Nick Cannon’s ‘Biggest Guilt’ Is Not ‘Spending Enough Time’ With All 11 Kids

The Masked Singer host Nick Cannon, 42, opened up about his “guilt” regarding not having “enough time” for his 11 kids during a recent episode of The Checkup with Dr. David Agus. “Being a father of multiple kids, it’s always the biggest guilt on me is that I don’t get to spend enough time with all my children,” the TV personality said. “One ’cause I’m constantly working and two because I’m just spread thin.”

Nick Cannon & Mariah Carey with their twins Moroccan & Monroe. (River / MEGA)

Paramount+ released the episode on Dec. 12, about three months after Nick welcomed his 10th child into his life. “TV host, comedian, rapper, Nick Cannon reveals the story of his near-fatal Lupus diagnosis and the crushing loss of his infant son, Zen to a malignant brain tumor,” the episode’s description reads. “In an intimate conversation with Dr. Agus, Nick opens up about how these heartbreaking, life-changing events have become his greatest lessons.”

Nick also recently took to Instagram on Dec. 5 to mourn baby Zen one year after his tragic death. “Physically I’m definitely on the mend but Mentally and Spiritually I’m broken. Been tossing and turning all night, and as much as I know I need rest, last night I couldn’t sleep at all. I can’t believe it’s been a year already since the toughest day of my life occurred. Such a painful anniversary,” he captioned the sweet black-and-white photo. “Losing a child has to be the heaviest, most dark and depressive experiences that I will never get over. A mixture of guilt, pain, and sorrow is what I suppress daily. I am far from perfect and often fall short and make decisions in my life that many question, but anyone who knows me knows my heart.”

The 42-year-old proud dad is also expecting his 12th child with Model Alyssa Scott, who gave birth to Zen in 2021. On Nov. 4 the beauty took to Instagram to share an adorable photo with Nick. “The day we got to see our baby on the monitor. Hearing that heartbeat has helped mine,” she captioned the post. The news of Alyssa’s pregnancy comes 10 months after the passing of their late newborn son.

Nick also welcomed his third child with Abby De La Rosa on Nov. 11. “11/11/2022 A BEAUTIFUL DAY for ‘BEAUTIFUL ZEPPELIN CANNON’ to arrive! Mommy @hiabbydelarosa I love you! You make it ALL look so easy and effortless but I am forever indebted to your tireless work of constant dedication, diligent effort and selfless love that you give to our children and myself,” he captioned the sweet post. Abby and Nick also share twins Zion and Zillion, 1. In addition, Nick and singer Mariah Carey, 52, welcomed twins Monroe and Moroccan in 2011. His son, Rise Messiah Cannon, was born just nine days apart from his sister, Onyx. Rise is the Wild ‘n Out star’s third with Brittany Bell., who is also the mom to Powerful Queen Cannon, 1, and Golden Cannon, 5.