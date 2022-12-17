Read full article on original website
Governor appoints longtime Waco attorney Alan Bennett to new district court
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday appointed Alan Bennett, a former prosecutor and current president of the McLennan County Criminal Defense Lawyers Association, to be judge of the new 474th State District Court in Waco. “I’m deeply honored by the governor appointing me as judge of the 474th State District...
Williamson Co. DA: Murder suspect receives reduced bond because of ‘missed deadline’
Joshua Gilbreath, who's accused of killing a 70-year-old woman near Florence in August, bonded out of jail on Dec. 13.
Temple PD seek group suspected of burglary of building
TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a group of people who reportedly committed a burglary last Wednesday. Police posted photos of the suspects, saying the group burglarized a building in the 1700 block of Canyon Creek Drive on Dec. 14.
Harker Heights man held in Sunday stabbing
Harker Heights, Tx (FOX44) – Bond has been set at $100,000 for a 29-year-old Harker Heights man arrested in connection with a Sunday morning stabbing that sent another man to the hospital. Felipe Tulun Ortiz remained in the Bell County Jail Tuesday on a charge of aggravated assault with...
‘Let Your Light Shine’ returning to Waco hospitals
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Some Waco hospitals will be getting some extra Christmas cheer this holiday season!. The sixth annual Let Your Light Shine event will take place this Thursday at 7 p.m. McLennan County first responders will visit Baylor Scott & White – Hillcrest and Ascension Providence in Waco and shine their lights to give some encouragement.
Victim confirmed in deadly Bell County rollover crash
BELL COUNTY, Texas — According to Texas DPS, one man died in a car crash on State Highway 95 at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The man who died was identified as 25-year-old Sergio Molina Hernandez of Fort Worth, authorities say. According to Texas DPS, Hernandez was traveling...
Midway ISD Superintendent finalist withdraws from consideration
Woodway (FOX 44) — Midway ISD is restarting its search for a superintendent. On Monday, the Midway ISD Board of Trustees announced that Dr. Joseph Coburn had formally withdrawn his candidacy for the position. He told board members it was for personal reasons. Coburn is currently the Chief of...
One Waco, Texas Woman Tried To Use What To Smuggle Items Into Jail?
We all know crime doesn't pay. Committing any crime usually results in the individual in question going through the legal process, and possible jail time. But after the legal process has taken its course, and the individual is either convicted or found innocent, that's the where the story usually ends.
Central Texas man arrested after fatally shooting male family member
A Central Texas man is in custody after fatally shooting a male family member, officials said.
Killeen Police search for credit card theft suspect
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell County Crime Stoppers and the Killeen Police Department are asking for the public’s help in their search for a suspect involved in credit card abuse. A debit credit card, a military ID card, a social security number card, and a firearm were taken...
Fort Worth driver dies following crash on SH 95 in Bell County
ACADEMY, Texas (KWTX) - A Fort Worth man died after crashing into a culvert on State Highway 95 Tuesday morning. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded at 6 a.m. Dec. 20 on SH 95 in Bell County where a 2011 Ford Edge passenger car was travelling southbound. According to...
Bell County Sheriff's Department needs your help locating thief
BELL COUNTY, Texas — The Bell County Sheriff's Department is asking for your help in locating a man who was stealing packages off a resident's porch. Porch piracy is considered a felony offense in the state of Texas, according to police. If you or anyone you know has information...
Multiple warming shelters open up in Central Texas ahead of dangerous freeze
TEMPLE, Texas — Central Texas is bracing for the cold front coming in this week by opening up numerous warming shelters that will provide people somewhere to escape the dangerous temperatures. Here is a list of warming shelters in Bell County, McLennan County and the Brazos Valley. Those experiencing...
Police: Theft of $25,000 led to fatal gunfight in Bellmead
A theft of about $25,000 in cash from a Bellmead man's residence led to an exchange of gunfire Monday night that left one dead and one wounded and jailed on a murder charge, according to Bellmead police. Police said Demicco Chambliss, 22, entered the home of Dennis Ray Estelle, 21,...
Injuries reported in major Robertson Co. crash
ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a multi-vehicle accident. The Sheriff’s Office says the accident occurred around 5:50 a.m. on Highway 6 at Old Hearne Road, south of Hearne. An 18 wheeler was blocking all lanes of travel – however, one southbound lane has reopened and one northbound lane has been rerouted using the middle lane.
Grand Jury says Milam County Deputy was justified in using deadly force
MILAM COUNTY, Texas — A Milam County Grand Jury has "no billed" a Milam County Sheriff's Deputy, saying he was justified in using deadly force during a mental health call in October. Deputy Samuel Ferguson IV was involved in a shooting during a mental health call on Oct. 19,...
Hamilton driver dies after crashing into tree on FM 573
HAMILTON, Texas (KWTX) - A Hamilton man is dead following a crash on FM 573 in Mills County. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded at 4:48 p.m. Dec. 14 to FM 573 where a 2001 Ford F-250 pick-up truck was traveling southbound. According to the trooper, the Ford left...
New Tennyson Middle School Principal named
Waco (FOX 44) — The Waco Independent School District has named a new principal for Tennyson Middle School. Superintendent Dr. Susan Kincannon selected Bradford McMillan as the next person to lead the school. McMillan is currently an assistant principal at Killeen High School. McMillan will begin work on January...
Bell County Fire and Rescue responds to Nolanville home fire
NOLANVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - A Nolanville home was cleared from a fire Monday morning in Bell County. The Central Bell County Fire and Rescue responded at 6:54 a.m. Dec. 19 to a residential structure fire that began after lightening struck the home. Multiple units from Central Bell County Fire and...
Grants to assist in Central Texas rural home repairs
FORT HOOD, Texas (FOX 44) – Fort Hood’s Habitat for Humanity will use a $350,000 Housing Preservation Grant to repair approximately 20 homes in nearby rural areas. The homes will be throughout Bell, Coryell, Falls, Milam and Lampasas Counties, according to a statement. Rural Development will partner with the Texas Veterans Commission, the Department of […]
