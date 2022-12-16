Read full article on original website
Another Picturesque Home for Sale in Montrose Colorado
Living in Montrose, Colorado, we often forget exactly how lucky we are to live in such a beautiful place. Just about anywhere you are, you have a gorgeous backdrop of mountains wherever you look. The Western Slope is one of those kinds of places that could be sarcastically described as, "Where greeting cards are born." That kind of scenery is what you could have in your own backyard with this new home for sale on the South Side of Walden Drive.
This Colorado Dream Home Includes 10 Acres in Grand Junction
Maybe 2023 is the year you finally grab your Colorado dream home that includes enough land to run horses. Only a handful of opportunities come around each year to move into a property such as this in the Grand Valley. This beautiful home in North Grand Junction is inside a...
These Homeless Grand Junction Dogs Want A Home For the Holidays
The holidays are a time of giving and these Grand Junction dogs are hoping someone will give them a brand-new home for Christmas. This week's featured pets from Roice-Hurst Humane Society all have one thing in common. They would all like to be in a permanent home filled with love and happiness on Christmas Day.
New Specialty Grocery Store Opens On North Ave. In Grand Junction
Attention Grand Junction, Colorado shoppers. A new specialty grocery store has opened on the 1000 block of North Avenue, across from Colorado Mesa University. This small store is open for business and ready to serve. Take a quick look at what they offer. Open For Business In Grand Junction, Colorado.
Modern Comfort Awaits in this Nearly-New Montrose Colorado Home
Another day, another great-looking home for sale in Montrose, Colorado. You know I'm always on the lookout for space when I post these listings, and this home on Grand Mesa Dr. has that, for sure, but what sets this home apart is the feeling of warmth you get, just from looking at it.
Grand Junction Orchard Mesa Business Closing Doors After 19 Years
After a fantastic 19-year run, a Grand Junction, Colorado business will be closing its doors for good. This popular Orchard Mesa business will stay open until December 23, 2022. That gives you a few weeks to swing by and check out the deals. Closing Their Doors After 19 Years. If...
Quaint 4-Bedroom for Sale on Park Ave in Montrose Colorado
Montrose real estate is hot right now. You may have noticed a few great-looking homes popping up our website from time to time, and that's because there are just too many homes for sale not to be excited about it. One might call it an embarrassment of riches, at least as far as housing is concerned.
What a View: Rockstar’s $18 Million Colorado Mansion is for Sale
If you want to live like a rockstar in Colorado, you need to buy a home once owned by a rock legend. Joe Cocker's 15,873 square-foot castle, known as Mad Dog Ranch, has impressive views of Needle Rock, Landsend Peak, and the West Elk Mountains. Who is Joe Cocker. If...
Have Your Photos Featured In Grand Junction Colorado’s Visitors Guide
Your Grand Junction, Colorado area photographs could be seen by everyone. Are you ready to be famous?. The Official Grand Junction Visitor Guide is being redesigned, and your images could be a part of it. Be a Part of the Official Grand Junction Visitor Guide. The Visit Grand Junction Facebook...
Best Places to Stop When Driving to Telluride from Grand Junction
Road-tripping around Colorado is almost always a good time. There are all kinds of beautiful natural landmarks to check out, great restaurants, and fun attractions along the way pretty much anywhere you go. The drive from Grand Junction to Telluride will take you about two and a half hours to...
Hey, Grand Junction! Get Ready For More Major Road Construction
Another major road construction project will be starting soon in Grand Junction. Are You Ready For the Next Road Improvement Project?. Road construction and improvement projects are one of life's necessary evils. They are such an inconvenience and headache to motorists, but, in the end, they're usually worth the hassle. It's been such a relief to finally have the North Avenue project pretty much completed after months and months of torn-up roads, delays, and slowdowns. The newly paved North Avenue is a tremendous improvement. I have to confess - nobody complained about it more than me.
Colorado Shares the Best Gift We Ever Got on Christmas Morning
The holiday season in Colorado really is one of the best times of the entire year. From the downtown Christmas Tree lighting to the Parade of Lights, Grand Junction is now ready to celebrate the holidays. One of my favorite parts of the holiday season is all the memories it...
Experience Country Life By Staying at a Converted Colorado Silo
Travel websites like Airbnb and VRBO offer unique accommodations that are above and beyond a typical hotel room. In Colorado alone, there are hundreds of rentals to choose from, ranging from rustic treehouses to lavish mega-mansions. Book a Stay in this Converted Colorado Grain Silo. This rustic rental allows travelers...
Own a Piece of History in Downtown Montrose Colorado
Montrose, Colorado has plenty of history to be proud of, and so much of it comes from downtown. That's why we say "Historic Downtown Montrose." It isn't just a tagline, but a true point of pride for the community. If you happen to have a spare million or two, a piece of that history could soon be yours.
The Least Expensive House in Grand Jct. CO vs. Grand Jct. TN
Did you know there was such a place as Grand Junction, Tennessee? When it comes to housing, how does it compare to Grand Junction, Colorado?. Here's a quick look at the least expensive house currently on the market in Grand Junction, Colorado, compared to the least expensive house currently for sale in Grand Junction, Tennessee.
3-Million-Year-Old Camelop Fossil Discovered on I-70 in Colorado
Prior to the last Ice Age, Camelops used to roam through what would become Colorado and New Mexico for a few million years. Camelops ranged from Alaska all the way down to Guatemala with many passing through the Grand Junction area. Since Camelops have been gone for over 10,000 years...
Only Grand Junction Carries These In Our Wallet/Purse Part II
When was the last time you embarked on a fantastic voyage into that black hole known as a wallet or purse? People in Grand Junction, Colorado carry bizarre stuff with them wherever they go. I asked on Facebook, "What is something you have in your wallet/purse that you think no...
The Least Expensive House On The Market in Grand Junction As Of December 2022
It's a new month and almost a new year. Are you looking for a home in Grand Junction, Colorado? If so, this is the least expensive house on the market in Grand Junction as of Thursday, December 1, 2022. There are plenty of posts featuring the most expensive and luxurious...
Do You Despise These Long-Standing Holiday Traditions?
The holiday season is filled with traditions - and not every holiday tradition is going to be your cup of tea. Some of the most common holiday traditions at Christmas time are exchanging gifts and putting up a decorated Christmas tree. The history of Christmas trees goes back to the middle ages, while the exchanging of gifts can be traced to the birth of Jesus 2,000 years ago. Many other traditions came along in the 20th century and really haven't been around all that long.
