WPFO
Report: Maine could see deadliest year since 2008 after 30th homicide
PORTLAND (WGME) -- It could be one of the deadliest years in more than a decade for Maine. Our media partners at the Bangor Daily News say last week's murder in Lewiston was the 30th homicide so far. That's the most since 2008 but fewer than the most all time,...
WPFO
'It's just critically important:' Bangor High School to teach course on Mi'kmaq language
BANGOR (WGME) -- Students will soon get a unique opportunity to learn more about the history and culture of Maine. This spring, Bangor High School will offer a Mi'kmaq language course. The Mi'kmaqs are a Wabanaki tribe. The course is a pilot program, which will also include Wabanaki history and...
WPFO
Record $28 million spent on Maine governor's race
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- The 2022 Maine governor’s race was reportedly the most expensive in state history. According to the Portland Press Herald, candidates, state party committees, and outside groups raised and spent more than $28.5 million in the race. Just over $8.3 million was spent by the governor candidates...
WPFO
Maine man accused of robbing Bangor bank
BANGOR (WGME) -- Police say tips from the public led to the arrest of a Bangor bank robbery suspect. Police say the Bangor Savings Bank at 652 Broadway was robbed on Tuesday. A photo of the suspect was released, and tips quickly came in. On Wednesday around 10:45 a.m., police...
WPFO
95 Maine schools in illness outbreak status
Nearly 100 Maine schools are in an illness outbreak status. The Maine CDC says as of Friday, 95 schools had outbreaks. This includes 22 with COVID-19 outbreaks and 73 with influenza outbreaks. Officials say the definition of an outbreak varies by condition, but in general when there is at least...
WPFO
Maine man accused of shooting family member in Rumford, victim in critical condition
RUMFORD (WGME) -- A Maine man is in critical condition after police say he was shot by a family member in Rumford on Monday. Police say they responded to a domestic disturbance at a home on Rt. 2 around 6:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man who had...
WPFO
Maine lawmakers reach deal on heating aid package after long hearing
AUGUSTA, Maine (BDN) — After Democrats agreed to a key demand for a public hearing, the top Republican in the Maine Senate voted to advance a heating aid package, paving the way for passage when the Legislature convenes early next month. Two weeks after Senate Republicans voted down a...
WPFO
Maine town returns its nativity scene to Main Street following uproar
BUCKSPORT (BDN) -- A nativity scene that has been displayed in downtown Bucksport for decades was put back up last week after its brief hiatus caused uproar in town. The town installed the municipally owned plastic baby Jesus along Main Street Friday after the Town Council decided it would make space for other non-Christian holiday displays.
WPFO
LifeFlight of Maine 'completes the fleet' with third helicopter
After a 5-year $20 million campaign, LifeFlight of Maine has completed its fleet. The organization says they now have three upgraded critical care helicopters. LifeFlight of Maine says having the three identical choppers creates a standardization that is important for pilots, clinical crews, and mechanics who work across the fleet.
WPFO
Mainers weigh in on home heating help
You probably feel it every time you open your heating bills or have to pay for oil. The costs are skyrocketing and on Wednesday state leaders held a public hearing to talk about a plan to provide you some relief. Temperatures are dropping and bills are rising, and many Mainers...
WPFO
Police search for missing Oxford County teen
WEST PARIS (WGME) -- The Oxford County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing teenage boy. Police say 16-year-old Curtis Warner was last seen December 9 in front of 50 Main Street in West Paris. Warner has a history of running away and is known...
WPFO
Maine woman seriously injured in head-on crash with tractor-trailer in Woodstock
WOODSTOCK (WGME) -- A South Paris woman was seriously injured after her car crashed head-on into a tractor-trailer in Woodstock Wednesday morning, according to the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened near 201 South Main Street, also known as Rt. 26. Deputies say a 45-year-old South Paris woman...
WPFO
Surge of sickness leads to shortage of cold and flu medicine for kids in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)--Pharmacies are dealing with bare shelves as the U.S. sees a surge of sickness. The Biden administration is releasing more of the antiviral drug 'Tamiflu' from the national stockpile, as the flu sweeps across the country. In Maine, the CDC says there were 73 schools in a flu outbreak...
WPFO
Police find body in Wales believed to be missing Lewiston man
WALES (WGME) -- Police say they found a body in Wales believed to be Abdullahi Abdi, a 21-year-old Lewiston man who was reported missing over the weekend. On Saturday a Silver Alert was issued for 21-year-old Abdullahi Abdi after his car was found abandoned near a wooded area in Wales.
WPFO
Falmouth man accused of trafficking nearly two pounds of fentanyl
FALMOUTH (WGME) -- The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency says a Falmouth man has been charged with aggravated trafficking in fentanyl. Police say nearly two pounds of fentanyl were seized as part of the arrest. The MDEA and Portland Police Department had been investigating 62-year-old Dale S. Hunnewell over the last...
WPFO
Police chase leads to drug bust in Auburn; Florida man arrested
AUBURN (WGME) – A Florida man, who was reportedly under the influence, was arrested after police say they found fentanyl, meth, crack, and more following a chase in Auburn Wednesday morning. Police say an officer spotted a car stopped at the intersection of Court Street and Spring Street around...
WPFO
Lewiston City Council considering more restrictive policy for homeless
LEWISTON (WGME) -- Lewiston leaders are considering a plan to crack down on where the homeless can camp out. The proposal would ban homeless people from sleeping on city benches, camping in parks, and loitering on any Lewiston owned property from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. according to Tuesday’s agenda.
WPFO
Gov. Mills urges lawmakers to pass heating help plan quickly
Maine lawmakers are still trying to find a way to help with heating your home this winter. Governor Janet Mills reacted last week to a proposal that would dramatically scale back who gets those checks from the state. Under the governor's original $474 million plan, more than 850,000 Mainers making...
WPFO
'I don't have no place to go:' Lewiston approves ban on homeless staying in public parks
LEWISTON (WGME) – There will be no more sleeping in public parks in Lewiston, as the city council voted to ban people from sleeping in public places Tuesday night. Those who are currently unhoused say this is going to drastically hurt a lot of people, but the police chief says this decision came from complaints about safety in Lewiston.
WPFO
University of Maine introduces new athletic director
ORONO (WGME) – The University of Maine introduced Jude Killy as the Black Bears’ new director of athletics Tuesday. Killy takes over for Ken Ralph, who left for Southwestern University earlier this fall. Killy has spent the last 15 years working with Miami University in Ohio, most recently serving as the school’s deputy athletic director. Killy was in Orono last week getting a tour of the facilities. It was his first ever visit to Vacationland, and he says the past few weeks have been a non-stop roller coaster.
