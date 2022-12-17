ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King County, WA

KING 5

'I want to help stop this guy': Seattle police investigating after three runners report being assaulted

SEATTLE — Seattle police have received three reports of joggers being groped. One incident was reported in April, another in November, and a third report came in on Dec. 17. The most recent incident happened near Colman Park. It is usually a peaceful place, according to Trisha, who asks that we do not use her last name because of what happened on Saturday afternoon.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Shelton brothers sentenced in 2020 murder of their cousin

SHELTON, Wash. — Two brothers were sentenced in Mason County Tuesday for killing and dismembering their cousin, 29-year-old Derrick Wily, in November 2020. Jareau Afo, 28, allegedly choked his cousin Derrick to death and enlisted the help of his brother to dispose of the body in separate trash bags at a scrap yard near Isabella Lake in Shelton.
SHELTON, WA
Justin Ward

Seattle cop suspended 15 days for threatening ex

Seattle Police patch on an SPD officer's shoulderPhoto by(Justin Ward).. Rookie Seattle police officer Daniel Perez Puga, 25, received a 15-day suspension for threatening to slash his ex-girlfriend's tires and a series of alleged DV incidents in 2020 and 2021, according to a report released by SPD's oversight body on Thursday.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Snohomish County framer fined $400,000 for 16th safety violation

A Snohomish County contractor is being fined $400,000 for breaking safety regulations, a violation the company has already been cited for 15 other times. The Washington state Department of Labor and Industries (L&I) was inspecting a Seattle job site where the company, Genesis Framing Construction, was building a two-story house when they observed several safety violations.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
KUOW

King County's sheriff goes back to school: Today So Far

The story of our current King County sheriff is fit for a sitcom. So get on that Hollywood! And by "Hollywood," I really mean Vancouver, BC. Researchers are noting a significant upward trend in rural Washington incarcerations. Could offshore wind farms become a whale of a problem?. This post originally...
KING COUNTY, WA
KATU.com

80 rounds fired in Parkland shooting, man critically injured

PARKLAND, Tacoma — The Pierce County Sheriff's Department is investigating after a man was shot outside his apartment in the 10400 block of Steele St S in Parkland early Tuesday morning. A woman called 911 around 4 a.m. to report that her boyfriend had been shot. Medics took the...
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Slippery sidewalks and roads in Snohomish County puts people on alert

EDMONDS, Wash. — Following the heavy snowfall in Snohomish County, neighborhoods are now dealing with the icy roads and sidewalks. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said their crews plow the snow based on priority levels. They focus largely on the main highways and streets that are heavily used.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

There Is An Answer to Bring Down Crime, But Our Mayor Refuses to Take Action

Tacoma Business Council announcement. It is not widely known, but last year our State legislature made changes which effectively legalized drug possession and put additional roadblocks on law enforcement doing their job. These changes have led to the crime wave we are all experiencing. At the end of November our County Prosecutor wrote the legislature asking that they fix the changes in the law on drugs as well as police pursuit standards which have “significantly contributed” to the drastic increases in violent and property crime. Read her letter here.
TACOMA, WA
KUOW

Why did a mental health crisis end in death for a 63-year-old Seattle man?

The press release simply stated that a 63-year-old man was found unresponsive in his cell minutes after being booked. But reporters Sydney Brownstone and Greg Kim of The Seattle Times went beyond the press release — they dug into this story and uncovered a lot more about who Michael Rowland was and how he died.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

2 arrested for drinking, carrying guns in Everett park

EVERETT, Wash. - Everett Police arrested two 20-year-old men for drinking and carrying loaded guns while trespassing in a park. According to authorities, officers spotted a car parked at Lions Park in south Everett. The park was closed, so officers went to talk to whoever was in the car. Inside,...
EVERETT, WA
Chronicle

Algiers Road Permanently Closed in Yelm

Algiers Road, which connects Creek Street to Northeast Plaza Drive Southeast, permanently closed on Wednesday, Dec. 10. Construction blocks were placed at both ends of Algiers Road, as well as other entrances to the street near CrossFit Yelm and 911 Driving School. Yelm Public Works Director Cody Colt said Algiers...
YELM, WA
KUOW

The Ed Troyer verdict

Last week, Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer acquitted by a jury of two misdemeanor false-reporting charges, stemming from an incident in January 2021. In the wake of protests about racial justice and policing, this case sparked strong emotions and a lot of attention. KUOW reporter Amy Radil is here to...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Tacoma Police investigate shooting at St. Joseph hospital

TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police are investigating after a person was likely shot inside St. Joseph Medical Center on Friday night. Just after 11 p.m., security at the hospital reported that a staff member had heard a gunshot near an elevator. Hospital security found blood and a shell casing in the elevator, which caused the hospital to go on lockdown as officers cleared the building.
TACOMA, WA

