MyNorthwest.com
State taking action after Bellevue funeral home allegedly put wrong person in casket for burial
All Jerry Weber wanted was to bury his father, Air Force veteran William Weber, at Tahoma National Cemetery. But the Washington State Department of Licensing alleges that didn’t happen because Curnow Funeral Home put the wrong person in the casket for burial. “It’s tragic. My family and I are...
'I want to help stop this guy': Seattle police investigating after three runners report being assaulted
SEATTLE — Seattle police have received three reports of joggers being groped. One incident was reported in April, another in November, and a third report came in on Dec. 17. The most recent incident happened near Colman Park. It is usually a peaceful place, according to Trisha, who asks that we do not use her last name because of what happened on Saturday afternoon.
Shelton brothers sentenced in 2020 murder of their cousin
SHELTON, Wash. — Two brothers were sentenced in Mason County Tuesday for killing and dismembering their cousin, 29-year-old Derrick Wily, in November 2020. Jareau Afo, 28, allegedly choked his cousin Derrick to death and enlisted the help of his brother to dispose of the body in separate trash bags at a scrap yard near Isabella Lake in Shelton.
Seattle cop suspended 15 days for threatening ex
Seattle Police patch on an SPD officer's shoulderPhoto by(Justin Ward).. Rookie Seattle police officer Daniel Perez Puga, 25, received a 15-day suspension for threatening to slash his ex-girlfriend's tires and a series of alleged DV incidents in 2020 and 2021, according to a report released by SPD's oversight body on Thursday.
q13fox.com
Suspect charged in deadly hit and run after King Co. Council budgets $50K reward to crack the case
A man has now been charged with vehicular homicide and hit-and-run after a tipster contacted Seattle Police and Crime Stoppers with knowledge of the crime. The victim's family said a $50,000 reward budgeted from the King County Council helped incentivize people to come forward.
MyNorthwest.com
Snohomish County framer fined $400,000 for 16th safety violation
A Snohomish County contractor is being fined $400,000 for breaking safety regulations, a violation the company has already been cited for 15 other times. The Washington state Department of Labor and Industries (L&I) was inspecting a Seattle job site where the company, Genesis Framing Construction, was building a two-story house when they observed several safety violations.
KUOW
King County's sheriff goes back to school: Today So Far
The story of our current King County sheriff is fit for a sitcom. So get on that Hollywood! And by "Hollywood," I really mean Vancouver, BC. Researchers are noting a significant upward trend in rural Washington incarcerations. Could offshore wind farms become a whale of a problem?. This post originally...
KATU.com
80 rounds fired in Parkland shooting, man critically injured
PARKLAND, Tacoma — The Pierce County Sheriff's Department is investigating after a man was shot outside his apartment in the 10400 block of Steele St S in Parkland early Tuesday morning. A woman called 911 around 4 a.m. to report that her boyfriend had been shot. Medics took the...
Chronicle
Robbery Witness at Capital Mall Fires Gun in Air, Thurston County Police Say
A 75-year-old Olympia resident fired his gun into the air during a robbery at Capital Mall Friday night, according to police. Although the man had the proper paperwork to carry a concealed weapon, police ask that residents not take the law into their own hands, Lt. Paul Lower said. “That...
KOMO News
Slippery sidewalks and roads in Snohomish County puts people on alert
EDMONDS, Wash. — Following the heavy snowfall in Snohomish County, neighborhoods are now dealing with the icy roads and sidewalks. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said their crews plow the snow based on priority levels. They focus largely on the main highways and streets that are heavily used.
The Suburban Times
There Is An Answer to Bring Down Crime, But Our Mayor Refuses to Take Action
Tacoma Business Council announcement. It is not widely known, but last year our State legislature made changes which effectively legalized drug possession and put additional roadblocks on law enforcement doing their job. These changes have led to the crime wave we are all experiencing. At the end of November our County Prosecutor wrote the legislature asking that they fix the changes in the law on drugs as well as police pursuit standards which have “significantly contributed” to the drastic increases in violent and property crime. Read her letter here.
Rape victim calls her attacker’s plea deal a ‘slap on the wrist’
A Kitsap County rape victim says her attacker agreed to a plea deal that is “just a slap on the wrist.”. Stephen Tyler Clayton pleaded guilty Monday to raping three women. But the plea combined the three charges into just one count of rape and calls for Clayton to serve 12 to 14 months in prison.
KUOW
Why did a mental health crisis end in death for a 63-year-old Seattle man?
The press release simply stated that a 63-year-old man was found unresponsive in his cell minutes after being booked. But reporters Sydney Brownstone and Greg Kim of The Seattle Times went beyond the press release — they dug into this story and uncovered a lot more about who Michael Rowland was and how he died.
Stolen guns, government IDs, electronics seized after theft arrest in Lower Queen Anne
Seattle police seized two stolen guns, a ballistic vest, and more than two dozen credit cards and government IDs after arresting a theft suspect in the Lower Queen Anne neighborhood last week. According to the police, at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, a woman in the 700 block of Fifth Avenue North...
q13fox.com
2 arrested for drinking, carrying guns in Everett park
EVERETT, Wash. - Everett Police arrested two 20-year-old men for drinking and carrying loaded guns while trespassing in a park. According to authorities, officers spotted a car parked at Lions Park in south Everett. The park was closed, so officers went to talk to whoever was in the car. Inside,...
KUOW
Tacoma pastor calls Pierce County Sheriff’s acquittal ‘troubling but not surprising'
“Disappointing” and “troubling.” Those are the reactions of one Tacoma pastor to the not-guilty verdict for Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer. This week a jury acquitted Troyer of both misdemeanor counts stemming from his confrontation with Sedrick Altheimer, a Black newspaper carrier, nearly two years ago. Annie...
Chronicle
Algiers Road Permanently Closed in Yelm
Algiers Road, which connects Creek Street to Northeast Plaza Drive Southeast, permanently closed on Wednesday, Dec. 10. Construction blocks were placed at both ends of Algiers Road, as well as other entrances to the street near CrossFit Yelm and 911 Driving School. Yelm Public Works Director Cody Colt said Algiers...
KUOW
The Ed Troyer verdict
Last week, Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer acquitted by a jury of two misdemeanor false-reporting charges, stemming from an incident in January 2021. In the wake of protests about racial justice and policing, this case sparked strong emotions and a lot of attention. KUOW reporter Amy Radil is here to...
q13fox.com
Tacoma Police investigate shooting at St. Joseph hospital
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police are investigating after a person was likely shot inside St. Joseph Medical Center on Friday night. Just after 11 p.m., security at the hospital reported that a staff member had heard a gunshot near an elevator. Hospital security found blood and a shell casing in the elevator, which caused the hospital to go on lockdown as officers cleared the building.
Tri-City Herald
Washington man brought flowers to ex’s home, then picked up ax. It ended with gunfire
A 30-year-old man kicked out of his ex-girlfriend’s home brought flowers to her door Friday morning in Waller, Washington, but when the red-and-yellow bouquet wasn’t enough to patch things up, Pierce County deputies say he picked up a shovel, then an ax. Sheriff’s Department deputies were called to...
