Once again a dozen athletes are in the running for the area Player of the Week honor, this time for the week ending Dec. 17. Here is a rundown on the 12, with their accomplishments. Readers can vote at santamariatimes.com; lompocrecord.com and syvnews.com. The poll will close at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23 and the winner will be announced once the results are finalized.

SANTA MARIA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO