NBC Connecticut
Holiday Party for Kids of Incarcerated Parents Aims to Illuminate Their Bright Futures
A holiday party in Hartford is making dozens of children smile. Organizers want these kids to feel the love this season, because they have parents that are or have been incarcerated. “It’s the best time,” Kamar Arroyo, a 10-year-old that lives in Bristol and Waterbury, said. “Everyone, families and friends,...
Christmas miracle: Cat lost since July located in Middletown five months later
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A family from Vermont experienced a Christmas miracle first-hand when their cat, who had been missing since July, was located five months later. Susan lost her cat, Minka, back in July at the I-91 rest stop while on her way back home to Vermont. Although it may have seemed that Minka […]
Thief steals $10K in donated socks from Bristol homeless outreach
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Only a broken padlock and empty boxes are left after thousands of pairs of socks were stolen from a homeless outreach organization in Bristol. About 10 boxes of the socks were stolen last week from Brian’s Angels. Pat Stebbins, the group’s executive director, said it’s not only about the number of […]
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Brigham Tavern Road Lights
Westport Students Become Ill After Eating TCH-Gummies On School Bus, Police Say
Several elementary school students became ill last week after allegedly eating THC gummies on a school bus in Fairfield County. The incident took place in Westport. Westport Police Department Lt. Eric Woods said that there is an active investigation and he could not comment on what took place. The student...
Pedestrian hit on Mohegan Drive in West Hartford
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Mohegan Drive was closed in both directions from Simsbury Road to Fuller Drive Wednesday evening after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle, according to police. The pedestrian was in critical condition, according to authorities. The driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with investigators. Police said that OSHA […]
Chipotle opens new location in Bristol
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Attention, burrito lovers! The Mexican chain restaurant Chipotle opened a new location in Bristol on Tuesday, its first in the Bristol area. The new Chipotle can be found at 1444 Farmington Ave., and restaurant officials said its hours will be set every day from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. Plus for […]
Bristol Press
American Clock and Watch Museum will be temporarily closing
BRISTOL – The American Clock and Watch Museum will be temporarily closing. Colleen Nicastro, director of interpretation at the museum at 100 Maple St. will close Friday, Dec. 30 and re-open Jan. 11 at 10 a.m. “The time will be used by the staff members for inventory and facilities...
School bus grazed by bullet in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A school bus with students onboard was grazed by a bullet Wednesday afternoon in New Haven, according to authorities. New Haven Public Schools said that four students were inside the bus at the time. They are safe, according to the district. Police were at the scene on Kimberly Avenue and […]
4 Kittens Found Abandoned In Freezing Cold, Waterford-East Lyme Animal Control Says
Four kittens were rescued in Connecticut after they were found abandoned behind a dumpster in the freezing cold. Waterford-East Lyme Animal Control reported receiving the call on the night of Tuesday, Dec. 20, after kittens were found locked in a crate in New London County while it was 34 degrees outside.
Bristol Press
Bristol man gets year in prison for scattering nails outside police departments, children's museum
BRISTOL -- A Bristol man has been sentenced to a year in prison for dumping nails outside the police departments in the city and Plymouth, as well as a children’s museum and preschool in Bristol. Ryan Ciafardoni, 39, of 62 Pleasant St., will be held until Dec. 7, 2023,...
Burger Joint In Orange Closing After 10 Years In Business
A Connecticut restaurant that offers craft beers and gourmet hamburgers will soon close for good. Prime 16 announced on Tuesday, Dec. 13, that it will close its location in the New Haven County town of Orange at the end of December. "We want to let you know that we will...
NBC Connecticut
Police Investigate Gunfire That May Have ‘Grazed' School Bus in New Haven
Police are investigating reports of gunfire that might have “grazed” a school bus in New Haven Wednesday afternoon. Police said they received reports of gunshots at Lamberton and Dewitt streets, while a school bus was in the area. The bus later stopped on Button Street. School officials said...
NBC Connecticut
Police Continue to Search for Answers 10 Years After Murder of Waterford Dad
Ten years have passed since Kyle Seidel, a 34-year-old father of three from Waterford, was killed in a shooting outside a bowling alley and Waterford police are again asking for information to help identify the person who killed him. It was on Dec. 21, 2012 that Seidel went to pick...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: CVS and Walgreens set pain relief medication limits
NBC Connecticut
Four Taken to Hospital After Fire in New Haven
Four people were taken to the hospital after a fire in New Haven early Wednesday morning. Firefighters responded to Howard Avenue at 12:38 a.m. and found heavy fire at the two-family home. Fire officials said the initial reports were that someone was trapped, but they determined that everyone had gotten...
Danbury Makes List of Top 10 Places in Connecticut You Should Never Move to
Nick Johnson is a Youtuber with hundreds of thousands of subscribers. He does the kind of videos that tell you this place is fun, this place is not fun, this is a good place to live and this is a bad place, etc. Nick has gotten so much feedback from his work on social media that he's become a consultant, telling families where they should/should not move based on their needs.
Bristol Press
Brian's Angels suffers theft just before Christmas for second time in three years
BRISTOL – Brian’s Angels Homeless Outreach has suffered a theft of thousands of socks that would have lasted the program nearly a year. This is not the first time the program has had to report a theft in the days leading up to Christmas, as someone in 2019 stole 30 to 40 gift cards that should have been distributed to the city’s homeless population to get a cup of coffee or a hot meal.
Hamden Jewish congregation runs torch up East Rock to commemorate Hanukkah
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A local congregation got an early start to Hanukkah Sunday by running a torch to East Rock Park in New Haven. Members of the Mishkan Israel of Hamden congregation ran to the top of the park and back down to honor its 182nd year in the greater New Haven area. “We’re […]
NBC Connecticut
Fire Damages Multi-Family Home in Hartford
Crews are investigating after a fire damaged a multi-family home in Hartford early Wednesday morning. Fire officials said they were called to the home on Martin Street around 3:12 a.m. When crews arrived, they said they found fire on the porch, in the basement, on the first and second floors...
