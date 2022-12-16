Read full article on original website
beckerspayer.com
BCBS Minnesota names chief equity officer
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota has promoted Bukata Hayes to vice president and chief equity officer. Mr. Hayes has served as BCBS' vice president of racial and health equity since March 2021, according to a Dec. 21 news release. He will be responsible for integrating all diversity, equity, inclusion strategies within the company’s racial and health equity department.
beckerspayer.com
How prior authorization reform push succeeded in Michigan
The American Medical Association Dec. 20 outlined how advocates in Michigan were able to successfully lobby state lawmakers to pass prior authorization reform legislation. In April, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed the Health Can't Wait Act, which shortens the time payers have to consider prior authorization requests and requires payers to provide more information to the public and providers regarding the prior authorization process.
beckerspayer.com
North Carolina Medicaid disenrollment settlement could be model for other states
A settlement to prevent North Carolina Medicaid beneficiaries from being unfairly disenrolled could be a roadmap for other states, as they brace for mass Medicaid disenrollment, NC Health News reported Dec. 21. In 2017, the state became overwhelmed with Medicaid reapplications, and many people's applications expired before state workers could...
beckerspayer.com
BCBS Nebraska to expand IT employee training pilot program
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Nebraska hopes to grow the program that trains students to take on IT roles at the company, the Omaha World-Herald reported Dec. 19. BCBS Nebraska was the first private partner of Ignite Nebraska, a workforce development project led by the state. In October, four students...
beckerspayer.com
Cigna, Florida health system strike multi-year deal after contract dispute
Cigna and Titusville, Fla.-based Parris Healthcare have reached a new multi-year contract that will keep the payer's members in-network with Parrish Medical Center and Parrish Medical Group physicians. The new agreement is effective immediately, according to a Dec. 19 news release from the health system. The health system had previously...
beckerspayer.com
Regence BlueShield of Washington, Optum-owned clinics extend current contract as negotiations continue
Regence BlueShield of Washington and Optum-owned Polyclinic and Everett Clinic have extended their current contract through Dec. 23 as the two sides attempt to work out a deal to keep 19,000 patients in-network, The Seattle Times reported Dec. 19. The contract between the payer and the Seattle-based clinics was set...
beckerspayer.com
BCBS Rhode Island names chief people officer
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Rhode Island has named Anastasia Bergmann as vice president and chief people officer. Ms. Bergmann previously served as vice president of people and culture at Point32 Health, the parent company of Tufts Health Plan and Harvard Pilgrim Health, according to a Dec. 16 news release.
