Santa Barbara County, CA

Lights and Sirens in the Santa Ynez Valley

INCIDENT — The owner of a 1991 white four-door Honda Civic reported about 4:45 p.m. that the vehicle had been stolen sometime between 4:30 p.m. Dec. 3 and the time of his report. The car had been parked along the curb in the 400 block of the Avenue of...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Buellton's inaugural Enchanted Garden Holiday Lights Tour concludes

The Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden inaugural Enchanted Garden Holiday Lights Festival concluded Sunday evening with a final visit from a special team of live reindeer on display. Hundreds of visitors filtered through the grounds and children looked on in wonderment as the evening festival showcased thousands of LED lights...
BUELLTON, CA
CAPA Pet of the Week: Chex

Chex is a six-month-old female, brown tabby Domestic Shorthair cat available for adoption at the Santa Barbara Animal Center. Her adoption fees include her spay, microchip, vaccinations, flea-treatment, and health/wellness exam. Call 805-681-5285 to make an appointment or visit countyofsb.org/phd/animal/petsearch.sbc to see all of the animals available for adoption in...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
One arrested after Hwy 101 crash near Alisos Canyon Road injures one

One man was injured and another man was arrested after a two-vehicle crash just before 8 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 101 just south of Alisos Canyon Road, according to the Santa Maria Area Office of the California Highway Patrol. Details were sketchy Wednesday, but CHP Officer Maria Barriga said a...
SANTA MARIA, CA
Football: Three Pirates earn First Team All-Mountain League honors

Santa Ynez football players Daulton Beard, Isaac Moran and Nolan Oslin earned First Team All-Mountain League honors this year. Beard, a junior, is a First Team wide receiver. Moran, a senior, is a First Team linebacker on defense and Oslin, another senior, is a First Team defensive back. St. Joseph...
SANTA YNEZ, CA
VOTE: Take your pick as a dozen are in running for Player of the Week

Once again a dozen athletes are in the running for the area Player of the Week honor, this time for the week ending Dec. 17. Here is a rundown on the 12, with their accomplishments. Readers can vote at santamariatimes.com; lompocrecord.com and syvnews.com. The poll will close at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23 and the winner will be announced once the results are finalized.
SANTA MARIA, CA

