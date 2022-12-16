Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kroger is Planning to Open a Giant Marketplace in OhioBryan DijkhuizenOhio State
Kentucky witness says unknown sphere followed his carRoger MarshKentucky State
New collecting surge: Young and old are building their vinyl collection. Here's a look at my first four albums.Everything Kaye!Fairfield, OH
Wasabi Fenway Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLouisville, KY
Celebrating Pepp & Dolores for Their Accomplishment as a Top 100 RestaurantLibby Shively McAvoyCincinnati, OH
Related
linknky.com
Michael Monks saying goodbye to LINK and NKY
For the past dozen years I’ve written your stories. Now, I’m taking some time to write my own. Over the coming weeks, I’m packing up and heading westward to my new home, Los Angeles. Living in L.A. is something I have wanted to do for years. Decades...
cincinnatimagazine.com
Local Florist Selected to Showcase in National Holiday in Blossom Campaign
Cincinnati florist Carol Ruffin will have her time to shine in the spotlight this year at the National Holidays in Blossom campaign. The program, a partnership with Courvoisier French Cognac and the National and Local Urban League, highlights and support Black and other minority owned floral shops during the holiday season. This year, Courvoisier and the National Urban League have selected 13 floral shops across the United States to participate in the program.
getnews.info
Cincinnati Native’s Brilliant Performance Brings Home Prized Top 10 Finish At The Miss America Competition
Miss Ohio 2022, Elizabetta Nies, was the youngest contestant in the national Miss America pageant at the Mohegan Sun last week and walked away with a top 10 placement. She took the audience’s breath away with her classsical Chopin piano performance, as well with as her grace and authenticity. As a first-time candidate, she competed courageously at the highest caliber, with the majority of other contestants having previously represented their state at a national teen competition with years of experience.
Fox 19
Social media, rock star friend help NKY man get new kidney
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky man is getting a new kidney this week just days before Christmas thanks to a friendship with a rock star, and a distant friend who is now a lifesaver. “It has become a friendship that has saved my life,” says Byron Wolfe. Wolfe...
cincinnatimagazine.com
Find Your Morning Mojo at These Local Breakfast Spots
The best part of waking up isn’t coffee. It’s having a breakfast sandwich from one of these local gems. Get in line early and hope you’ll make it to this mobile breakfast bistro in time to grab the tamagoyaki style eggs (Japanese rolled omelette) served on a brioche bun. Sharp cheddar cheese, caramelized onion aioli, and sriracha ketchup make it worth the wait.
Hundreds of kids to receive toys during giveaway
The YANI Collective is a group of individuals who help the community in different ways. The group started in Peoria, IL.
cincinnatimagazine.com
O Captain! My Captain! Historic Covington Home Prepares for a New Chapter
It’s not exactly uncommon to spot bronze placards dotting front porches in historic neighborhoods like Covington. What might be slightly less likely is having a home that connects so deeply to local history, the city itself would have been different without it. Tucked comfortably within the shady rows of...
WLWT 5
New breakfast restaurant serving up southern-style cuisine, charm in Kenwood
CINCINNATI — A new breakfast restaurant is bringing Southern-style flair to Cincinnati. The food you’ll find at 6 ‘N The Mornin’ isn’t your typical bacon and eggs platter. The restaurant serves Southern-inspired dishes, including catfish and grits, salmon croquettes, chicken and waffles and red velvet waffles.
WLWT 5
New sports and entertainment concept opening inside The Foundry in downtown Cincinnati
A new sports and entertainment concept is coming to downtown Cincinnati. The concept, which has yet to be named, will be located inside The Foundry, the space taking over the former Macy's location. Further Concepts and Investors is partnering with the Cincinnati Center City Development Corp. on the new concept.
dayton.com
The Fringe Coffee House reopens in new Hamilton location ― with a drive-thru
The Fringe Coffee House is back up and running. Owners Patrick and Sarah Davis had the grand opening of the new location at 604 High St. last week, and supporters of the coffee house and its mission were eager for it to reopen. Sarah Davis said they’ve already seen as much traffic as they had during peak days at the old location three blocks east on High Street.
WKRC
Sugar n' Spice closed as new owner overhauls beloved restaurant
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Beloved Paddock Hills restaurant Sugar n' Spice is temporarily closed as its new owner overhauls the eatery. Sugar n' Spice Diner at 4381 Reading Road has been closed since Nov. 10 as owner Adam Mayerson renovates the restaurant, including adding 1,200 square feet to the 2,800-square-foot restaurant space. Mayerson told Cincinnati Business Courier he hopes to reopen as early as June 2023.
Cincinnati CityBeat
You Can Own This Former Sayler Park Church Designed by Cincinnati City Hall's Architect
A former church designed by Samuel Hannaford, the same architect behind Cincinnati City Hall, is for sale in Sayler Park. According to the listing, the church at 7340 Kirkwood Lane was built in 1877 in the British Arts and Crafts style and was home to the Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, later named St. Luke's Episcopal Church. The building overlooks historic Sayler Park and comes with a partial view of the Ohio River.
New trial granted for man sentenced to death for 1994 Blue Ash murder
A man sentenced to death for a1994 murder in Blue Ash has been granted a new trial after a judge ruled the prosecution withheld evidence during his initial trial.
dayton.com
The Donut Dude is a sweet stop on the Butler County ‘trail’
‘Most weeks we introduce a new donut to our customers,’ owner days. The Donut Trail is a fixture in Butler County, and one of the many stops is The Donut Dude in West Chester Twp. The Donut Dude has a variety of flavors of donuts and other pastries, but...
WLWT 5
Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Taylor Mill Road in Taylor Mill
TAYLOR MILL, Ky. — Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Taylor Mill Road in Taylor Mill. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
spectrumnews1.com
A holiday survival kit may help some through winter months
COVINGTON, Ky. — Charlotte Reed is an art therapist and founder of the community group Art Equals. According to Reed, the holidays can be a tough time of year for many. “Whether it’s just busy schedules, family interactions, deadlines…it’s winter. We’re in the Midwest where it’s gray a lot of times. A lot of people suffer from seasonal affective disorder,” she said.
linknky.com
The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is coming to the Newport Kroger
One of the six Wienermobiles rolling around the United States will be making its way to the Newport Kroger Tuesday. According to Oscar Mayer’s “[email protected]” page on their website, the giant mobile sausage on a bun will be at the Kroger location from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Hamilton senior addresses girls’ locker room concerns through student newspaper
TOWN OF LISBON — Questions and concerns regarding Hamilton High School’s girls locker rooms have been circling after an opinion piece titled “The Locker Room Issue” was published in the school’s student newspaper, The Charger Press. The author, senior Bronwyn Rhoades, said she’s played club...
953wiki.com
Former Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Tom Browning Dead at 62
Browning was found unresponsive at his Union, KY home on Monday afternoon. (Union, Ky.) – Former Cincinnati Reds pitcher Tom Browning has passed away. Boone County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Browning’s home in Union around 1:01 p.m. after receiving a report that he was found not breathing.
WKRC
Brrrrr: Single-digit temps, sub-zero chills possible just in time for Christmas
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Brrrrr!! The end of this week could bring some real deal cold just in time for Christmas. Wintry weather arrives with high confidence of single-digit temps and sub-zero chills. Expect a cold start to the work week with lows in the teens in a few areas Monday...
Comments / 0