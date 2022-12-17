Read full article on original website
Climate change forces KCBX Public Radio to halt FM broadcasting in Santa Barbara
KCBX Public Radio in San Luis Obispo announced Monday that after 39 years of delivering its mix of news, entertainment and music to Santa Barbara, the station will halt broadcasting over KSBX at 89.5 FM. Station operators said an alteration in atmospheric conditions caused by climate change has created frequency...
Two men found guilty of smuggling drugs, people after boat lands in Santa Barbara County
Two Mexican men caught in a panga boat on a Santa Barbara County beach last year were found guilty of smuggling drugs and undocumented Mexican citizens by a federal jury Tuesday afternoon, a U.S. Department of Justice spokesman said. After a five-day trial, Jorge Muñoz-Muñoz, 26, of Ensenada, Mexico, and...
Santa Barbara County Northern Branch Jail inmates, staff given some holiday cheer
Inmates and staff at the Northern Branch Jail in Santa Maria received a little holiday cheer Monday with the delivery of holiday gift bags, a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said. Ministers and chaplains from faith-based organizations as well as community members throughout the county donated gifts of...
Chumash Casino 'Project Pink' campaign raises $12K for Ridley-Tree Cancer Center
The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians presented the Ridley-Tree Cancer Center with check for $12,000 as part of the Chumash Casino Resort's Project Pink campaign held annually to during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Throughout the month of October, the resort sold pink-colored snacks, sweets, specialty desserts and drinks in...
About Town: Wildling Museum of Art and Nature to host discussion with wildlife photographer
Wildling Museum of Art and Nature to host wildlife photographer. The Wildling Museum of Art and Nature will host wildlife photographer and cinematographer Roy Dunn on Sunday, Jan. 22, from 4 to 5 p.m. The featured event, "Roy Dunn: Capturing Imagery of Our Wild Neighbors" will provide attendees with a...
Lights and Sirens in the Santa Ynez Valley
INCIDENT — The owner of a 1991 white four-door Honda Civic reported about 4:45 p.m. that the vehicle had been stolen sometime between 4:30 p.m. Dec. 3 and the time of his report. The car had been parked along the curb in the 400 block of the Avenue of...
Buellton's inaugural Enchanted Garden Holiday Lights Tour concludes
The Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden inaugural Enchanted Garden Holiday Lights Festival concluded Sunday evening with a final visit from a special team of live reindeer on display. Hundreds of visitors filtered through the grounds and children looked on in wonderment as the evening festival showcased thousands of LED lights...
CAPA Pet of the Week: Chex
Chex is a six-month-old female, brown tabby Domestic Shorthair cat available for adoption at the Santa Barbara Animal Center. Her adoption fees include her spay, microchip, vaccinations, flea-treatment, and health/wellness exam. Call 805-681-5285 to make an appointment or visit countyofsb.org/phd/animal/petsearch.sbc to see all of the animals available for adoption in...
One arrested after Hwy 101 crash near Alisos Canyon Road injures one
One man was injured and another man was arrested after a two-vehicle crash just before 8 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 101 just south of Alisos Canyon Road, according to the Santa Maria Area Office of the California Highway Patrol. Details were sketchy Wednesday, but CHP Officer Maria Barriga said a...
Football: Three Pirates earn First Team All-Mountain League honors
Santa Ynez football players Daulton Beard, Isaac Moran and Nolan Oslin earned First Team All-Mountain League honors this year. Beard, a junior, is a First Team wide receiver. Moran, a senior, is a First Team linebacker on defense and Oslin, another senior, is a First Team defensive back. St. Joseph...
St. Joseph boys basketball team's run tops Honorable Mention sports stories for 2022
Tounde Yessoufou, a 6-foot-6 wing for the St. Joseph boys basketball team, became a five-star recruit as a freshman, and he led the Knights on a run that tops the Honorable Mention list of Times 2022 sports stories on what was a busy sports year on the Central Coast. Yessoufou...
Cabrillo wrestling teams open league campaign with impressive wins at Santa Ynez
Cabrillo's varsity wrestling teams kicked off their league season by winning handily at Santa Ynez Dec. 14. The Cabrillo girls beat Santa Ynez 54-6. The Cabrillo boys defeated Santa Ynez 66-18. Santa Ynez won the boys junior varsity match 43-0. Malia Ortiz, a Pirates team captain and a returning California...
VOTE: Take your pick as a dozen are in running for Player of the Week
Once again a dozen athletes are in the running for the area Player of the Week honor, this time for the week ending Dec. 17. Here is a rundown on the 12, with their accomplishments. Readers can vote at santamariatimes.com; lompocrecord.com and syvnews.com. The poll will close at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23 and the winner will be announced once the results are finalized.
