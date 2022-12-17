ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Young scores 31, Hawks hold off Ball, Hornets 125-106

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VOYUj_0jldNeJN00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Trae Young scored 31 points, Bogdan Bogdanovic had 28 points on 7-of-10 shooting from 3-point range and the depleted Atlanta Hawks handed the Charlotte Hornets their seventh straight loss, 125-106 on Friday night.

AJ Griffin had 13 points and Frank Kaminsky added 12 for the Hawks (15-15), who shot 63% in the first half and built a 24-point lead.

LaMelo Ball had 27 points on seven 3-pointers in his second game back from an ankle injury for the Hornets, who are a league-worst 7-22. Nick Richards added 13 points and 11 rebounds for Charlotte.

Kelly Oubre and Terry Rozier each had a nine-game streak of scoring at least 20 points coming to the game, but the Hawks kept them in check. Oubre had 16 points and Rozier was limited to 10.

Gordon Hayward, who missed nine consecutive games with a fracture in his left shoulder, returned to the lineup and finished with nine points on 3-of-9 shooting for Charlotte.

The Hawks won despite playing without Clint Capella (calf strain), John Collins (ankle sprain) and Dejounte Murray (ankle sprain).

After giving up 141 points in a loss to the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night, an exasperated Hornets coach Steve Clifford called out his team for its non-existent defense.

Apparently that message didn’t get through to his players as the Hornets allowed the Hawks to score 50 points in the game’s first 16 minutes en route to a 75-59 halftime lead.

The Hornets came storming back to start the second half, with 16-2 run behind a steal and dunk by Jalen McDaniels and two 3s from Ball, including one for a four-point play. Charlotte got within two in the third quarter behind Ball’s 14 points in the period.

But the Hawks wore down the Hornets in the fourth quarter as Boganovic kept making jumpers and the lead grew back to 24 with about five minutes left in regulation.

Atlanta finished 15 of 29 from beyond the arc.

TIP INS

Hawks: Coach Nate McMillan said Capella is day to day, while Collins and Murray are working their way back. … Young was 13 of 14 from the line.

Hornets: Clifford, Ball and Oubre were assessed technical fouls. … McDaniels got the start for P.J. Washington, who was out due to personal reasons.

UP NEXT

Hawks: Host Orlando on Monday night.

Hornets: Begin a six-game trip Sunday night at Denver.

