Fetty Wap, FLO, Ryan Destiny, Jacquees, And More Close Out 2022 With New RB

By Mya Abraham
 5 days ago

Whether you’re trying to get to the yams, you’ve reached a breaking point, or are simply here for Christmas, whatever it is, VIBE has got you covered with the best of this week’s new releases. Fetty Wap issued the remix of his viral record, “Sweet Yamz” featuring legendary crooners, Charlie Wilson and Ronald Isley while Ryan Destiny has made her long-awaited return to music with “How Many.” Kenyon Dixon and Jade Novah are giving us a timeless duet in the spirit of Roberta Flack and Donny Hathaway with “Here (For Christmas)” as Jacquees unleashes his new album, Sincerely For You.

Not to mention, the thriving sensation known as FLO is channeling predecessors Destiny’s Child and 702 with their new single, “Losing You” and this trio have already set themselves up to have a very successful 2023. So, get ready to press play some new R&B for your listening pleasure.

Fetty Wap feat. Charlie Wilson and Ronald Isley — “Sweet Yamz (Remix)”

Following a viral run across social media with the Yamz Challenge, Fetty Wap has shared a second remix to “Sweet Yamz.” The first arrived on Dec. 9 with Wiz Khalifa, but this rendition is a direct correlation from a particular video from Charlie Wilson. The new remix features the latter alongside Ronald Isley of The Isley Brothers.

Wilson completely transformed the tune into a sexual innuendo as he sang, “show me the way/cause I’m gon’ eat today/and for dessert, can I get to that cake/Uncle Charlie don’t make no mistake.” Meanwhile, Isley praises his lady’s fresh face and how “loving [her] wasn’t part of the plan,” but here he is. Though many would’ve preferred to hear a sax solo from Masego —who created the original “Yamz” record with Devin Morrison—this collaboration is iconic, nonetheless.

Kenyon Dixon and Jade Novah — “Here (For Christmas)”

First things first, Dixon and Novah need to stop playing and make a full project together. This record oozes traditional R&B, sweet intimacy, and getting romantic by the fireplace with “mistletoe kisses.” Their magnetic synergy is magical and heartwarming. It urges listeners to be present wherever here may be and when Dixon starts speaking midway, it instantly became a R&B classic . Bring back mid-song speaking interludes that make sense. Talk to your fans on your records like The Temptations did on “Silent Night.”

Ryan Destiny — “How Many”

Ryan Destiny is back after a two-year hiatus. After her debut solo release with “The Same” and its followup, “Do You,” the Grown-ish and Star alum explained in a statement, “I like telling my experiences through a lens of coming out of a situation better than I came into it. Hopefully smarter, wiser. This song is a piece of a puzzle to me for the music following. Including the visual. The next song will be completely different but still, help tell the story.”

Though Destiny is the embodiment of a classic JET beauty, the “How Many” visual is more futuristic-leaning as she issues a round of 21 questions to her problematic man like “(How many) Women have you f**ked?/(How many) Women have you loved?/(How many) Promises you make?/How many did you break?/(How many) Women paid the price?” We anticipate this single is a taste of what’s to come from the thriving actress, hopefully, within the next year.

FLO — “Losing You”

UK-bred trio, FLO, are up next. We cannot say this enough. “ Cardboard Box ” took the world by storm, and their new record, “Losing You” is further cementing their spot as R&B’s newest phenom. The liberating anthem is a testament to leaving a draining situation and prioritizing your happiness. As seen in the visual, the trio collectively honor their newfound romantic emancipations.

“It’s fitting that ‘Losing You’ is being released this time of the year,” said FLO in a statement, “as it’s all about going through a loss but somehow being comforted by it. It reminds you of how content you are by yourself and finding that cheerful spirit during a tough time.”

Leon Thomas — “Breaking Point”

This heart-wrenching ballad from Leon Thomas is one that’ll have you sliding down the wall, ready to stare the window as it pours outside and you’re contemplating where everything went wrong. It’s an age-old philosophy that love has never been enough to solely sustain any relationship and “Breaking Point” is the soundtrack to the strife.

Thomas revealed in a statement, “When we’re at a crossroads, it’s important to have the courage to follow the path that needs to be taken despite the flood of conflicting emotions. Love is fragile, and sometimes nourishing a relationship is the toughest challenge.”

The release of “Breaking Point” follows previous drops like “Love Jones” featuring Ty Dolla $ign and “X-Rated” featuring Benny The Butcher, all of which will be on his forthcoming album, Electric Dusk , slated for release in the new year.

Gene Noble — “Whatever It Is”

Gene Noble pulled up to New Music Friday with something to say and prove. This soulful crooner hailing from New York flexed his range through melodic riffs over this guitar-laden instrumental as he boldly declares his take on being loved aloud.

The Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter is far from a newbie, but definitely needs more acknowledgement among R&B fans and aficionados. Plus, this endearing ballad radiates a soft love and confirms that it is okay to make a safe space out of another person.

Masego — “You Never Visit Me”

Masego’s new record, “You Never Visit Me,” which his upcoming tour is aptly named after, has arrived. The jazzy track is a reflection on the imbalance one may face when love comes second to pursuing other desires. It’s relatable, fresh, and is a solid precursor to a highly-anticipated full-length project, after 2020’s Studying Abroad: Extended Stay and a slew of incomparable singles like “Yamz” and “Good & Plenty.”

Whitney Houston and Lucky Daye — “Honest (Heartbreak Hotel)”

Ahead of the theatrical release of the forthcoming Whitney Houston biopic , I Wanna Dance with Somebody , RCA Records has issued the film’s official soundtrack . Serving as “a musical memoir of the cinematic voyage,” the 35-track LP features original and remixed renditions of Houston classics with features from BeBe Winans, Samaria, Lucky Daye , and more.

The Candy Drip crooner’s record is a flip on 1998 timeless collab from Houston, Kelly Price , and Faith Evans . Produced by D’Mile, the tune seamless fits into Daye’s discography as he sings of a relationship’s poignant demise. The full album is currently streaming on all platforms and physical copies are on sale.

Jacquees — Sincerely For You

For Jacquees, third time isn’t just a charm, but a turning point. With his new album, Sincerely For You, the Cash Money Records signee showcases that he is actively on a mission to combat the harsh criticism he’s faced over the past few years. Not quite on the caliber of talent whose throne he loves to claim, the LP does boast a seductive feature from Future—who additionally serves as executive producer of the album—a hypnotizing breakup chant from 6LACK and Summer Walker, a personal standout with “Woman’s Worth,” along with more alluring tunes from 21 Savage, Dreezy, Tory Lanez, and John P. Kee.

Admittedly, this album marks a new chapter and rebranding, of sorts, for the 28-year-old. Jacquees told VIBE back in June, “We’re gonna get the vulnerable Jaquees. I’m telling my business…It’s not just about f**kin…Now I’m talking to love sh*t. Some real sh*t.” Even our staff raved that this is stronger than King of R&B , still leaving room for him to grow while remaining a fan favorite.

