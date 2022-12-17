MT Lottery
HELENA, Mont. (AP) _ These Montana lotteries were drawn Friday:
Big Sky Bonus
02-05-13-28, Bonus: 9
(two, five, thirteen, twenty-eight; Bonus: nine)
Estimated jackpot: $6,016
Lucky For Life
01-22-30-32-34, Lucky Ball: 18
(one, twenty-two, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-four; Lucky Ball: eighteen)
Mega Millions
08-35-40-53-56, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 3
(eight, thirty-five, forty, fifty-three, fifty-six; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $465,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 149,000,000
Comments / 0