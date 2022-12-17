ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vassalboro, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPFO

Record $28 million spent on Maine governor's race

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- The 2022 Maine governor’s race was reportedly the most expensive in state history. According to the Portland Press Herald, candidates, state party committees, and outside groups raised and spent more than $28.5 million in the race. Just over $8.3 million was spent by the governor candidates...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Maine man accused of robbing Bangor bank

BANGOR (WGME) -- Police say tips from the public led to the arrest of a Bangor bank robbery suspect. Police say the Bangor Savings Bank at 652 Broadway was robbed on Tuesday. A photo of the suspect was released, and tips quickly came in. On Wednesday around 10:45 a.m., police...
BANGOR, ME
WPFO

95 Maine schools in illness outbreak status

Nearly 100 Maine schools are in an illness outbreak status. The Maine CDC says as of Friday, 95 schools had outbreaks. This includes 22 with COVID-19 outbreaks and 73 with influenza outbreaks. Officials say the definition of an outbreak varies by condition, but in general when there is at least...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Maine lawmakers reach deal on heating aid package after long hearing

AUGUSTA, Maine (BDN) — After Democrats agreed to a key demand for a public hearing, the top Republican in the Maine Senate voted to advance a heating aid package, paving the way for passage when the Legislature convenes early next month. Two weeks after Senate Republicans voted down a...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Maine town returns its nativity scene to Main Street following uproar

BUCKSPORT (BDN) -- A nativity scene that has been displayed in downtown Bucksport for decades was put back up last week after its brief hiatus caused uproar in town. The town installed the municipally owned plastic baby Jesus along Main Street Friday after the Town Council decided it would make space for other non-Christian holiday displays.
BUCKSPORT, ME
WPFO

LifeFlight of Maine 'completes the fleet' with third helicopter

After a 5-year $20 million campaign, LifeFlight of Maine has completed its fleet. The organization says they now have three upgraded critical care helicopters. LifeFlight of Maine says having the three identical choppers creates a standardization that is important for pilots, clinical crews, and mechanics who work across the fleet.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Mainers weigh in on home heating help

You probably feel it every time you open your heating bills or have to pay for oil. The costs are skyrocketing and on Wednesday state leaders held a public hearing to talk about a plan to provide you some relief. Temperatures are dropping and bills are rising, and many Mainers...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Police search for missing Oxford County teen

WEST PARIS (WGME) -- The Oxford County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing teenage boy. Police say 16-year-old Curtis Warner was last seen December 9 in front of 50 Main Street in West Paris. Warner has a history of running away and is known...
OXFORD COUNTY, ME
WPFO

Police find body in Wales believed to be missing Lewiston man

WALES (WGME) -- Police say they found a body in Wales believed to be Abdullahi Abdi, a 21-year-old Lewiston man who was reported missing over the weekend. On Saturday a Silver Alert was issued for 21-year-old Abdullahi Abdi after his car was found abandoned near a wooded area in Wales.
LEWISTON, ME
WPFO

Falmouth man accused of trafficking nearly two pounds of fentanyl

FALMOUTH (WGME) -- The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency says a Falmouth man has been charged with aggravated trafficking in fentanyl. Police say nearly two pounds of fentanyl were seized as part of the arrest. The MDEA and Portland Police Department had been investigating 62-year-old Dale S. Hunnewell over the last...
FALMOUTH, ME
WPFO

Police chase leads to drug bust in Auburn; Florida man arrested

AUBURN (WGME) – A Florida man, who was reportedly under the influence, was arrested after police say they found fentanyl, meth, crack, and more following a chase in Auburn Wednesday morning. Police say an officer spotted a car stopped at the intersection of Court Street and Spring Street around...
AUBURN, ME
WPFO

Lewiston City Council considering more restrictive policy for homeless

LEWISTON (WGME) -- Lewiston leaders are considering a plan to crack down on where the homeless can camp out. The proposal would ban homeless people from sleeping on city benches, camping in parks, and loitering on any Lewiston owned property from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. according to Tuesday’s agenda.
LEWISTON, ME
WPFO

Gov. Mills urges lawmakers to pass heating help plan quickly

Maine lawmakers are still trying to find a way to help with heating your home this winter. Governor Janet Mills reacted last week to a proposal that would dramatically scale back who gets those checks from the state. Under the governor's original $474 million plan, more than 850,000 Mainers making...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

University of Maine introduces new athletic director

ORONO (WGME) – The University of Maine introduced Jude Killy as the Black Bears’ new director of athletics Tuesday. Killy takes over for Ken Ralph, who left for Southwestern University earlier this fall. Killy has spent the last 15 years working with Miami University in Ohio, most recently serving as the school’s deputy athletic director. Killy was in Orono last week getting a tour of the facilities. It was his first ever visit to Vacationland, and he says the past few weeks have been a non-stop roller coaster.
ORONO, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy