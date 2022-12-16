ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
Minnesota Reformer

Sanford-Fairview merger would be bad for Minnesota health care

Fairview Health Services and Sanford Health announced their plans to merge last month, and we can expect their paid talkers to provide the corporate ooze of benevolence. They’ll tell us the merger is a chance to offer higher consolidation of care, improve quality of care and coordination of care, and save health care dollars. The […] The post Sanford-Fairview merger would be bad for Minnesota health care appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Minnesota opioid treatment clinics overwhelmed as needs rise, staffs shrink

Duluth’s Center for Alcohol and Drug Treatment is the only licensed opioid treatment program across Minnesota’s Arrowhead, a territory roughly the size of Massachusetts. Its ClearPath Clinic has space for 475 people; some drive for hours to meet with a counselor or re-up on methadone. It’s a lifeline for those trying to break free of addiction.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota mom and foster care advocate gets life-changing surprise

MARSHALL, Minn. – Bella Xiong makes it look easy. But every parent knows it's not.Bella's challenges go deep, starting when she herself was just a child."We were like 5 or 6 and my mom just left us with my dad, and my dad ended up doing like some crazy stuff that dad's are not supposed to do, so he got locked up," Bella said.She and her sister ended up in foster care, moving from home to home."It's that like hole that you can't really fill because you never had that as a child," she said.Bella says she found faith along...
MARSHALL, MN
boreal.org

Minnesota’s updated wolf plan strengthens wolf conservation

From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - December 20, 2022. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has finalized an updated wolf management plan that incorporates the diverse views of Minnesotans and will guide the state’s approach to wolf conservation for the next 10 years. “We’re proud we brought...
MINNESOTA STATE
kfgo.com

119K sign up for 2023 MNsure health insurance coverage

ST. PAUL, Minn. – More than 119,500 Minnesotans signed up for 2023 health insurance through the MNsure state-run exchange during open enrollment Nov. 1 through Dec. 15. CEO Nate Clark said those families, with tax credits available only through MNsure, will save $560 per month on average on health insurance premiums.
MINNESOTA STATE
iheart.com

Residents Of This Minnesota City Have The Worst Commute In The State

Gone are the days when the majority of people can work from the comfort of their own home due to the pandemic. For better or for worse, many American workers are now back to starting their days enduring congested roads, unpredictable public transit and all of the frustrations that come with that —And some people have it worse than others.
MINNESOTA STATE
beckerspayer.com

New Mexico proposes health equity Medicaid overhaul: 4 things to know

New Mexico is planning several changes to its Medicaid program, focused on equity and whole-person care. In a Dec. 16 news release, the New Mexico human services department said it had applied for a renewal of the federal section 1115 waiver that allows it to operate experimental and pilot Medicaid projects. The state proposed 16 new benefit and delivery system changes designed to improve outcomes.
ARIZONA STATE
beckerspayer.com

Cigna, Florida health system strike multi-year deal after contract dispute

Cigna and Titusville, Fla.-based Parris Healthcare have reached a new multi-year contract that will keep the payer's members in-network with Parrish Medical Center and Parrish Medical Group physicians. The new agreement is effective immediately, according to a Dec. 19 news release from the health system. The health system had previously...
TITUSVILLE, FL
redlakenationnews.com

Nurse, barbershop owner among 17 to win state pardons

The owner of the Clientele Barbershop in north Minneapolis and a Regions Hospital intensive care unit nurse were among the 17 applicants pardoned by the Minnesota Board of Pardons on Monday. "I'm so happy and excited I got that 'X' off my back," shop owner Rory Purnell Jr. said after...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
boreal.org

Future of Us: How the pandemic has and hasn’t changed the ‘Land of 20,000 Nonprofits’

Tonya Allen, president of the McKnight Foundation, says Minnesota has the resources needed for transformational change, but its philanthropic community needs a shared vision to actually move the needle. “I think that sometimes we have to set aside our own priorities,” Allen said, “to actually move forward a collective set of priorities.” Photo: Kerem Yücel | MPR News.
MINNESOTA STATE
beckerspayer.com

BCBS Nebraska to expand IT employee training pilot program

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Nebraska hopes to grow the program that trains students to take on IT roles at the company, the Omaha World-Herald reported Dec. 19. BCBS Nebraska was the first private partner of Ignite Nebraska, a workforce development project led by the state. In October, four students...
NEBRASKA STATE
Bring Me The News

Best, worst times to drive Wednesday-Saturday in Minnesota

Weather conditions will become pretty treacherous for much of the region at times over the next few days, but not impossible. One of the things to remember when hitting the road this week is that we’re not just dealing with slippery roads or low visibility alone, it’s the dangerous cold. Literally the kind of cold where if you are in an accident or stranded without heat – any distance from a town – minutes will matter.
MINNESOTA STATE
minnesota100.com

Minnesota Families Calling For Sentencing Reform Rally Outside Governor’s Residence

(St. Paul, MN) — A group of Minnesota families is calling for prison sentencing reforms. Families of people serving long prison sentences rallied outside the governor’s residence in St. Paul yesterday. The group is hoping to raise awareness about the struggles of those who are incarcerated and their families. The founder of the Wrongfully Incarcerated and Over-Sentenced Family Council says the families are asking for quicker reviews of long sentences and possible wrongful convictions.
MINNESOTA STATE
agupdate.com

Corn input costs up $100 for 2023; soybeans up $50

Fair Farm Rent meetings and webinars are coming up again throughout Minnesota’s farm country in January and February. Presented by David Bau and Nathan Hulinsky, Extension educators in Ag Business Management, the workshops guide participants through factsheets and worksheets to determine fair land rents and more. Materials are customized...
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy