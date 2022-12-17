ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KCRG.com

Iowa City Police go shopping with kids in ‘Holidays with Heroes’ event

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa City Police hosted a successful event on Monday aimed at helping those in need. The “Holiday with Heroes” event is a program where officers in the Iowa City Police Department volunteer to take local children shopping. The children were accompanied by officers in uniform and were then taken shopping for necessities and gifts for themselves and family members.
KCRG.com

Winter storm impacts local holiday shopping

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Many shoppers were out at grocery stores earlier stocking up supplies for the snowstorm. This combined with normal holiday shopping caused long lines at grocery stores. Shoppers say the storm is causing them to shop for the holidays a lot sooner than normal. And once...
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa consumers to collect refunds for ‘predatory’ pet loans, auto-repair loans

A Utah-based bank that’s behind high-interest, “predatory” loans for pet buyers must refund money to Iowans who were charged the illegal interest rates. The requirement is part of a newly announced settlement between the state of Iowa and Transportation Alliance Bank of Ogden, Utah. The settlement follows an investigation into the bank and its loan […] The post Iowa consumers to collect refunds for ‘predatory’ pet loans, auto-repair loans appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KWQC

A home for the holiday: Davenport shelter dogs looking for temporary homes over Christmas

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Humane Society of Scott County is looking for people to take a dog home temporarily over Christmas. The shelter is calling the new foster program “Santa’s sleepover”. Dogs at the shelter can be picked up from Monday until Dec. 23 and returned as early as Dec. 26. The foster time frame is up to the person fostering the animal. Those fostering can choose to extend the animal’s stay or decide to adopt.
KCRG.com

Eastern Iowa Superintendents share how they make snow day desicions

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -When snow is in the forecast, Linn-Mar Superintendent Shannon Bisgard knows the questions he’ll get. “Student’s are always asking about either, can we have a snow day, or um, after the fact if we didn’t have one they’re asking, why didn’t we cancel school today. Bisgard shared.
KCRG.com

City staff building outdoor ice rinks at Cedar Rapids parks

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - There will soon be an outdoor winter activity for people to enjoy in Cedar Rapids. City staff say they’re making outdoor ice rinks at two city parks. Hughes Park on Wilson Avenue, and the Noelridge tennis courts, will be covered in ice for the...
KCRG.com

Iowa City urges people to park off-street this week amid snowstorm

Attorneys say a shooting involving an Iowa State Trooper and an armed robbery suspect was justified. A former school in Dubuque is now rezoned to become apartments. House fire injures and displaces resident in SE Cedar Rapids. Updated: 6 hours ago. One person is hurt after a house fire in...
KCRG.com

House fire injures and displaces resident in SE Cedar Rapids

Attorneys say a shooting involving an Iowa State Trooper and an armed robbery suspect was justified. A former school in Dubuque is now rezoned to become apartments. Ukrainian president to visit U.S. as White House preps to announce latest aid package. Updated: 6 hours ago. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy is expected...
KCRG.com

Kramer Sausage Company to close after 59 years in business

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Kramer Sausage Company will be closing at the end of the year. The business in La Porte City lost it’s founder last month. Heinz Kramer was 88-years-old. For 59 years Kramer Sausage Company has been selling and processing meat. The business is now winding...
KCRG.com

Three Cedar Rapids roads to close due to potential snow drifts

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids city officials say multiple roads will be closed starting at 2 p.m. on Wednesday as a winter storm is expected to bring snowfall to the area. The roads that will close are:. 18th Street SW from Wright Brothers Boulevard to Nordstrom’s south entrance...
