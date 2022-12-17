Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3’ game

PHOENIX (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Arizona Lottery’s “Pick 3” game were:
8-7-7
(eight, seven, seven)
¶ Ticket-holders with all three winning numbers in the order given win the top prize of $500. ¶ Lesser amounts ranging from $330 to $40 are awarded to ticket-holders with other varying combinations of the winning numbers.
SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the California Lottery’s “SuperLotto Plus” game were:. (one, three, seventeen, twenty-three, forty-two; Mega Ball: fourteen) Estimated jackpot: $18,000,000.
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Matt Boldy scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period and added two assists, and the Minnesota Wild won their season-best sixth straight game while continuing their two-year domination of the Anaheim Ducks with a 4-1 victory Wednesday night. Connor Dewar and Joel Eriksson Ek also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 21 saves for the Wild, who have earned 13 consecutive victories over the Ducks since January 2021. Last-place Anaheim has earned only four points during that stretch of the rivalry. “They’re in the same league as us,” Boldy said. “Their record is what it is, but no game is a cake walk. You’ve got to show up.” Ryan Hartman scored an empty-net goal for the Wild, who have won 10 of 12 overall. Minnesota has allowed only six goals during its six-game winning streak, and Fleury provided the Wild’s latest solid performance in net.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Khalil Shabazz scored 26 points and San Fransico routed No. 25 Arizona State 97-60 on Wednesday night to end the Sun Devils’ nine game winning streak. The Sun Devils lost for just the second time this season. They were off to their best start since the 2017-18 season and had entered the AP Top 25 poll on Monday for the first time since its No. 23 ranking on December 7, 2020.
PHOENIX (AP) — Since her loss in the Arizona governor’s race, Republican Kari Lake has claimed the election was stolen and promised bombshells showing she was the rightful winner. But on the first day of trial in her election challenge Wednesday, her lawyers alleged small-bore problems that didn’t appear to show the widespread, intentional misconduct she would need to prove. Lawyers for the former television anchor, who lost to Democrat Katie Hobbs by more than 17,000 votes, are focusing on problems with ballot printers at some polling places in Maricopa County, home to more than 60% of voters. The defective...
PHOENIX (AP) — Since her loss in the Arizona governor’s race, Republican Kari Lake has claimed the election was stolen and promised bombshells showing she was the rightful winner. But on the first day of trial in her election challenge Wednesday, her lawyers alleged small-bore problems that didn’t appear to show the widespread, intentional misconduct she would need to prove.
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A man serving a sentence for a sexual assault conviction died earlier this month at Goose Creek Correctional Center, the Alaska Department of Corrections said Tuesday. The department said no foul play is suspected in the Dec. 11 death of Morris Teeluk. The department said...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s Cabinet secretary overseeing the state’s health department announced her resignation Monday amid criticism from conservatives over the Republican governor’s administration rewarding a community health care grant to an organization that advocates for transgender people. The governor’s...
Comments / 0