Read full article on original website
Related
Exclusive: Patricio Pitbull Says Dana White “Doesn’t Have The Balls” To Make A Bellator vs. UFC Event
Bellator champion, Patricio Pitbull Freire is certain that there will be no cross-promotion event with the UFC. The final Bellator event of the year is set to be a historic one. On December 31, four Bellator fighters will be headed to Japan to take on four Rizin fighters in a cross-promotional event being called Bellator MMA vs. Rizin FF. This special event will see current and former Bellator champions taking on some of Rizin’s finest stars. The event will broaden the spectrum of MMA fans and allow a peek into the conversation of which promotion is better.
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis 'Not Sleeping On, Overlooking' Garcia: 'You Saw What He Did To Colbert'
Gervonta Davis has already agreed to fight Ryan Garcia, but first, he’ll have to successfully get past a separate dance partner in Hector Luis Garcia on Jan. 7. Davis’ fight against Garcia – set to headline a Showtime pay-per-view event at the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. – cannot be considered a tune-up or stay-busy fight for the Baltimore-based boxer by any means.
Boxing Scene
Spence Not Interested in Fighting Pacquiao, Compares it To Holmes Beatdown of Ali
Errol Spence Jr. thinks it would severely hurt his credibility if he fought Manny Pacquiao at this point in his career, and he has a specific historical precedent in mind to back up his claim. Talk of Spence, of Desoto, Texas, fighting Filipino legend Pacquiao cropped up recently after Pacquiao,...
MMAWeekly.com
Conor Mcgregor challenges Nate Diaz to Power Slap title match, Diaz responds
In October, UFC president Dana White launched Power Slap and former two-division UFC champion Conor Mcgregor wants to face Nate Diaz in the promotion. The Stockton Slap is Nate Diaz’ specialty. It’s his signature move. McGregor thinks he and Diaz should partake in a Power Slap championship match.
Submission Grappling Icon Gordon Ryan Claims to Make ‘More Money Than Most UFC Champions’
Gordon Ryan is widely considered to be one of the greatest Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioners in the world. For more than a decade, ‘The King‘ has dominated the competition as a five-time ADCC Submission Fighting World champion, a four-time IBJJF No-Gi World champion, and a four-time winner at the Eddie Bravo Invitational.
ewrestlingnews.com
Matt Riddle Cheating On Multiple Adult Film Stars?, One Indicates He’s In Rehab
It was reported last week here on eWn that Matt Riddle recently failed a second WWE Wellness Policy test, and he has now been forced to enter an in-patient drug treatment facility. At the time, there were some conflicting reports as to whether this was true or not as WWE...
Paulo Costa reacts to the news that his UFC 284 fight against Robert Whittaker is off: “They should stop being petty”
Paulo Costa has reacted after it was revealed his UFC 284 fight against Robert Whittaker is off. The UFC announced Costa would be going down to Perth, Australia to fight the local fighter in Whittaker. However, for weeks, Costa had been vocal on social media saying he hasn’t signed a contract and wouldn’t, as he had one fight left on his deal and wanted more money.
MMAmania.com
UFC passes on Valentina Shevchenko rematch, books Taila Santos vs Erin Blanchfield for Feb. 18
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will not rematch Taila Santos and Valentina Shevchenko despite their UFC 275 nail biter last June and will instead send the Brazilian contender into a potential title eliminator opposite 125-pound phenom Erin Blanchfield at the Feb. 18 “Fight Night” event, tentatively scheduled for the APEX facility in Las Vegas.
Laura Sanko disagrees with Nick Diaz’s recent callout of Israel Adesanya: “I wouldn’t want to see him fight Izzy”
UFC analyst Laura Sanko hopes that Nick Diaz’s callout of Israel Adesanya doesn’t come to fruition. The Stockton native has been out of action since his rematch with Robbie Lawler in September 2021. The bout ended a six-year hiatus for the former Strikeforce champion, as he hadn’t competed since his no-contest with Anderson Silva in January 2015.
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis: I Think Ryan Garcia Is Being Lazy Not Taking A Fight Before Our Fight
Gervonta Davis was surprised to learn last week that Ryan Garcia decided to skip what was supposed to be a tune-up fight for Davis’ rival January 28. Garcia was tentatively scheduled to fight Filipino lightweight Mercito Gesta that night. The undefeated Davis is immeasurably better than Gesta (33-3-3, 17 KOs), but Gesta at least is left-handed, like Davis, and would’ve given Garcia some rounds with a southpaw before he could head toward a much more dangerous showdown versus Davis.
Boxing Scene
Video: Frank Martin Breaks Down Big Win Over Michel Rivera
Frank Martin Interview - Video By Ryan Burton - Cosmopolitan, Las Vegas - In a high stakes battle between undefeated lightweight contenders, Frank Martin (17-0, 12 KOs) fought his way to a dominant twelve round unanimous decision over Michel Rivera (24-1, 14 KOs). The scores were 117-110, 118-109 and 120-107.
MMA Fighting
BKFC: Paige VanZant ‘welcome’ to compete again, but she’s doing ‘very, very well’ outside of fighting
Paige VanZant was originally scheduled to make her return to bare-knuckle competition in August, but her fight was cancelled, and the expectation was that she would be rebooked before the end of 2022. Unfortunately, no fight was ever rescheduled, and VanZant has kept busy lately with endeavors outside of fighting,...
Boxing Scene
Team Prograis To Ramirez: You Passed Up A Title Opportunity, Zero Attempt Was Done To Strike A Deal
Jose Ramirez and his team have done their best to justify the former unified titlist passing on a guaranteed title shot. Regis Prograis and his team have a briefer and more direct response as to why the WBC junior welterweight title fight is no longer taking place. “Simply, you passed...
Boxing Scene
Fury, Usyk Agree To Fight Next Without Interim-Bouts, Says Arum
Top Rank's CEO, Bob Arum, has indicated that heavyweight world champions Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk have agreed to fight each other next - without any interim-fights. Arum, who co-promotes Fury with Queensberry Promotions, is still working out the details for a fight where the IBF, IBO, WBA, WBC, WBA world titles would be at stake.
Boxing Scene
Broner-Redkach BLK Prime PPV Event Now Scheduled For February 25 In Atlanta
Adrien Broner will have an extra week to readjust to fame. The forthcoming BLK Prime debut for the former four-division titlist will now take place on February 25 in Atlanta, one week later than the previously targeted February 18 date. As previously reported by BoxingScene.com, Broner will face Ivan Redkach in a welterweight bout atop a BLK Prime Pay-Per-View event. A reason was not given for the date change, nor was the venue specified though State Farm Arena—the home of the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks–is available.
Rafa Garcia lost twenty percent of his blood after cutting an artery during his win at UFC Vegas 66
Rafa Garcia reportedly lost twenty percent of his blood after cutting an artery during his victory at UFC Vegas 66. It’s not uncommon to see nasty injuries at a UFC event. After all, this is mixed martial arts we’re talking about here. Many fighters, especially, have had to...
Boxing Scene
Lawrence Okolie-David Light WBO Title Fight Set For March 11 in London, Avoid Purse Bid
Lawrence Okolie has every intention of his next fight taking place without Matchroom Boxing. The unbeaten WBO cruiserweight titlist will move forward with his mandatory title defense versus number-one contender David Light. A deal was reached within the one-week extension period, thus avoiding a purse bid hearing that was scheduled to take place on Thursday at WBO headquarters in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
Boxing Scene
Hector Luis Garcia: Everything Tank Can Do, I Can Do - And Even Better!
For Hector Luis Garcia (16-0), being a heavy underdog isn’t anything new. He is currently listed as a 12.5-1 underdog by MGM to Gervonta “Tank” Davis for their January 7th Showtime pay-per-view showdown that takes place in Washington, DC. While 12.5-1 is a sizable betting spread, it...
Boxing Scene
Robert Garcia: Whoever Training Joshua Next Will Look Good Because Next Opponent Will Be Easy
Robert Garcia is aware that people will inevitably compare him to whoever becomes the next trainer of Anthony Joshua. The veteran trainer from Southern California joined the former heavyweight champion’s team earlier this year ahead of his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk in August. Garcia worked in tandem with Joshua’s longtime assistant trainer, Angel Fernandez, to help the British star land back on his feet. In the end, Usyk wound up winning again on points to retain his WBO, WBA, and IBF titles. Many observers felt that Joshua still showed improvement.
Boxing Scene
Timothy Bradley on Hall of Fame Induction: ‘It’s The Best Feeling in The World’
A call from the International Boxing Hall of Fame can reach its new inductees in the strangest of places, as Timothy Bradley Jr. recently found out. The two-division world champion from Palm Springs, California, will see his name enshrined for posterity next year in Canastota, New York, as part of the IBHOF’s men’s modern category, which includes Rafael Marquez and Carl Froch.
Comments / 6