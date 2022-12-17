ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Twins could trade veteran slugger after Joey Gallo signing

Aug 14, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Rangers left fielder Joey Gallo (13) in the dugout after hitting a home run in the third inning against the Detroit Tigers at Globe Life Park in Arlington. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

As Joey Gallo arrives in Minnesota, another veteran outfielder for the Twins could be leaving.

Word broke on Friday that the Twins have agreed to a deal with two-time All-Star slugger Joey Gallo, who was previously with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Gallo will be receiving a modest contract from Minnesota.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports that Twins outfielder Max Kepler is now receiving a “lot of trade interest” following the Gallo signing.

Minnesota moving to offload Kepler would be understandable. Both he and Gallo are 29-year-old lefty power hitters who play in the outfield. Kepler is also fairly movable with just $8.5 million on his contract for 2023 (plus a $10 million club option for 2024).

The career-long Twin Kepler had his best season in 2019, hitting .252 with 36 home runs and 90 RBIs. But he has been pretty dull since then, batting .220 over the last three years combined and failing to reach even 20 home runs in a single season.

Still, Kepler improved his numbers against left-handed pitching in 2022 and apparently has plenty of fans among opposing teams. Even though Kepler has had some nice moments in Minnesota, the addition of Gallo means it may be time for the two sides to move on.

