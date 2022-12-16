ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

What’s News, Breaking: Tuesday, December 20, 2022

WARRANTY OR SERVICE CONTRACT? CONSUMER PROTECTION DIVISION CLARIFIES DISTINCTION. As part of its consumer alert holiday series, the New York Department of State’s Division of Consumer Protection reminds shoppers of state laws regarding warranties and service contracts so consumers can make informed decisions about holiday purchases, particularly in their understanding of the differences between warranties and service contracts for appliances and other major purchases. A warranty is a promise to the consumer that the product purchased, or service provided, will meet certain quality standards, and that repair, maintenance, replacement or refund of a product will be made for a certain time period if these certain quality standards are not met. Whereas a service contract, sometimes called an “extended warranty,” is not actually a warranty but simply a contract to perform repairs or maintenance on a product, usually with exclusions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Upcoming MTA service changes will mean longer subway waits on these lines

Commuters could soon be stuck waiting longer for subway trains under new service changes proposed for next summer, transit officials said Monday. Service on Mondays and Fridays would be cut back on seven subway lines — the 1, 6, 7, L, E, F and Q lines, officials — adding up to 30 seconds of extra wait-time. “Subway ridership overall has been consistently lower on Mondays and Fridays than midweek days, reflecting the growing trend of hyper work,” New York City Transit President Rich Davey told MTA board members during their monthly Transit Committee meeting. “Our suggested changes will add wait times...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

‘E’ is for Equity, not Express: DOT Seeks Public Input on Triple Cantilever Designs in a Move to Reimagine the B.Q.E.

Around 150 NY’ers gathered in downtown Brooklyn this past Tuesday evening to weigh in on the Department of Transportation (DOT) long-awaited design drafts of the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway (B.Q.E.) Central, a 1.5-mile city-owned section with a 0.4-mile historic “triple cantilever” that extends from south of Atlantic Avenue to Sands Street.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

NYCHA Brownsville building has inconsistent heat, hot water

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — People who live in a Brownsville New York City Housing Authority building say the last few weeks have been miserable. Aleathia Cofield lives at the Howard Houses and says that for the last few weeks, her building has had inconsistent heat and hot water. Neighbor Jessica Chiaramonte has a 10-day-old daughter […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
amny.com

PACT Renaissance Collaborative works to upgrade Manhattan’s NYCHA developments for residents and the community

A New York City organization is working to make sure that those living in NYCHA housing developments are getting the necessary apartment repairs and upgrades they need. PACT Renaissance Collaborative (PRC) is a joint partnership of not-for-profit and for-profit entities that was selected by NYCHA to conduct repairs and capital improvements at 16 NYCHA developments in Manhattan.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Brooklyn Bridge Park completes $115M pier preservation project

Brooklyn Bridge Park completed a critical preventative maintenance project Tuesday to protect and preserve the formerly industrial piers that were transformed into parkland. About one-third of Brooklyn Bridge Park sits atop four piers, which are held up in the East River with approximately 13,000 timber wood piles. The $115 million...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Nassau County lawmakers seek repeal of red light camera ticket fees

MINEOLA, N.Y. - A move is in the works on Long Island to repeal whopping fees on red light camera tickets. In Nassau County, the cost is $150 if you pay it on time. Drivers told CBS2's Jennifer McLogan exorbitant fees are nothing more than backdoor taxes and should be illegal. There were strong feelings from irate Long Island drivers. Their $50 red light camera violation is tripled with various administration feeds. "It's robbery. I'm going in to get robbed right now," one person said. "I took another day off just for them to tell me the cost, $150, became $199," said another. Nassau County...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
New York Post

Drunk investment banker arrested after slugging MTA worker in face: officials

A drunken investment banker slugged a female transit worker at a Brooklyn subway station — before she gave him a black eye with her lunch bag and coworkers cornered him for cops, officials said Sunday. Well-heeled suspect Jean-Francois Coste, 53, was in the Stillwell Avenue station on Coney Island around 12:15 a.m. when he punched the 56-year-old train operator, cops said. Tanya McCray, 56, had been starting her shift and just leaving the “crew room” on the public mezzanine at the station when Coste – a senior equity analyst at Tocqueville Asset Management – tried to get inside, a TWU Local 100 spokesman...
BROOKLYN, NY
caribbeantoday.com

NYC Mayor Announces New Childcare Vouchers for Undocumented Families

NEW YORK, New York – Immigration advocates here have welcomed a new childcare assistance program that will, for the first time in New York City’s history, provide childcare assistance to low-income families with children whose immigration status makes them ineligible for other, federally-funded subsidized childcare. New York City...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Rikers visitors wait in line for hours without seeing jailed loved ones; NYC Correction officials ‘make it as difficult as possible’

Every week since August, Donna Hendricks has requested an appointment to visit her fiancée at Rikers Island, where he awaits trial on a gun charge — and in all but one of those 20 weeks, she says, nobody in the Correction Department even replied. So again on Wednesday, she got in line, broke out her lawn chair, and waited. “It’s hard. Sometimes you don’t even want to come. But you gotta do it ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy