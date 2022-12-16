ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

linknky.com

Michael Monks saying goodbye to LINK and NKY

For the past dozen years I’ve written your stories. Now, I’m taking some time to write my own. Over the coming weeks, I’m packing up and heading westward to my new home, Los Angeles. Living in L.A. is something I have wanted to do for years. Decades...
COVINGTON, KY
cincinnatimagazine.com

Local Florist Selected to Showcase in National Holiday in Blossom Campaign

Cincinnati florist Carol Ruffin will have her time to shine in the spotlight this year at the National Holidays in Blossom campaign. The program, a partnership with Courvoisier French Cognac and the National and Local Urban League, highlights and support Black and other minority owned floral shops during the holiday season. This year, Courvoisier and the National Urban League have selected 13 floral shops across the United States to participate in the program.
CINCINNATI, OH
getnews.info

Cincinnati Native’s Brilliant Performance Brings Home Prized Top 10 Finish At The Miss America Competition

Miss Ohio 2022, Elizabetta Nies, was the youngest contestant in the national Miss America pageant at the Mohegan Sun last week and walked away with a top 10 placement. She took the audience’s breath away with her classsical Chopin piano performance, as well with as her grace and authenticity. As a first-time candidate, she competed courageously at the highest caliber, with the majority of other contestants having previously represented their state at a national teen competition with years of experience.
CINCINNATI, OH
cincinnatimagazine.com

Find Your Morning Mojo at These Local Breakfast Spots

The best part of waking up isn’t coffee. It’s having a breakfast sandwich from one of these local gems. Get in line early and hope you’ll make it to this mobile breakfast bistro in time to grab the tamagoyaki style eggs (Japanese rolled omelette) served on a brioche bun. Sharp cheddar cheese, caramelized onion aioli, and sriracha ketchup make it worth the wait.
CINCINNATI, OH
cincinnatimagazine.com

O Captain! My Captain! Historic Covington Home Prepares for a New Chapter

It’s not exactly uncommon to spot bronze placards dotting front porches in historic neighborhoods like Covington. What might be slightly less likely is having a home that connects so deeply to local history, the city itself would have been different without it. Tucked comfortably within the shady rows of...
COVINGTON, KY
dayton.com

The Fringe Coffee House reopens in new Hamilton location ― with a drive-thru

The Fringe Coffee House is back up and running. Owners Patrick and Sarah Davis had the grand opening of the new location at 604 High St. last week, and supporters of the coffee house and its mission were eager for it to reopen. Sarah Davis said they’ve already seen as much traffic as they had during peak days at the old location three blocks east on High Street.
HAMILTON, OH
WKRC

Sugar n' Spice closed as new owner overhauls beloved restaurant

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Beloved Paddock Hills restaurant Sugar n' Spice is temporarily closed as its new owner overhauls the eatery. Sugar n' Spice Diner at 4381 Reading Road has been closed since Nov. 10 as owner Adam Mayerson renovates the restaurant, including adding 1,200 square feet to the 2,800-square-foot restaurant space. Mayerson told Cincinnati Business Courier he hopes to reopen as early as June 2023.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

You Can Own This Former Sayler Park Church Designed by Cincinnati City Hall's Architect

A former church designed by Samuel Hannaford, the same architect behind Cincinnati City Hall, is for sale in Sayler Park. According to the listing, the church at 7340 Kirkwood Lane was built in 1877 in the British Arts and Crafts style and was home to the Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, later named St. Luke's Episcopal Church. The building overlooks historic Sayler Park and comes with a partial view of the Ohio River.
CINCINNATI, OH
spectrumnews1.com

A holiday survival kit may help some through winter months

COVINGTON, Ky. — Charlotte Reed is an art therapist and founder of the community group Art Equals. According to Reed, the holidays can be a tough time of year for many. “Whether it’s just busy schedules, family interactions, deadlines…it’s winter. We’re in the Midwest where it’s gray a lot of times. A lot of people suffer from seasonal affective disorder,” she said.
COVINGTON, KY
linknky.com

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is coming to the Newport Kroger

One of the six Wienermobiles rolling around the United States will be making its way to the Newport Kroger Tuesday. According to Oscar Mayer’s “[email protected]” page on their website, the giant mobile sausage on a bun will be at the Kroger location from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
NEWPORT, KY
953wiki.com

Former Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Tom Browning Dead at 62

Browning was found unresponsive at his Union, KY home on Monday afternoon. (Union, Ky.) – Former Cincinnati Reds pitcher Tom Browning has passed away. Boone County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Browning’s home in Union around 1:01 p.m. after receiving a report that he was found not breathing.
UNION, KY

