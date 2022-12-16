Read full article on original website
The 13 states where individual premiums will decrease in 2023
Premiums for individual health insurance are set to rise in 2023, according to a Dec. 14 report from ValuePenguin. The financial analysis site found a 40-year-old enrolling in a silver ACA Exchange plan can expect to pay 4 percent more in monthly premiums in 2023 than in 2022. In some...
Kari Lake's Chances of Overturning Arizona Governor Election Result
Lake's lawsuit claims thousands of votes were cast illegally, and she is asking that the results in Maricopa County be thrown out.
Here's Where It Might Snow in Florida this Holiday Week
Could it be a Christmas miracle? With nightly temperatures dipping down into the 30s and 40s, it is certainly already beginning to feel a lot like Christmas for many Floridians--but according to the AccuWeather seven day forecast, some areas of the state could potentially be lucky enough to experience a flurry or two just in time for the holiday weekend.
BCBS Vermont pulls out of OneCare ACO
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont will not enter a contract with OneCare Vermont in 2023, citing a lack of desired quality and cost outcomes, along with a new data strategy "that introduces concerns about security and privacy." OneCare is an accountable care organization that is partnered with about...
BCBS Minnesota names chief equity officer
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota has promoted Bukata Hayes to vice president and chief equity officer. Mr. Hayes has served as BCBS' vice president of racial and health equity since March 2021, according to a Dec. 21 news release. He will be responsible for integrating all diversity, equity, inclusion strategies within the company’s racial and health equity department.
Elevance Health sells 30-acre, $76.2M campus in Virginia
Elevance Health has sold 580,000 square feet of office space in Richmond, Va., Richmond Bizsense reported Dec. 20. The insurer sold the 30-acre property with two buildings to Kinsale Capital Group, a specialty insurance company based in Richmond, for $76.2 million. Kinsale plans to renovate one of the buildings for...
How prior authorization reform push succeeded in Michigan
The American Medical Association Dec. 20 outlined how advocates in Michigan were able to successfully lobby state lawmakers to pass prior authorization reform legislation. In April, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed the Health Can't Wait Act, which shortens the time payers have to consider prior authorization requests and requires payers to provide more information to the public and providers regarding the prior authorization process.
