Montrose, CO

Another Picturesque Home for Sale in Montrose Colorado

Living in Montrose, Colorado, we often forget exactly how lucky we are to live in such a beautiful place. Just about anywhere you are, you have a gorgeous backdrop of mountains wherever you look. The Western Slope is one of those kinds of places that could be sarcastically described as, "Where greeting cards are born." That kind of scenery is what you could have in your own backyard with this new home for sale on the South Side of Walden Drive.
Hey, Grand Junction! Get Ready For More Major Road Construction

Another major road construction project will be starting soon in Grand Junction. Are You Ready For the Next Road Improvement Project?. Road construction and improvement projects are one of life's necessary evils. They are such an inconvenience and headache to motorists, but, in the end, they're usually worth the hassle. It's been such a relief to finally have the North Avenue project pretty much completed after months and months of torn-up roads, delays, and slowdowns. The newly paved North Avenue is a tremendous improvement. I have to confess - nobody complained about it more than me.
Do You Despise These Long-Standing Holiday Traditions?

The holiday season is filled with traditions - and not every holiday tradition is going to be your cup of tea. Some of the most common holiday traditions at Christmas time are exchanging gifts and putting up a decorated Christmas tree. The history of Christmas trees goes back to the middle ages, while the exchanging of gifts can be traced to the birth of Jesus 2,000 years ago. Many other traditions came along in the 20th century and really haven't been around all that long.
ESPN Western Colorado has the best sports coverage for Grand Junction, Colorado.

