5 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Rising tensions: Communities grapple with unprecedented surge in hostility towards JewsEdy ZooCoralville, IA
KCRG.com
Salvation Army’s Cedar Rapids location to open as warming center Thursday amid dangerous cold
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Salvation Army plans to open as a warming center on Thursday as a winter storm brings blizzard conditions to eastern Iowa. The Salvation Army made the announcement on its Facebook page, saying its location at 1000 C Avenue Northwest will serve as a warming center from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
KCRG.com
Volunteers needed to pack 80,000 bags of food at ‘Pack the Dome’ event
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - The upcoming “Pack the Dome” event is looking for approximately 2,500 volunteers to pack 80,000 bags of food for the Northeast Iowa Food Bank in support of its “Backpack Program.”. The “Backpack Program” serves students across northeast Iowa assembled bags of nutritious,...
KCRG.com
Iowa City Police go shopping with kids in ‘Holidays with Heroes’ event
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa City Police hosted a successful event on Monday aimed at helping those in need. The “Holiday with Heroes” event is a program where officers in the Iowa City Police Department volunteer to take local children shopping. The children were accompanied by officers in uniform and were then taken shopping for necessities and gifts for themselves and family members.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids runner raises money for colon cancer awareness, finishes 12th round of chemo
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Phil Decker, 45, of Cedar Rapids was in the greatest shape of his life training for the Boston Marathon when a routine Colonoscopy changed his life. He had to undergo chemotherapy for his colon cancer, but he wasn’t about to let that stop him from...
KCRG.com
Winter storm impacts local holiday shopping
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Many shoppers were out at grocery stores earlier stocking up supplies for the snowstorm. This combined with normal holiday shopping caused long lines at grocery stores. Shoppers say the storm is causing them to shop for the holidays a lot sooner than normal. And once...
A City Lost About 670,000 Trees. Now It Has a Plan to Replant Them
When Carole Teator purchased her property in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, it wasn’t for the house. She had fallen in love with the huge pines on the small wooded lot. So when a storm with up to 140 mph winds ripped through the area on August 10, 2020, snapping more than two dozen trees around her home, it was devastating.
KCRG.com
‘I never want to go back’: Afghan refugee in Cedar Rapids hopes for permanent legal status
Final report of Hudson teacher cancer cases shows no correlation between environment and cancer. That's a significant increase over the last 20 years - so much so - that the CDC created new, expanded BMI, or Body Mass Index charts, to track levels of obesity among kids.
Iowa consumers to collect refunds for ‘predatory’ pet loans, auto-repair loans
A Utah-based bank that’s behind high-interest, “predatory” loans for pet buyers must refund money to Iowans who were charged the illegal interest rates. The requirement is part of a newly announced settlement between the state of Iowa and Transportation Alliance Bank of Ogden, Utah. The settlement follows an investigation into the bank and its loan […] The post Iowa consumers to collect refunds for ‘predatory’ pet loans, auto-repair loans appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KWQC
A home for the holiday: Davenport shelter dogs looking for temporary homes over Christmas
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Humane Society of Scott County is looking for people to take a dog home temporarily over Christmas. The shelter is calling the new foster program “Santa’s sleepover”. Dogs at the shelter can be picked up from Monday until Dec. 23 and returned as early as Dec. 26. The foster time frame is up to the person fostering the animal. Those fostering can choose to extend the animal’s stay or decide to adopt.
‘Immense sense of pride’: Iowa farm owned by Black family for 158 years
This story was originally published by The Gazette, a newspaper in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. A 1944 article in the Iowa Farm Register reported Todd Western Sr. was a well-respected Black farmer in Mahaska County, where his grandparents first purchased land in 1864. One photo shows Betty Lou Western, age 8,...
KCRG.com
Eastern Iowa Superintendents share how they make snow day desicions
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -When snow is in the forecast, Linn-Mar Superintendent Shannon Bisgard knows the questions he’ll get. “Student’s are always asking about either, can we have a snow day, or um, after the fact if we didn’t have one they’re asking, why didn’t we cancel school today. Bisgard shared.
KCRG.com
Final report of Hudson teacher cancer cases shows no correlation between environment and cancer
Final report of Hudson teacher cancer cases shows no correlation between environment and cancer. That's a significant increase over the last 20 years - so much so - that the CDC created new, expanded BMI, or Body Mass Index charts, to track levels of obesity among kids.
KCRG.com
City staff building outdoor ice rinks at Cedar Rapids parks
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - There will soon be an outdoor winter activity for people to enjoy in Cedar Rapids. City staff say they’re making outdoor ice rinks at two city parks. Hughes Park on Wilson Avenue, and the Noelridge tennis courts, will be covered in ice for the...
This Iowa Airport Is One of the Worst for Holiday Travel
It's one of the most important parts of the holidays each year - travel. Getting where you need to be on time without breaking the bank can make the difference between a magical Christmas or a holiday nightmare. According to AAA, seven million of us are expected to take to...
KCRG.com
Iowa City urges people to park off-street this week amid snowstorm
House fire injures and displaces resident in SE Cedar Rapids. Attorneys say a shooting involving an Iowa State Trooper and an armed robbery suspect was justified. A former school in Dubuque is now rezoned to become apartments.
KCRG.com
House fire injures and displaces resident in SE Cedar Rapids
Ukrainian president to visit U.S. as White House preps to announce latest aid package. Attorneys say a shooting involving an Iowa State Trooper and an armed robbery suspect was justified. A former school in Dubuque is now rezoned to become apartments.
These Are the Top 8 Mexican Restaurants in the Cedar Valley
What's better than some great sizzlin' fajitas? Maybe if there's a margarita on the side! Mmm. If you're looking for a good Mexican restaurant in the Cedar Valley, you've found the right list!. Try not to get too hungry!. The top 12 Mexican restaurants in the Cedar Valley. These are...
KCRG.com
Part of 29th Street SW in Cedar Rapids closed for water main break
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - City officials have closed part of 29th Street Southwest in Cedar Rapids, between Wilson Avenue and Hilmer Drive, due to a water main break. The work is expected to take about two weeks, weather permitting.
KCRG.com
Kramer Sausage Company to close after 59 years in business
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Kramer Sausage Company will be closing at the end of the year. The business in La Porte City lost it’s founder last month. Heinz Kramer was 88-years-old. For 59 years Kramer Sausage Company has been selling and processing meat. The business is now winding...
KCRG.com
Three Cedar Rapids roads to close due to potential snow drifts
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids city officials say multiple roads will be closed starting at 2 p.m. on Wednesday as a winter storm is expected to bring snowfall to the area. The roads that will close are:. 18th Street SW from Wright Brothers Boulevard to Nordstrom’s south entrance...
