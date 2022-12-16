Read full article on original website
Medicare Advantage in the headlines: 7 recent updates
As the year draws to a close, lawmakers and advocates are discussing ways to improve Medicare Advantage in the future and tackling issues around prior authorization and marketing. Here are seven Medicare Advantage updates Becker's has reported since Dec. 9:. Sachin Jain, MD, president and CEO of SCAN Group, sat...
Q&A with SCAN Group CEO Dr. Sachin Jain on combination with CareOregon, future of Medicare Advantage
Sachin Jain, MD, has been president and CEO of SCAN Group since 2020. He sat down with Becker's to discuss the company's recently announced combination with CareOregon, along with current and future trends in Medicare Advantage. With the deal expected to close in 2023, SCAN Group will become HealthRight Group...
Google Ventures-backed senior primary care startup expanding to more Medicare Advantage plans in 2023
Patina Health, a startup providing in-home care for older adults, is expanding to Aetna, UnitedHealth and Cigna Medicare Advantage members, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported Dec. 19. The startup, based in Bala Cynwyd, Pa., was founded in 2020 with backing from Andreessen Horowitz, Google Ventures and other firms. The company was...
20 recent CMS moves
From publishing several new proposed rules targeting prior authorization processes to releasing its annual payment updates for physicians, these are 20 recent CMS moves reported by Becker's since Sept. 29:. Payer. CMS proposed a new rule Dec. 12 to streamline options on ACA marketplaces and add more provider network requirements.
Why real-time clinical data sharing is essential to achieve payer-provider collaboration
While the industry has leveraged data to make significant advances – predicting disease, understanding trends and outcomes to improve care delivery – not enough data is being viewed and acted upon in real-time. In short, we are looking in the rearview mirror while attempting to drive the car forward.
Independence Blue Cross, Jefferson Health ink new contract, expand value-based agreement
Independence Blue Cross and Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health have agreed to a long-term contract renewal that will expand value-based care and add Einstein Health Network and Jefferson Health New Jersey to Independence's network. In a news release published Dec. 19, the two sides said they intend to expand their shared projects,...
4 payers named corporate sustainability leaders, per S&P Dow Jones
UnitedHealth Group, CVS Health, Elevance Health and Cigna have been named world leaders for corporate sustainability on the 2022 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. DJSI is based on an annual evaluation of sustainability practices of more than 13,800 companies globally through industry-specific and financial results. The DJSI was created by a...
California health system could split with UnitedHealth, Anthem, Cigna
Clovis, Calif.-based Community Health System is facing Dec. 31 contract deadlines with several major payers, including UnitedHealthcare, Cigna and Anthem Blue Cross, The Fresno Bee reported Dec. 19. UnitedHealthcare sent letters to members notifying them Community Health System could be dropped from the payer's network, the newspaper reported. Community Health...
Medicare spending on lab tests is increasing, OIG says
COVID-19 testing drove a 17 percent increase in Medicare spending for lab tests in 2021, according to the HHS inspector general's office. In a report published Dec. 19, the agency said Medicare Part B spending on lab tests increased $1.3 billion from 2020 to 2021, the largest increase since OIG started tracking lab spending in 2014.
New Mexico proposes health equity Medicaid overhaul: 4 things to know
New Mexico is planning several changes to its Medicaid program, focused on equity and whole-person care. In a Dec. 16 news release, the New Mexico human services department said it had applied for a renewal of the federal section 1115 waiver that allows it to operate experimental and pilot Medicaid projects. The state proposed 16 new benefit and delivery system changes designed to improve outcomes.
Regence BlueShield of Washington, Optum-owned clinics extend current contract as negotiations continue
Regence BlueShield of Washington and Optum-owned Polyclinic and Everett Clinic have extended their current contract through Dec. 23 as the two sides attempt to work out a deal to keep 19,000 patients in-network, The Seattle Times reported Dec. 19. The contract between the payer and the Seattle-based clinics was set...
UnitedHealth Group's 2022 in 10 headlines
From a clash with the Justice Department over its acquisition of Change Healthcare to a collaboration with Walmart, here are 10 key stories about UnitedHealth Group that Becker's reported in 2022:. 1. UnitedHealth Group said Nov. 29 it is projecting revenue of $357 billion to $360 billion in 2023. The...
How NC State Health Plan's Medicare 'reference-based pricing model' is reducing healthcare costs
Before the pandemic, North Carolina State Health Plan, administered by Blue Cross Blue Shield North Carolina, grabbed headlines when it shifted from a commercial-based payment model to a reference-based government pricing model that reimburses providers based on a percentage above what Medicare pays. Matthew Rish, senior director of finance, planning...
