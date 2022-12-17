ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Man armed with knife at hotel taken into custody

 5 days ago
Police encountered a man with a knife at a Grand Chute hotel Friday after officers responded to a welfare check, according to a news release from the Town of Grand Chute Police Department.

Officers got the call shortly before 5 p.m. to the hotel along the 3600 block of West College Avenue, the release said.

The welfare check was for a 51-year-old Appleton man, with whom officers negotiated after finding him armed with a knife, the release said.

Police took the man into custody without incident, the release said.

