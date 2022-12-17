Read full article on original website
Is 'Little People, Big World' Star Amy Roloff Sick? Let's Get to the Bottom of the Rumors
Amy Roloff has made quite the name for herself: She has a top reality show with Little People, Big World, she has authored multiple books, she recently celebrated one year of marriage with Chris Marek, and she's thriving in her kitchen and sharing it all on her social media. And that's not even mentioning the Roloff family drama surrounding the selling (or rather, not selling) of the farm.
‘Below Deck’ Fans Want to Know Who Kate Chastain’s Baby Daddy Is After Pregnancy Reveal
While Kate Chastain is no longer the beloved Chief Stew on Below Deck, the Florida native is still a part of the Bravo universe. The entrepreneur and host of the After Deck with Kate Chastain podcast. After leaving the show in February 2020, Kate hosted Bravo’s chat room and is currently a regular on Below Deck Galley Talk.
Who Is Jack Dutton to John Dutton? ‘Yellowstone 1923’ Revealed More of the Family Tree
When Yellowstone fans thought they had the Dutton family all figured out, the western series proved us all wrong in December 2022. On Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, a new clan of Duttons continued the story in Yellowstone 1923. 1923 is a sequel to Yellowstone 1883, another prequel to the main level that aired in early 2022.
Mariah Carey's Live Performances Have Some Convinced That She Lip-Syncs
It goes without saying at this point that Mariah Carey is one of the most successful solo singers in the history of modern pop music. However, for years she has been facing allegations that her live performances aren't exactly all that live. Indeed, many listeners have accused the singer of lip-syncing on different occasions, a claim that has marred some other huge stars including Beyoncé and Ashlee Simpson throughout their respective careers.
Robert De Niro's Enormous Net Worth Comes From Decades as a Hollywood Icon
As one of Hollywood's definitive elder statesmen, Robert De Niro has proven time and time again that he knows how to deliver truly remarkable performances. Even as he's aged, he's also shown that he loves to work and is willing to be in everything from awards-bait to schlocky comedies. More...
Paul Simon Has Been Married to the Same Woman for 30 Years — Third Time's a Charm
One half of the eternally admired group Simon & Garfunkel is Paul Simon. He’s a music legend, responsible for iconic tunes like “Call Me Al,” “50 Ways To Leave Your Lover,” and “Mrs. Robinson,” to name a few. Article continues below advertisement. Behind...
'The Wheel' Host Michael McIntyre Has Been Married to His Wife for Nearly 2 Decades
Who could be a better match for one of England's funniest comedians than an aromatherapist? So, who is comedian Michael McIntyre's wife anyway? How long has she been putting up with his bad jokes? Has he ever mentioned her in his standup routines?. Article continues below advertisement. Here's what we...
Skateboarding Legend Tony Hawk Is Currently Walking With a Cane — Is He OK?
When it comes to skateboarding, Tony Hawk is literally the GOAT. The iconic pro skateboarder won the National Skateboard Association World Championship for 12 years in a row during the prime of his career. While he retired in 2003, he continues to skateboard today and remains relevant. But as of...
Mariah Carey Has Some Famous Exes — But Who Is She Dating Now?
Whoever is doing Mariah Carey's PR is a genius. Is it you, Kris Jenner? That TikTok from Halloween to Christmas had us gasping. The branding of the reigning Queen of Christmas is perfection. Add in her special, Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All! and we have the perfect Christmas package.
Why Did Tamara Braun's Ava Vitali Leave 'Days of Our Lives'? Here's How She Left
WARNING: The following contains Days of Our Lives spoilers. The long-running soap opera Days of Our Lives has seen a few changes since it moved to NBC's streaming service Peacock. But viewers were especially floored on Dec. 20, 2022, when Tamara Braun announced that her last episode as Ava Vitali was streaming that same day! Since then, fans have been wanting to know why Ava left — and what's happening with Tamara.
TikToker Says Mom Tricked Him Into Eating Roadkill in Viral Revenge Story
People love hearing stories that involve acts of petty revenge. Maybe it has something to do with the fact that there isn't a lot at stake in these scenarios so no one really gets hurt. Or maybe it's because these little snippets of vengeance seem like attainable ploys that folks can enact in their own lives.
Rumors Are Swirling About Marcus Coloma's 'General Hospital' Exit
Many of us watch soap operas for the on-screen drama, but the off-screen drama is also half the fun. Now, things are heating up behind the scenes of General Hospital after Marcus Coloma’s recent exit. The actor has played Prince Nikolas Cassadine for the last three years, and has been a fan favorite throughout his tenure in the role. So, why did he leave?
Here's Where to Watch Holiday Classic 'A Very Brady Christmas' Online
Classic family sitcom The Brady Bunch aired from 1969-1974, but it is still held in high regard as an American cultural icon. As such, every year, when people indulge in streaming their favorite holiday specials or episodes, A Very Brady Christmas soars to the top of viewers' lists. Article continues...
The Weapons in 'High on Life' Are Portrayed by Several Notable Voice Actors and Comedians
If you've ever watched an episode of Rick and Morty, then you know that part of the series' charm comes from its improvised voice-overs and irreverent dialogue. Apply that same kind of zany wit to a video game, and you've got the likes of High on Life. The new FPS game follows a human rebel who fights against an alien invasion while armed with a variety of talking weapons. The game comes from Squanch Games, a studio founded by Rick and Morty creator Justin Roiland.
A Certain Dutton Family Member Winds Up in Africa in '1923'
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Episode 1 of 1923. Oscar and Emmy winner Kevin Costner (Dances with Wolves) leads your dad's favorite TV show: Emmy-nominated neo-western drama Yellowstone. First premiering in 2018, Taylor Sheridan's hit series — which centers on the Dutton Family members and their cherished Montana ranch — has been pumping out spinoffs left and right.
Christmas Came Early With Mariah Carey’s On-Stage Duet With Daughter Monroe
Fans of Mariah Carey — “lambs,” if you will — are marveling over the Christmas gift that the pop star delivered at her concert in Toronto, Ontario, on Dec. 9. During that show, Mariah brought daughter Monroe on stage for a duet of the Christmas song “Away in the Manger.”
'Teen Mom: The Next Chapter': Details on the Reunion and the Future of the Franchise
The first season of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is full of the drama we have come to know, love, and, honestly, expect from the franchise. And the first reunion special for the Teen Mom spinoff is no different. But in order to get a better idea of the timeline, fans want to know when Teen Mom: The Next Chapter's reunion was filmed.
'Emily in Paris' Season 4 Is Already a Little Controversial — Here's Why
Now that Season 3 of the Netflix series Emily in Paris has dropped, fans are already looking forward to another installment. For those who aren't caught up, the show follows Emily (Lily Collins), an American social media strategist, as she moves to Paris to work for a French marketing group. Along the way, she navigates culture shock, romance, and interesting fashion choices.
Who Is the Narrator of '1923?' Hint: This Person Also Lends Their Voice to '1883'
Western drama series have become all the rage in television — from Walker to Yellowstone. As of late, Paramount Plus’s latest contribution to the genre, 1923, has grabbed the attention of viewers and social media users alike. Article continues below advertisement. 1923, which is the prequel to Yellowstone,...
