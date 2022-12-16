ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

beckerspayer.com

Medicare Advantage in the headlines: 7 recent updates

As the year draws to a close, lawmakers and advocates are discussing ways to improve Medicare Advantage in the future and tackling issues around prior authorization and marketing. Here are seven Medicare Advantage updates Becker's has reported since Dec. 9:. Sachin Jain, MD, president and CEO of SCAN Group, sat...
beckerspayer.com

20 recent CMS moves

From publishing several new proposed rules targeting prior authorization processes to releasing its annual payment updates for physicians, these are 20 recent CMS moves reported by Becker's since Sept. 29:. Payer. CMS proposed a new rule Dec. 12 to streamline options on ACA marketplaces and add more provider network requirements.
ARIZONA STATE
beckerspayer.com

4 payers named corporate sustainability leaders, per S&P Dow Jones

UnitedHealth Group, CVS Health, Elevance Health and Cigna have been named world leaders for corporate sustainability on the 2022 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. DJSI is based on an annual evaluation of sustainability practices of more than 13,800 companies globally through industry-specific and financial results. The DJSI was created by a...
beckerspayer.com

California health system could split with UnitedHealth, Anthem, Cigna

Clovis, Calif.-based Community Health System is facing Dec. 31 contract deadlines with several major payers, including UnitedHealthcare, Cigna and Anthem Blue Cross, The Fresno Bee reported Dec. 19. UnitedHealthcare sent letters to members notifying them Community Health System could be dropped from the payer's network, the newspaper reported. Community Health...
CLOVIS, CA
beckerspayer.com

Medicare spending on lab tests is increasing, OIG says

COVID-19 testing drove a 17 percent increase in Medicare spending for lab tests in 2021, according to the HHS inspector general's office. In a report published Dec. 19, the agency said Medicare Part B spending on lab tests increased $1.3 billion from 2020 to 2021, the largest increase since OIG started tracking lab spending in 2014.
beckerspayer.com

New Mexico proposes health equity Medicaid overhaul: 4 things to know

New Mexico is planning several changes to its Medicaid program, focused on equity and whole-person care. In a Dec. 16 news release, the New Mexico human services department said it had applied for a renewal of the federal section 1115 waiver that allows it to operate experimental and pilot Medicaid projects. The state proposed 16 new benefit and delivery system changes designed to improve outcomes.
ARIZONA STATE
beckerspayer.com

UnitedHealth Group's 2022 in 10 headlines

From a clash with the Justice Department over its acquisition of Change Healthcare to a collaboration with Walmart, here are 10 key stories about UnitedHealth Group that Becker's reported in 2022:. 1. UnitedHealth Group said Nov. 29 it is projecting revenue of $357 billion to $360 billion in 2023. The...
GEORGIA STATE
beckerspayer.com

How NC State Health Plan's Medicare 'reference-based pricing model' is reducing healthcare costs

Before the pandemic, North Carolina State Health Plan, administered by Blue Cross Blue Shield North Carolina, grabbed headlines when it shifted from a commercial-based payment model to a reference-based government pricing model that reimburses providers based on a percentage above what Medicare pays. Matthew Rish, senior director of finance, planning...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE

