Hewitt, TX

Governor appoints longtime Waco attorney Alan Bennett to new district court

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday appointed Alan Bennett, a former prosecutor and current president of the McLennan County Criminal Defense Lawyers Association, to be judge of the new 474th State District Court in Waco. “I’m deeply honored by the governor appointing me as judge of the 474th State District...
WACO, TX
KCEN

Temple PD seek group suspected of burglary of building

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a group of people who reportedly committed a burglary last Wednesday. Police posted photos of the suspects, saying the group burglarized a building in the 1700 block of Canyon Creek Drive on Dec. 14.
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Harker Heights man held in Sunday stabbing

Harker Heights, Tx (FOX44) – Bond has been set at $100,000 for a 29-year-old Harker Heights man arrested in connection with a Sunday morning stabbing that sent another man to the hospital. Felipe Tulun Ortiz remained in the Bell County Jail Tuesday on a charge of aggravated assault with...
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
fox44news.com

‘Let Your Light Shine’ returning to Waco hospitals

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Some Waco hospitals will be getting some extra Christmas cheer this holiday season!. The sixth annual Let Your Light Shine event will take place this Thursday at 7 p.m. McLennan County first responders will visit Baylor Scott & White – Hillcrest and Ascension Providence in Waco and shine their lights to give some encouragement.
WACO, TX
KCEN

Victim confirmed in deadly Bell County rollover crash

BELL COUNTY, Texas — According to Texas DPS, one man died in a car crash on State Highway 95 at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The man who died was identified as 25-year-old Sergio Molina Hernandez of Fort Worth, authorities say. According to Texas DPS, Hernandez was traveling...
BELL COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Midway ISD Superintendent finalist withdraws from consideration

Woodway (FOX 44) — Midway ISD is restarting its search for a superintendent. On Monday, the Midway ISD Board of Trustees announced that Dr. Joseph Coburn had formally withdrawn his candidacy for the position. He told board members it was for personal reasons. Coburn is currently the Chief of...
WOODWAY, TX
KWTX

Killeen Police search for credit card theft suspect

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell County Crime Stoppers and the Killeen Police Department are asking for the public’s help in their search for a suspect involved in credit card abuse. A debit credit card, a military ID card, a social security number card, and a firearm were taken...
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Fort Worth driver dies following crash on SH 95 in Bell County

ACADEMY, Texas (KWTX) - A Fort Worth man died after crashing into a culvert on State Highway 95 Tuesday morning. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded at 6 a.m. Dec. 20 on SH 95 in Bell County where a 2011 Ford Edge passenger car was travelling southbound. According to...
BELL COUNTY, TX
WacoTrib.com

Police: Theft of $25,000 led to fatal gunfight in Bellmead

A theft of about $25,000 in cash from a Bellmead man's residence led to an exchange of gunfire Monday night that left one dead and one wounded and jailed on a murder charge, according to Bellmead police. Police said Demicco Chambliss, 22, entered the home of Dennis Ray Estelle, 21,...
BELLMEAD, TX
fox44news.com

Injuries reported in major Robertson Co. crash

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a multi-vehicle accident. The Sheriff’s Office says the accident occurred around 5:50 a.m. on Highway 6 at Old Hearne Road, south of Hearne. An 18 wheeler was blocking all lanes of travel – however, one southbound lane has reopened and one northbound lane has been rerouted using the middle lane.
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Hamilton driver dies after crashing into tree on FM 573

HAMILTON, Texas (KWTX) - A Hamilton man is dead following a crash on FM 573 in Mills County. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded at 4:48 p.m. Dec. 14 to FM 573 where a 2001 Ford F-250 pick-up truck was traveling southbound. According to the trooper, the Ford left...
MILLS COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

New Tennyson Middle School Principal named

Waco (FOX 44) — The Waco Independent School District has named a new principal for Tennyson Middle School. Superintendent Dr. Susan Kincannon selected Bradford McMillan as the next person to lead the school. McMillan is currently an assistant principal at Killeen High School. McMillan will begin work on January...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Bell County Fire and Rescue responds to Nolanville home fire

NOLANVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - A Nolanville home was cleared from a fire Monday morning in Bell County. The Central Bell County Fire and Rescue responded at 6:54 a.m. Dec. 19 to a residential structure fire that began after lightening struck the home. Multiple units from Central Bell County Fire and...
BELL COUNTY, TX
FOX 44 News

Grants to assist in Central Texas rural home repairs

FORT HOOD, Texas (FOX 44) – Fort Hood’s Habitat for Humanity will use a $350,000 Housing Preservation Grant to repair approximately 20 homes in nearby rural areas. The homes will be throughout Bell, Coryell, Falls, Milam and Lampasas Counties, according to a statement. Rural Development will partner with the Texas Veterans Commission, the Department of […]
LAMPASAS COUNTY, TX
KCEN

KCEN

