East Hartford, CT

WTNH

Thief steals $10K in donated socks from Bristol homeless outreach

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Only a broken padlock and empty boxes are left after thousands of pairs of socks were stolen from a homeless outreach organization in Bristol. About 10 boxes of the socks were stolen last week from Brian’s Angels. Pat Stebbins, the group’s executive director, said it’s not only about the number of […]
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

Pedestrian hit on Mohegan Drive in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Mohegan Drive was closed in both directions from Simsbury Road to Fuller Drive Wednesday evening after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle, according to police. The pedestrian was in critical condition, according to authorities. The driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with investigators. Police said that OSHA […]
WEST HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Chipotle opens new location in Bristol

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Attention, burrito lovers! The Mexican chain restaurant Chipotle opened a new location in Bristol on Tuesday, its first in the Bristol area. The new Chipotle can be found at 1444 Farmington Ave., and restaurant officials said its hours will be set every day from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. Plus for […]
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

American Clock and Watch Museum will be temporarily closing

BRISTOL – The American Clock and Watch Museum will be temporarily closing. Colleen Nicastro, director of interpretation at the museum at 100 Maple St. will close Friday, Dec. 30 and re-open Jan. 11 at 10 a.m. “The time will be used by the staff members for inventory and facilities...
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

School bus grazed by bullet in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A school bus with students onboard was grazed by a bullet Wednesday afternoon in New Haven, according to authorities. New Haven Public Schools said that four students were inside the bus at the time. They are safe, according to the district. Police were at the scene on Kimberly Avenue and […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Four Taken to Hospital After Fire in New Haven

Four people were taken to the hospital after a fire in New Haven early Wednesday morning. Firefighters responded to Howard Avenue at 12:38 a.m. and found heavy fire at the two-family home. Fire officials said the initial reports were that someone was trapped, but they determined that everyone had gotten...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Sports Radio 940

Danbury Makes List of Top 10 Places in Connecticut You Should Never Move to

Nick Johnson is a Youtuber with hundreds of thousands of subscribers. He does the kind of videos that tell you this place is fun, this place is not fun, this is a good place to live and this is a bad place, etc. Nick has gotten so much feedback from his work on social media that he's become a consultant, telling families where they should/should not move based on their needs.
DANBURY, CT
Bristol Press

Brian's Angels suffers theft just before Christmas for second time in three years

BRISTOL – Brian’s Angels Homeless Outreach has suffered a theft of thousands of socks that would have lasted the program nearly a year. This is not the first time the program has had to report a theft in the days leading up to Christmas, as someone in 2019 stole 30 to 40 gift cards that should have been distributed to the city’s homeless population to get a cup of coffee or a hot meal.
BRISTOL, CT
NBC Connecticut

Fire Damages Multi-Family Home in Hartford

Crews are investigating after a fire damaged a multi-family home in Hartford early Wednesday morning. Fire officials said they were called to the home on Martin Street around 3:12 a.m. When crews arrived, they said they found fire on the porch, in the basement, on the first and second floors...
HARTFORD, CT

