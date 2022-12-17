ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is 'Little People, Big World' Star Amy Roloff Sick? Let's Get to the Bottom of the Rumors

Amy Roloff has made quite the name for herself: She has a top reality show with Little People, Big World, she has authored multiple books, she recently celebrated one year of marriage with Chris Marek, and she's thriving in her kitchen and sharing it all on her social media. And that's not even mentioning the Roloff family drama surrounding the selling (or rather, not selling) of the farm.
Mariah Carey's Live Performances Have Some Convinced That She Lip-Syncs

It goes without saying at this point that Mariah Carey is one of the most successful solo singers in the history of modern pop music. However, for years she has been facing allegations that her live performances aren't exactly all that live. Indeed, many listeners have accused the singer of lip-syncing on different occasions, a claim that has marred some other huge stars including Beyoncé and Ashlee Simpson throughout their respective careers.
Mariah Carey Has Some Famous Exes — But Who Is She Dating Now?

Whoever is doing Mariah Carey's PR is a genius. Is it you, Kris Jenner? That TikTok from Halloween to Christmas had us gasping. The branding of the reigning Queen of Christmas is perfection. Add in her special, Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All! and we have the perfect Christmas package.
Why Did Tamara Braun's Ava Vitali Leave 'Days of Our Lives'? Here's How She Left

WARNING: The following contains Days of Our Lives spoilers. The long-running soap opera Days of Our Lives has seen a few changes since it moved to NBC's streaming service Peacock. But viewers were especially floored on Dec. 20, 2022, when Tamara Braun announced that her last episode as Ava Vitali was streaming that same day! Since then, fans have been wanting to know why Ava left — and what's happening with Tamara.
TikToker Says Mom Tricked Him Into Eating Roadkill in Viral Revenge Story

People love hearing stories that involve acts of petty revenge. Maybe it has something to do with the fact that there isn't a lot at stake in these scenarios so no one really gets hurt. Or maybe it's because these little snippets of vengeance seem like attainable ploys that folks can enact in their own lives.
Rumors Are Swirling About Marcus Coloma's 'General Hospital' Exit

Many of us watch soap operas for the on-screen drama, but the off-screen drama is also half the fun. Now, things are heating up behind the scenes of General Hospital after Marcus Coloma’s recent exit. The actor has played Prince Nikolas Cassadine for the last three years, and has been a fan favorite throughout his tenure in the role. So, why did he leave?
Here's Where to Watch Holiday Classic 'A Very Brady Christmas' Online

Classic family sitcom The Brady Bunch aired from 1969-1974, but it is still held in high regard as an American cultural icon. As such, every year, when people indulge in streaming their favorite holiday specials or episodes, A Very Brady Christmas soars to the top of viewers' lists. Article continues...
The Weapons in 'High on Life' Are Portrayed by Several Notable Voice Actors and Comedians

If you've ever watched an episode of Rick and Morty, then you know that part of the series' charm comes from its improvised voice-overs and irreverent dialogue. Apply that same kind of zany wit to a video game, and you've got the likes of High on Life. The new FPS game follows a human rebel who fights against an alien invasion while armed with a variety of talking weapons. The game comes from Squanch Games, a studio founded by Rick and Morty creator Justin Roiland.
A Certain Dutton Family Member Winds Up in Africa in '1923'

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Episode 1 of 1923. Oscar and Emmy winner Kevin Costner (Dances with Wolves) leads your dad's favorite TV show: Emmy-nominated neo-western drama Yellowstone. First premiering in 2018, Taylor Sheridan's hit series — which centers on the Dutton Family members and their cherished Montana ranch — has been pumping out spinoffs left and right.
'Emily in Paris' Season 4 Is Already a Little Controversial — Here's Why

Now that Season 3 of the Netflix series Emily in Paris has dropped, fans are already looking forward to another installment. For those who aren't caught up, the show follows Emily (Lily Collins), an American social media strategist, as she moves to Paris to work for a French marketing group. Along the way, she navigates culture shock, romance, and interesting fashion choices.
