possible’
Every week since August, Donna Hendricks has requested an appointment to visit her fiancée at Rikers Island, where he awaits trial on a gun charge — and in all but one of those 20 weeks, she says, nobody in the Correction Department even replied. So again on Wednesday, she got in line, broke out her lawn chair, and waited. “It’s hard. Sometimes you don’t even want to come. But you gotta do it ...
Asylum seeker kills himself at NYC shelter, marking 2nd suicide in city shelter
NEW YORK (PIX11) — An asylum seeker killed himself at a New York City shelter, marking the second such suicide in the city, Public Advocate Jumaane Williams said Monday. Officials have not shared the man’s name or specified when or where exactly he died. “Another person who came to our country in desperate need and […]
NYPD vehicle crashes in Brooklyn amid search for suspects
Police were looking for a suspect who stole an ATM from a business on Halsey Street.
