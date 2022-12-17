ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 23 Auburn pulls away in 2nd half, tops Washington 84-61

SEATTLE (AP) — Jaylin Williams scored 14 of his 18 points in the first half, Johni Broome also scored 18, and No. 23 Auburn ran away in the second half for an 84-61 win over Washington. Auburn closed out a two-game West Coast trip and rebounded impressively after losing at Southern California last Sunday. It was the Tigers’ final tuneup before the start of Southeastern Conference play next week. Chris Moore added 12 points and Wendell Green Jr. added 11 for Auburn, which shot 21 of 29 in the second half and led by as many as 27. Keion Brooks Jr. led Washington with 15 points.
FGCU defeats Canisius 84-81

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Led by Zach Anderson's 22 points, the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles defeated the Canisius Golden Griffins 84-81. The Eagles are now 10-3 on the season, while the Golden Griffins dropped to 2-9. Anderson hit a 3-pointer with 11 seconds to play before Dakota Rivers blocked Jordan Henderson’s 3-point attempt to end it.
