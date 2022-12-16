Miss Ohio 2022, Elizabetta Nies, was the youngest contestant in the national Miss America pageant at the Mohegan Sun last week and walked away with a top 10 placement. She took the audience’s breath away with her classsical Chopin piano performance, as well with as her grace and authenticity. As a first-time candidate, she competed courageously at the highest caliber, with the majority of other contestants having previously represented their state at a national teen competition with years of experience.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO